OrthoPediatrics: IPO With Potential

While the company is still posting losses, sales multiples are reasonable and an acquisition is always among the possibilities.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) has gone public in what fortunately has been a success. The emerging medical device company focuses on kids, which is to be applauded and is delivering on solid revenue growth alongside narrowing losses. Following a successful IPO, in which shares jumped 50% on their opening day, sales multiples remain reasonable as the company offers solid growth and could easily be a potential acquisition target.

If shares retreat a bit into levels in the mid-teens, growth can continue and losses continue to narrow, I am perfectly happy to buy a substantial dip.

Medical Devices For Kids

OrthoPediatrics offers "products" for children which have orthopedic conditions. The company develops and sells orthopedic implants and instruments which meet the needs of the children and their surgeons, in an underserved market.

The company currently focuses on three categories within the orthopedic market which is estimated to be a $2.5-billion global market opportunity, of which $1.1 billion in the US. The key reason why the market is underserved is that children's skeletal anatomy differs from adults, as the smaller segment has not made it a focus area for large medical device companies. Improvisation and usage of wrong devices can have a big impact on children, and can even lead to surgical traumas.

The company currently offers 21 surgical systems for the trauma and deformity segment, complex spine and anterior cruciate ligament procedures. It should be said that the first category is by far most important, making up 72% of sales in 2016. The company aims to expand by offering implants for sport-related injuries and other applications as well, going forward. This brings diversification to the product line as international sales are ramping up relatively quickly as well, making up nearly a quarter of sales.

The Offering, Reasonable Valuation

The company sold 4 million shares at $13 per share, right at the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. That gives the company $52 million in gross proceeds to fund its losses and further growth. Including current net cash holdings of $2 million, the company will operate with a net cash position of around $50 million.

The 12 million shares outstanding are now exchanging hands at $19 per share, for a $228-million valuation, or $178 million net of net cash. That seems like a very modest amount, but the 21 surgical systems offered by the company do not yet translate into big revenue streams.

The company generated revenues of $37.3 million last year, a 20% increase compared to 2015. The company narrowed operating losses from $6.6 million to $6.1 million; further narrowing of losses was possible, if not for the $2 million in IPO-related costs taken last year. As should be clear by now, the IPO had been postponed until now. Somewhat remarkable, R&D expenses are relatively low at $2.2 million.

Revenue growth remained solid in the first six months of the year; in fact, it accelerated a little bit to nearly 22%. Revenues have grown to $21.6 million as operating losses narrowed from $2.4 million to $1.5 million.

As revenues could easily come in around $45 million this year, revenue multiples remain relatively modest at four times sales, given the 20% growth rate. Nonetheless, it remains hard to value a business which is posting, albeit, narrowing losses.

Final Thoughts

OrthoPediatrics is an interesting IPO. The company offers appealing devices and is covering just 1-2% of its global target market, in which it appears to face little direct competition. The company is posting very manageable losses, as its operating assets are valued at roughly four times sales, while it grows sales by 20%.

The company competes against the likes of DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)) as well as Medtronic (MDT) and Smith & Nephew (SNN). The latter is the most comparable (pure play) competitor and is valued at $18 billion, equivalent to nearly four times sales as well. While sales multiples are similar for both companies, the difference is that OrthoPediatrics grows by 20% while Smith & Nephew is posting very modest sales growth. The difference is that operating margins of the latter come in at the twenties, compared to losses reported by OrthoPediatrics.

The growing sales make it an appealing acquisition candidate, certainly as the business offers growth, a modest valuation and sizeable tax assets on the back of large cumulative losses being posted in the past. So far the appeal, as there are risks to small medical device companies as well. Besides (narrowing) losses, the company faces product development risks as well, as dealing with the FDA often results in binary outcomes as well.

That said, growth and acquisition potential make that I will be an opportunistic buyer if shares see a correction from the 50% gains on their opening day. If shares could correct to the $15-mark (still above the IPO price), operating assets are valued at three times sales which looks relatively appealing given the growth, high gross margins and takeout potential.

