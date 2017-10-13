Phillips 66 Partners: What To Do Now

I think 30% annual distribution growth is possible going forward; I break down the investment case for Phillips 66 Partners below.

The company's transformative $2.4 billion deal with Phillips 66 to buy Bakken pipelines and other assets is immediately accretive to unitholders.

This is a master limited partnership that was formed by Phillips 66 to operate its fee-based oil and natural gas pipelines, and midstream assets.

Phillips 66 Partners: Why I Bought Units

PSXP data by YCharts

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Recent stock Price: $52.81

Units Outstanding: 110.5 million

Market Cap: $5.84 billion

Yield: 4.65%

I recently added units of Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to my non-gold portfolio holdings. Following a transformative deal with its parent company Phillips 66 (PSX), I think the stock look like a strong buy here. With distributions re-invested, I believe the stock will outperform its energy peers over the next few years. I expect strong distribution growth following its latest deal with Phillips 66, and I think returns could even exceed some of my favorite MLPs, such as Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

Some quick information on MLPs. Since PSXP is a master limited partnership, dividends are referred to as distributions, and shares as units. Also, profits generated by the company are only taxed when unitholders in the partnership receive distributions; MLPs like PSXP pay no corporate income tax as unitholders are only personally liable for income taxes on their portions of the MLP's earnings.

Also, a reminder that if you buy units of any MLP, you'll need a file schedule K-1 (I recommend talking with your accountant or tax professional for further information if needed).

With MLPs like PSXP, the key metric investors should focus on is distributable cash flow, or DCF, which refers to money generated by the company that it available to be paid out as distributions.

Last quarter, PSXP reported strong DCF of $140 million, or $.83 per unit. This easily covered the distribution of $.615 per unit, giving the company a coverage ratio of 1.35X.

The balance sheet is not overleveraged by any means; as of the end of last quarter, total debt outstanding was $2.3 billion (down from $2.359 billion in the previous quarter), with $700 million still available under its credit facility.

PSXP data by YCharts

While the company is still quite young (formed in 2013), it has a pretty decent track record of paying distributions, as you'll see in the above YChart. The partnership has increased its distribution every quarter since its initial public offering in July 2013. A $10,000 investment in units back when the company went public in 2013 would be worth just over $17,000 today, according to Morningstar.

Its first quarterly distribution of $.1548 was paid out in November of 2013; its last distribution of $.615 was paid out this August, representing close to 300% growth or 44.6% per year, according to BuyUpside.com's dividend growth calculator. If the company keeps growing the distribution by 30% by year, it will be $1.35 per quarter by 2020 (and $.799 per unit in 2018, $1.3088 in 2019).

However, I think the best is yet to come for PSXP following its latest multi-billion deal with Phillips 66.

In the $2.4 billion deal, Phillips 66 Partners will buy a 25% interest in the Dakota Access, LLC and Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company, LLC (Bakken assets), plus a 100% interest in Merey Sweeny, L.P., which owns fuel-grade coke processing units at Phillips 66's Sweeny Refinery. The deal should close shortly, and is being funded by cash, debt and partnership units of PSXP.

It's also worth noting that the company will enter into a new 15-year tolling agreement that includes a base throughput fee and minimum volume commitment from Phillips 66; this fee-based asset secures its cash flow and increases the likelihood of growing distributions.

The transactions in the deal include a 25% interest the Bakken pipeline, which has 520,000 barrels per day of crude oil capacity which is expandable to 570,000 BPD, and 100% of MSLP, which is the owner of facilities that process residue from heavy sour crude oil into liquid products and fuel-grade petroleum coke at Phillips 66's Sweeny Refinery in Texas (this includes a 125,000 BPD capacity vacuum distillation unit and a 70,000 BPD capacity delayed coker unit, according to the company).

The deal should be immediately accretive to PSXP unitholders; the forecasted full-year 2018 EBITDA for the assets is $270 million, which represents a 8.9X EBITDA ratio. This will push the company much closer to its stated goal of $1 billion in annual run-rate EBITDA, plus 30% annual distribution growth.

Other key assets already owned by PSXP include the Bayou Bridge 40% JV, which is a pipeline system delivering crude oil from Beaumont, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana; the Billings refinery crude and products assets which supply crude and transportation services for the Billings refinery (owned by Phillips 66), and the Stack JV with Plains All American (PAA), which transports crude oil from the Sooner Trend, Anadarko Basin, Canadian and Kingfisher Counties (STACK) play in northwestern Oklahoma, to Cushing, Oklahoma.

I still own plenty of shares of PSX and expect that stock to perform quite well. However, PSXP looks like a strong investment in its own right. You get higher yield from PSXP, which yields close to 5%, as opposed to Phillips 66 stock, which yields 3%. You also get stronger dividend growth upside, as well as the potential for appreciation. For those who don't mind owning an MLP, PSXP looks like a really strong buy. I plan on buying and holding shares and re-investing all distributions.

If you want deeper coverage into the gold sector, please consider signing up for the Gold Bull Portfolio. You'll get updates and access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), along with exclusive research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage of non-gold stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long psxp, mmp, psx, epd.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.