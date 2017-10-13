Presidents Don't Matter

In most cases the growth in real GDP is driven primarily by growth in the labor force and capital investments.

To be clear, this is not about politics.

I don't believe presidents have much to do with economic growth.

If you must play, decide upon three things at the start:

1) The rules of the game

2) The stakes

3) And the quitting time

Most investors are content to forget all three. The stakes are your retirement. The game is in overtime and investors want to make up new rules as they go.



Presidents occupy the White House; they don't determine economic growth rates. Consider the following chart on the average annual growth rate in real GDP under each president since the end of WWII:

First, let us compare two presidents with similar ideals: Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

I believe the difference in real GDP growth between the two was the initial adoption of computers during Clinton's term. Computers were used to increase productivity. Smart phones are... rarely used to increase productivity...

Presidents with different ideals

Carter and Reagan oversaw similar levels of "growth" in real GDP. How similar were they? Look at the red box.

I believe technology has a vastly larger impact on economic growth. Government policies can sway it, but it takes astoundingly terrible policies to override the impact of technology or changes in the labor force:

The growth rate in the labor force has been relatively weak since the start of the century. Over the last 10 years, it has been downright dreadful. The average growth over the last 10 years is less than 1% per year. One way to simplify the data is to focus on GDP per capita:

GDP per capita has grown at a fairly poor pace. The labor force also grew at a poor pace. It should be no surprise that GDP growth has been dreadful. It begs the question: how will GDP growth accelerate while the size of the labor force stagnates?

Budget and spending

The president doesn't determine how much the government spends. He doesn't decide the budget.

About the only two areas I think a president can impact dramatically are war and regulation. Wars drive long-term deficits because they kill off many excellent citizens who otherwise would've continued to live and work. Regulation can ruin financial growth, but it can also stop some entities from gambling with the premise of "privatize profits and socialize losses", which was widespread in the financial sector only a decade ago.

It remains to be seen what regulation will be changed. Will it stimulate growth or will it lead to another era of extreme risk-taking.

Bullish at the right price

I wrote some very bullish articles in early 2016. A company really sends money in only a few directions.

It goes to capital (dividend, buyback, interest), labor (wages), taxes, or buys the parts needed for operation. Investment hadn't been particularly high for a long time. However, even those cash flows are buying from another business.

The trends are very clear. Buybacks and dividends are major uses of cash. Acquisitions also eat a significant portion of free cash. Research and development remains relatively low and capital expenditures continued to stink. When we think about the dreadful growth in GDP, we should think about the allocation of capital. How do we expect GDP per worker to increase when there is a relatively small amount spent on research and development or capital expenditures?

Remember that individuals will often invest in stocks, but they will rarely spend cash directly on building new facilities. They rely on the businesses to invest the capital. It is the investment of capital that drives new technology. The investment of capital is also responsible for workers having more tools. A great example would be the way Ford (F) invested in new equipment to build cars. Not today, I’m talking about the way they were investing around a century ago. The creation of the factory was a prime example of capital expenditures driving higher production. What comparable improvements exist today?

High Earnings

For earnings to stay high, wages must remain low or the tax burden must be shifted. Running a deficit merely shifts it the future and to the people (or companies, but those are extensions of people) that live at that time.

GDP growth is critical. It is the only path where the economic pie grows.

If taxes will be shifted to the future to fuel this boom, why did the Federal Reserve need to raise rates? Monetary policy (interest rates) should be the first tool. Raising rates while using deficit spending is contradictory.

There are times where deficit spending makes economic sense. That scenario generally involves when interest on excess reserves is equal to zero. Prior to a couple years ago, interest on excess reserves had never been greater than 0% in recorded history.

Conclusion

I was deliberately not political. Unfortunately, many people envision politics. I have surely been cursed as an extremist Republican and an extremist Democrat by people reading the exact same article.

The facts are simple. Economic growth is weak. It has been weak. It will continue to be weak. The fundamental issue is that GDP per worker is not growing at a material rate. The president has relatively little to do with the growth rate in GDP per worker. When policies differ as dramatically as North Korea and South Korea, politics could be relevant. In most cases the growth in real GDP is driven primarily by growth in the labor force and capital investments. So far, it does not appear that capital investments will be driving productivity higher.

