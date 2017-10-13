Why Everyone's Afraid Of Amazon - And Why They Should Be

Source: sec.marketwatch

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the more unique companies in history because it has proven it can compete in a variety of unrelated markets successfully. What that does is allow it to hide its intentions and surprise competitors and the market with areas it chooses to expand into.

It's obvious there have been conglomerates around for a long time. What makes Amazon different in my opinion, is it's using its tech expertise to apply it to markets in a way that propels it to being the market leader in those categories.

The company has successfully done that in e-commerce, the cloud, and with Alexa and Echo.

What's interesting and I hear few people talking about in regard to Amazon is the fact founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, while rightly considered a tech visionary, has stated he isn't interested primarily in expanding into new frontiers, but wants to target existing markets that will be here long into the future and improve them.

It's a reason he went after Whole Foods. Does anyone doubt we'll be eating a hundred years from now... or a thousand? Or to dig a little deeper, does anyone doubt we'll be interested in eating healthier food in the years ahead?

What this does is provide Amazon with markets it can count on to be here as long as the human race is around; and if it can continue to streamline operations and pass on those savings to its customers, it'll be there to serve them.

It could be argued that cloud storage and Alexa don't apply to markets that have existed for a long time, and will in the future, but that's not true. They're simply extensions of what has been part of the business for hundreds of years.

Storage has been around for a long time. What's happening now is it's partly being transferred from physical storage to digital storage. And as far as Alexa, it's moving away from secretaries or administrative assistants (in business), to again, a digital assistant.

It serves the same needs, but is simply doing it in a different way. That's why even if there are a lot of changes to the technology in the future, the demand for storage and support will always be there. At a different level, the same is true in the home.

Long-term vision

The long-term vision of Jeff Bezos and Amazon is to make things easier to use at a better price. This is why understanding the underlying technology and how it can be applied across various segments of the market is the key to knowing what makes Amazon so difficult to compete against, and why competitors are so fearful of where it's going to go next.

That said, the good news for competitors is Amazon can only do so much at a time, and it allows them to make it more difficult to compete against if they seek ways they can make it hard to find a competitive advantage.

The problem is many of these companies have a deer-in-the-headlights syndrome, where they're paralyzed into standing still while waiting to see if the shoe is going to drop on their market.

Even giants like Wal-Mart (WMT) have taken longer to aggressively respond to the threat from Amazon than they should have. While they're starting to make it harder to differentiate now, the retail giant will probably always be playing catch-up to Amazon, unless it completely drops the ball.

Amazon's focus

As mentioned earlier, one of the keys to understanding Amazon is it's different from many other tech companies in that it's not attempting to create a new market by developing a completely new product or service, but is instead targeting markets that it sees being there forever.

That doesn't mean there isn't a lot of innovation at the company, because there is. Rather, what it means is it's not trying to build something new that isn't guaranteed to have a customer base, but instead is focusing on primarily digitizing everything it can at a faster and higher level than its competition.

The argument could be made that this is similar to what most tech or innovative companies do, and there is some truth to that. The difference with Amazon is the market is already solidified.

For example, it's apparent we're gradually moving toward the adoption of electric and self-driving vehicles. What isn't apparent is who the market leader will be, who will survive, and what new regulations will be put into effect to change the playing field.

None of this is new. People are always traveling from one place to another and will continue to do so. It started on feet and moved toward other means of transportation. So while that market will be there, the way Amazon is likely to tackle it if it ever does, is to wait for the winner and losers to emerge as the market matures, and then find ways to improve what exists at that point. That's the way it usually does business. I don't see that changing anytime soon, if it ever does.

Streamlining and simplifying

In the case of retail, Amazon took a very mature industry and vastly improved it as technology allowed, and it quickly catapulted into the market lead. As it continually improves its services, it's going to be extremely hard for its competitors to match them, because Amazon has been doing for several years what they're trying to accomplish now.

The key to all of this is how Amazon has been able to simplify and streamline the buying process. It's heading in that direction with Alexa and Echo, and I expect that to be how it applies itself to its AWS services as well.

Amazon will continue to work on ways to lower costs, improve the experience for end-users, while growing market share. So far it's able to do that better than anybody else in the markets it competes in, and there is nothing to suggest that will change in the near future.

Competing at high levels in various markets

Rumors of Amazon entering into the pharmacy space has generated a lot of buzz lately, with the armchair quarterbacks offering up different scenarios and how they could have an impact on companies competing in the sector.

Why this is important, in general, isn't that Amazon may enter into a market that is valued at over $500 billion in the U.S. alone, but that it's starting to understand Amazon has a system in place that it can apply in a wide variety of industries that it could not only improve while lowering prices, but take meaningful share in.

Also important is Amazon is able to do this without having to make a lot of changes on the implementation of its expertise. It, of course, has to take into account regulations and requirements, in the case of the prescription drug industry, but that is only a case of doing homework and hiring the right people to guide that segment of the company if it goes that route.

Where Amazon must be careful is it doesn't overly extend itself, get overly optimistic, and try to push things out quicker than it should.

In the case of pharmacies and prescription drugs, it's ripe for disruption because of some of the poorly-run companies already struggling without Amazon knocking at the door. It wouldn't take a lot to successfully compete with the bar now at a low level for many competing in the space.

The point is Amazon has this capability to disrupt many markets that haven't zeroed in on cost containment while growing their businesses.

Part of Amazon being difficult to compete against is it wants to provide the best products and services at as low a price as it can, while increasing market share. That's why no sector is safe if it decides to competitively enter it.

Conclusion

If Amazon does compete in the pharmacy and prescription market, it's more of a longer play than even the e-commerce giant usually enters into. Much of that is because of the government regulations associated with the industry, which make it take longer to gain a foothold and scale it out.

When considering that sector is valued at approximately $560 billion, even a fairly small gain in market share is a significant number.

Even though it can seem that Amazon is invulnerable, it does have a lot of risk associated with its strategy, and as I said earlier, that could come from trying to take on too many different markets at the same time. It can compete in a number of markets because of its underlying expertise in relationship to efficiencies, but it still needs to get the right people on board in market segments it is new to, and manage its capital expenditures across an increasing number of markets and categories it's competing in.

What I'm looking for is that the company stays in line with what Bezos has said in the past, and that is not to try to reinvent the wheel or get into unproven, futuristic projects, but rather continue to apply what it's good at in areas that have long-term viability. As long as it does that, it should do very well.

One possibility that could trigger to move outside its discipline is if it sees or believes a competitor may be ready to tackle a larger market it has its eyes on, but isn't quite ready to engage in. Under that scenario, it could move too quickly and make some mistakes that could cost it.

So far it hasn't done that in any meaningful way, but the possibility is definitely out there.

As the company stands, it's doing very well in growing its Amazon Prime base, which provides it a predictable stream of revenue and earnings. It continues to enter interesting markets that are extensions of its commitment to go after markets that will be here a thousand years from now and longer.

Assuming it's not disrupted by new technology or processes that are able to compete at lower costs but wider margins, it's hard to see how its competitors will be able to catch up with it.

For that reason, Amazon should remain a growth company for a long time into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.