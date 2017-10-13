Tesla's Share Price: Some Price Perspective For Shorts And Longs

Such modelled valuation is very sensitive to growth expectation and share price could dive quickly to well under $100 in a re-rating of the equity story.

Under the current bullish narrative, even a moderately successful Model 3 ramp-up is modelled to take Tesla's share price towards $500.

Introduction

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) revenue forecasts are deeply controversial. We have the unusual situation where research analysts, even within a short 24-month time frame, have varying forecasts between themselves and management.

This article is not focused on fundamental analysis. Rather we are seeking to understand the main drivers behind Tesla's share price and quantify how the share price could react to future events.

This aims to give perspective in terms of where the share price could go if the equity narrative holds in the next 12 months and what could be the impact of a re-rating of the equity story.

Tesla: current equity story

Tesla's equity story is based on disruption of the automotive and energy industry. On the automotive side which represents 90% of revenues, it implies high revenue growth and higher margin than incumbent automakers. Furthermore, Tesla offers optionality with its energy business. What does it mean in terms of number?

Revenue perspective:

In the 2013–2017 period, net of SolarCity acquisition, Tesla has delivered a 49% revenue growth. Forecast for the next five years are all over the place:

Some Brokers, like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), anticipates a 29% growth rate.

Picking up some forecasts of Mr. Musk with 400 k car volumes in 2018, 1 mn in 2020 and a couple of millions in the middle of the next decade suggest a 55% growth (in our illustration we grow the non-car business by 20% per annum and note that the Energy segment can provide additional upside).

In the chart below, we define the “narrative growth” as being a continuation of the 50% growth in the next 5 years and for good measure, we also include a 15% growth forecast.

Value of Tesla in the future.

The value of Tesla in the future, as it matures, will be driven by earnings. We translate the expected revenues into a market cap using various assumptions in terms of net margin and P/E ratio. A part of the bullish case is that Tesla has higher gross margin (25–30%) than automotive incumbents and that over time, it will translate into higher net margin (earnings divided by revenue). As a simple comparison, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has a gross margin of 22% and generates a net margin of 8%, as read across the bull case would mean that Tesla may generate a 12.5% net margin. This margin can be further helped by Energy Business or higher margin activities (autonomous driving).

We include a dilution element. With about $10bn invested in the business so far, we assume that an additional $15bn of further equity raise will be required over the next few years generating a 25% dilution. Whilst dilution forecasts are all over the place, we note that in bullish scenarios, dilution does not prevent high return.

Let’s combine these two elements to visualise what Tesla needs to become to get to a return of 10 or 20% on our investment at today’s share price in 10 years' time. Unsurprisingly, you can see that Tesla does need to be very successful to deliver a meaningful return at today’s price and would need in some scenario to become of a similar size as GM or Toyota (TM) (or a GE if you consider Tesla more as an industrial conglomerate). Note: charts are limited at $450 bn to give a better visualisation.

Understanding trading pattern: valuing Tesla as a rolling, 10-year, long-term option

The above analysis can help in a fundamental valuation of Tesla. We are more interested in defining a valuation tool that explains how Tesla's share price trades. We will use the above analysis but with a twist.

With Tesla valuation requiring a view in the long-term future, Tesla's current share price can be construed as a long-term option premium that investors pay today to buy a stake in one of tomorrow's corporate giants. As the revenue line is both the main driver behind Tesla's equity story and the only variable we can manipulate, we will use revenue as an option input.

We use the same metrics that we described in the first paragraph and deem that the equity story is based on a 50% growth (the volatility), 12.5% net margin, a 15bn dilution at today’s price and a 2027 valuation of 20 P/E. Those are the input in our option based model.

Let’s take a step by step of what we are doing. At today’s price of $355, this means we need a share price of $920 in 2027 (step 1). This translates into a market cap of $184bn (accounting for the 15bn dilution, step 2) and at 20 P/E, it means earning of earning of $9bn and revenues of $73bn on 12.5% net margin. Using growth as a volatility, our approach tells us that reaching that level of revenues has a 35% probability at today’s price.

How can we use this:

As a valuation tool, we can

Define a price in the future if the inputs are the same. To do this we would only need to estimate the revenue at that point in time and get a price for a given probability of reaching the target return

Similarly, estimate the price impact of a change in the inputs today

Backtest the historical price to see if we find a pattern

The model provides a good fit to Tesla trading history

We check that the historical share price of Tesla is reasonably tracked by this type of valuation approach (we use a rolling 10-year option). We do our calculation from January 2011 as illustrated by the two charts below. What are the charts telling us?

Firstly, we find this model to be a good match. Whilst we note three material deviations between our model and the price evolution (the 3 numbered bubble in chart #1), they can be explained reasonably; in particular (2) and (3) could be captured by a dynamic model.

I attribute it to the complete surprise to the market of the ramp-up of the model S. This is linked to the general market softening of Q4 15/Q1 16. The model being static, it cannot capture a change in the cost of capital, a dynamic version could do so. The dip in 2016 is equivalent to an increase in Tesla's cost of capital from 10 to 14%. This is likely linked to the static aspect of the model, it uses a 50% growth (volatility) assumption or as you can see in Chart #2, Tesla's growth was reducing in that period.

Secondly, it shows a general trend (the red dotted line) that the implied probability has been increasing from 5% pre-Model 5 to 35% today. Intuitively, it means as the business develops, the share price becomes less of a wild bet. As such, it is not correct to say that investors are constantly writing the same blank check to management: the implied expectations of a return have been growing.

Our model seems to match well with the trading pattern and we can now use it to make some forecasts.

Modelled Forecast #1 (everything else being equal): a $500 per share on average Model 3 execution by year-end 2018

In the previous paragraph, we noted that as the company grows, the implied probability in the share price increases meaning. I would contend that we will see a continuation of the trend in the future. A straight extrapolation as in the chart suggests that in 2018 the stock would trade on an implied probability of 45%. What does it mean for the share price in year-end 2018?

To make that forecast, we need to input a revenue amount for 2018. The equity narrative (that we have chosen) assumes a 50% growth in revenues or about $17bn for 2018. To get there assuming a growth of 20% on the existing products (Model S, X, Energy) would require about 150,000 Model 3 to be sold.

This would translate into a $490 share price (all input being unchanged and the implied probability being on trend at 45%). With 300,000 deliveries, the model would forecast a price of $600, everything else being equal.

This is not a target price, the objective here is to give context to the reader of what it means if our model is correct and the valuation metrics remain the same in 2018 and Tesla reaches $17bn of revenues.

Modelled Forecast #2 (everything else being equal): Short-term issues have limited impact on stock price as long as the narrative is not challenged

A seemingly permanent frustration of some shorts is the lack of negative responsiveness of the stock to the delays or losses. This model predicts that such developments are not material. Intuitively it makes sense, this valuation is so forward-looking that a 3-month delay or an unexpected loss will not be material to the investment thesis. For example, the model allows us to quantify a 3-month delay in production could be treated as reducing the maturity (time to expiry) from 10 years to 9.7 years. The modelled impact is minute: a delay of three months is worth $6.

Let's illustrate the above with a lively example. Last week Tesla demonstrated it was at least three months behind schedule on Model 3 but at the same time it beat its X/S delivery in a record quarter. The model suggests that the combination would lead to a share price increase. Whilst the 3-month delay supports a 2.25% reduction, any 1% increase in the expected growth rate is worth 7% or three times the delay impact.

In conclusion, if the main narrative is intact and the market remains strong, the model predicts that short-term misses are going to be shrugged off (sub 5% move event).

Modelled downside scenario: a re-rating on the equity story would have a brutal impact on the share price

We illustrate below the sensitivity on the share price of our four main inputs.

Base Higher Lower Growth Rate 50% +60% +40% Share price impact +102% -50% Margin 12.5% 15% 7.5% Share price impact +24% -22% Cost of Capital 10% +8% +12% Share price impact +17% -18% Re-rating (required probability) 35% +25% +45% Share price impact +67% -35%

What is the impact of downgrade to key expectations

It is important to understand how brutal on the share price a re-rating would be even when you keep very positive assumptions. For example,

If Model 3 delivery volumes undershoot next year and that reduces both long-term expectations of growth (from 50 to 40%) and margin (down to 7.5%), the modelled share price would fall from $490 to $93.

In such brutal movement, I would expect valuation to undershoot. In our model, this would mean that investor may require a higher implied probability. An increase to 60% from 45% would take the price further down to $53.

This should give a sense as to why short investors are so excited about this stock.

When can a re-rating happen

Again this document is not a fundamental analysis, we will be brief here. I see three situations of re-rating: intrinsic to Tesla, market driven or a change in the perception of Mr. Musk. I will discuss the first one only.

For the intrinsic re-rating, the growth and margin narrative would need to be durably weakened. This should take time for further facts to arise to challenge the narrative and may only start to emerge in the second of H2 2018 when Tesla has been working on the Model 3 for a reasonable period of time.

The risk that the shorts are taking here is to challenge a growth story at a moment in time where growth is likely to be well above trend in 2018/2019 with the introduction of the Model 3 (and various Tesla energy initiative). Taking a step back, the bear thesis of saying on December 18 that Tesla is a failure because it grew 60% instead of an implied 100% from Mr. Musk's “guidance” is an argument which I feel will be lost as long as the rest of the narrative holds.

On my side, I have been over the years both long and short Tesla. I find the stock to be too expensive today. I currently have a legacy non-material short position (below 0.1%) via long put from which I am unlikely to add in the near future.

