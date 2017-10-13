How Does Omega Healthcare Investors' Stock React To Dividend Hikes?

Historic analysis explores how Omega's stock reacted to previous dividend hikes. Are we observing investors buying the stock before declaration date or afterwards?

The forward yield is expected to be around 8.2%% at $0.65 per share. Is it a good idea to buy now or wait until the declaration date has passed?

Heavily followed Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) has been trading in a wild up-and-down corridor for several months now between $30.50 and $34.50.

The company has raised its quarterly dividend 20 consecutive times and is expected to make this 21 during this week. The yield remains close to its 5-year high in the 8% area.

Omega is expected to declare its next dividend today on October 12 and with the markets expecting another $0.01 increase per share (to keep the dividend streak intact), this article analyzes how Omega's stock has reacted in the past to these dividend hikes. For 20 quarters in a row Omega's dividend increases have occurred like a well-oiled Swiss clockwork. Thus, are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the declaration date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the dividend hike? Let's find out!

The analysis

To do so I have analyzed Omega's stock price behavior in the 9 trading days leading up to the dividend declaration date and the 9 trading days following the dividend hike. The period covers the last 21 quarters over which Omega's dividends developed as follows:

Figure I: Dividend History with declaration date

With Omega raising its dividend like clockwork every quarter we can surely expect that the market is aware of this. Thus, any patterns we find are not just anecdotal evidence but proven by back-testing analysis.

By plotting how the stock behaved in the 9 days leading up to the dividend declaration date vs. the performance over the 9 days following the dividend declaration data we get a correlation matrix which looks like this:

Figure II: Correlation Matrix

Let's run through what this means by focusing on the the dividend raise in the second quarter of 2017, which has the "FOCUS!" label attached to it.

In 2017/Q2 Omega announced an increase in its dividend on April 13. Over the respective time periods mentioned above Omega's stock closed as follows:

9 trading days before declaration date: $32.99

On the declaration date: $34.06

9 trading days following declaration date: $33.94

This then leads to the following performances:

+3.24% prior to the declaration date

–0.35% following the declaration date

Visually this looks like this:

Figure III: Stock price changes before and after declaration date

So now that we know what this is all about, let's explore whether it is a good idea to buy Omega in anticipation of a dividend hike or better wait once it has been announced.

To do so, I have plotted that behavior mentioned above for all the 21 quarters covered in that analysis:

Figure IV: Tree-map of stock reactions to dividend hikes

This tree-map easily shows that there are more green than red squares with the size of the square indicating the overall performance. This means that in the majority of the cases covered here, Omega's stock price rose into the declaration date and rose even further afterwards. This is also confirmed by the correlation matrix shown above (Figure II).

Finally, to bring it all together and allow for individual analysis I have built a dashboard that you can interact with. This allows you to select different years and find out how Omega's stock price reacted to its dividend increases, respectively. All you have to do here is to simply select a year on the right and then hover with your mouse over the data for further descriptions.

In the screenshot above I have filtered for Q1 of 2017, but if you select all the years you will be able to reproduce the view from Figure IV. Regarding this first quarter of 2017 you see two squares, one indicating stock performance "post Omega's dividend declaration date!" and the other showing the performance "prior Omega's dividend declaration date!" If you hover over the top left square you will, for instance, see the following:





The "-0.90%" figure mentioned in that "Tooltip" information can also be found in the stock price chart below:

Takeaway

Omega is set to announce another $0.01 dividend increase by the end of this week. Historic analysis has shown that – despite the market obviously being aware of the fact that Omega has a 20-quarter long history of consecutive dividend increases – in most cases investors can benefit from that by both buying the stock over the 9 days leading up to the declaration date and the 9 days following it.

Omega is currently yielding 8.1% and should it declare a dividend of $0.65 per share, investors can now lock in an expected 8.2% forward yield. At the same time, as historically Omega's stock is expected to rather climb up than decline, an investment prior to the declaration date is expected to yield superior returns.

Given that Omega's stock price is currently near the bottom of its YTD $30.5-$34.5 trading corridor I consider the upside potential greater than the potential downside based on this analysis.

This strategy does not consider Omega's underlying business model and business performance and is assuming the historic ceterus paribus conditions to be applicable to the future as well. Investors may take further aspects into consideration before making a decision.

Sidenote: Naturally, as Omega raised its dividend over the last 20 consecutive quarters, should Omega not raise its dividend, "historic declaration date analysis" will likely prove no value anymore.

