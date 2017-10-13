AT&T: Take The Long View

A day after AT&T (T) pre-announced its Q3 2017 results and provided color on its full-year guidance, shares of this telecom company finished the trading day down by over $2, or 6%.

(Source: Nasdaq)



There is no denying the fact that there are legitimate concerns related to AT&T's near-term business prospects but, in my opinion, the latest announcement does not change the long-term story for this great company. As such, investors should consider adding T shares at current levels because I believe that the selloff was way overdone.

What Was Said? The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

AT&T does not typically pre-announce quarterly results but yesterday's announcement should not have come as huge surprise because the company’s operations were materially impacted by the natural disasters (hurricanes and earthquake in Mexico) that have wreaked havoc over the last few months. Mr. Randall Stephenson, CEO, and team provided the following updated guidance:

The Good – The company reiterated its full-year 2017 guidance of mid-single-digit adjusted earnings growth, operating margin expansion, capital expenditures in range of $22B, and free cash flow in the $18B range. The 2017 guidance is impressive, especially when compared to the company's prior year results.

The Bad – The hurricane and earthquake damage will cause AT&T to lose ~$90MM in revenue for Q3 2017 and to negatively impact the company's quarterly pre-tax earnings by ~$210MM (or $0.02 per share).

The Ugly – The company expects to post a net loss of 90,000 U.S. video subscribers ("subs"), which factors in an increase of 300,000 subs for its DirecTV Now streaming service. Therefore, the company lost around 390,000 traditional subs between its DirecTV and u-verse businesses. Cord-cutting is already having a significant impact on AT&T’s business and this trend will likely continue to play out through the next few years. The traditional sub losses is what caused the selloff because AT&T earns a lot more from its traditional pay-TV service than it does from its streaming service.

While it is encouraging that AT&T reiterated its full-year 2017 guidance, I understand why T shares were under pressure after the market digested the news. But, let’s not forget that this transition from traditional pay-TV to streaming is the new normal and it is a factor that is already playing out for most (if not all) service providers. For example, Comcast (CMCSA) previously announced that it expected to lose around 150,000 video subs in Q3 2017.

Anyway you slice it, the declining traditional pay-TV subs is the new reality so companies (and investors) should begin to bake in expectations for this trend to continue for years to come. AT&T's bottom line is without a doubt going to be impacted by the sub losses, as described by the well-respected Mr. Craig Moffett in this CNBC interview, but I believe that the company will be able to eventually makeup for the lost revenue/profit by bundling services, further expanding its differentiated OTT service, and implementing 5G. Yes, I will be the first to admit that the shift from traditional to streaming tv services is accelerating at a faster pace than what most people, including myself, anticipated but, in my opinion, investors should be encouraged by the fact that AT&T is well-positioned to prosper in this changing space. It also helps that there are reasons to be bullish about AT&T at today's price.



Reasons To Be Bullish

(1) Valuation - AT&T shares are currently trading at an attractive valuation when compared to the broader market (and its peers).

(Source: Fidelity)

It helps that management just reaffirmed the company's full-year 2017 earnings guidance but the valuation argument could change in short order if 2018 and/or 2019 earnings come under further pressure from outside factors.



(2) Rich Dividend - AT&T has been paying an above-average dividend for years now and investors should expect for this trend to continue for the foreseeable future, even if the dividend growth rate is nothing to brag about.

AT&T's free cash flow is stretched at the moment but, remember, AT&T's top- and bottom-lines have been heading in the right direction over the last few years.

(3) Asset Sales - It was recently announced that AT&T is considering a possible public offering of its Latin American assets in a deal that would being in $8B-$10B. This is only a rumor but I believe that this idea makes a ton of sense. Furthermore, I would not be surprised if the company sold additional assets to strengthen its balance sheet after the Time Warner (TWX) deal is closed.



Reasons To Be Concerned

(1) Debt, Debt And More Debt - The company's debt load has been increasing over the last five years and it is currently at a level (over $120B in net debt) that is somewhat concerning. However, as I described in this article, AT&T's financial leverage is not yet a significant concern or something that would make me want to rethink my investment thesis.

(2) Integration Risk - The long-term benefits that the Time Warner acquisition will provide to AT&T's business have been well-documented here on Seeking Alpha but, on the flip side, it is not a forgone conclusion that the integration will go smoothly from the get-go. I believe that the cost and revenue synergies will be achievable but, in my opinion, AT&T's earnings will likely be under pressure for a few quarters after a deal of this size is integrated into current operations.

To be clear, I believe that the Time Warner deal is a long-term game-changer for AT&T but I do envision a couple rough quarters for the combined company, of course, if the deal is approved.

(3) Credit Rating - As Mr. Moffett described in the interview linked above, the company's credit rating could be impacted by the debt that will be taken on from Time Warner acquisition. While I think that it is entirely too premature to start thinking about a dividend cut, it is something that investors should continue to monitor over the next year or two.

Bottom Line

Take a step back and think about AT&T's long-term business prospects before you jump ship, because there is a lot to like about this telecom company. Traditional pay-TV subs are going to continue to decline over the next five plus years but that does not necessarily mean that AT&T is not worthy of your investment dollars. It is hard to get too excited about AT&T in the current environment because the changing landscape has a real chance to greatly impact most people's investment thesis, including mine. But, I believe that shareholders should stay invested and prospective investors should consider adding as long as the company's story stays intact.

Not mentioned in this article is the prospects of President Trump getting back to his agenda and pushing through business-friendly tax changes and an infrastructure spending bill. At the end of the day, an investment in AT&T does not come without risks but, in my opinion, the risk is currently to the upside [over the long-term].

Author's Note: AT&T is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce my position in the near future.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company, or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Or, consider joining the Going Long With W.G.premium service to get exclusive content and one-on-one interaction with William J. Block, President and Chief Investment Officer, W.G. Investment Research LLC.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.