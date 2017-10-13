Applied Optoelectronics: Some Stylized Facts To Keep Investors Grounded

Even if it lost all of that, which is highly unlikely, it wouldn't mean much. More likely Amazon demand will come back.

The Amazon loss is transitory, and even if it's not, revenue from it is just $8M-9M now.

That is, not only has it fully replaced the lost revenues from Amazon, it has added another 25%.

Yet, it still manages to grow revenues at 25%+ with respect to last year's third quarter, and the shares are cheap.

Applied Opto loses some $45M in revenues from Amazon in Q3, or half its prospective total revenues for the quarter.

When there is a large amount of turbulence in a situation, like in the shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), it is often useful to amass some stylized facts. These are facts which are not necessarily iron clad, but are supported by the weight of the available evidence. So here we go:

The datacenter market is growing fast

This was already dealt with by SA contributor Jay Deahna who quoted a study by LightCounting which argued that leading 100GbE customers plan to double or triple their purchases in 2018, which amounts to another 20% increase in demand for 100G transceivers, according to Deahna.

Wherever you look in the optical networking sector, whether it is Finisar (FNSR), Lumentum (LITE) or any of the others, they speak of booming demand for transceivers from datacenters and capacity constraints.

Applied Opto is uniquely exposed to the datacenter market

Applied Opto has no exposure to telecom, which is suffering from a China slowdown. It has exposure to the CATV sector, which is still growing nicely, but 85% of its Q2 revenues came from datacenter clients.

There is little evidence of price erosion

Management of Finisar, which partly operates in the same market, argued it didn't experience any price erosion, besides arguing that supply will only catch up with demand somewhere in 2018, if at all.

Indeed, despite seeing sales from its largest customer plunge from 47% of revenues to 10% of revenues, management of Applied Opto argued that margins will not compress in Q3.

Applied Opto is the market leader

It enjoys the highest gross margins:

Now, we realize this isn't entirely fair as Applied Opto has more exposure to the datacenter market than the others, which is likely to skew the margin comparison in its favor. Applied Opto has also experienced the fastest revenue growth:

Here is also something that management said during a Raymond James Field Trip on August 15 this year:

Expecting ~40% manufacturing cost reduction of 100G transceivers from Q2/2017 to Q4/2017

These costs had already been reduced by 40% between Q2 2016 and Q2 2017. Here are some of the ways how it does that, from Deahna:

Importantly, 25G, 50G, or 100G lasers can be produced on the same equipment in Applied Opto’s fabs. There are four lasers per transceiver correlating to 100G, 200G and 400G transceivers. The factory is completely fungible or flexible. This reduces the need for dedicated capacity by technology generation, which reduces depreciation, gets them to high volume quickly and helps margins.

The company has a more integrated production model.

Applied Opto is gaining other customers

It's not only Amazon (AMZN), which is now only 10% of revenues (guided at $88M-89M) for Q3. That means it is selling $80M to other customers, most of it to other datacenters.

We'll put this in perspective, revenue in Q3 2016 was $70.13M, of which CATV was $12.9M. That is, despite a plunge in demand from its biggest customer, it still manages to grow revenues by 25%+. That means demand from others is booming far in excess of that 25%.

That doesn't strike us as a crisis. Looking at it another way, Amazon was good for $55M in Q2 (47% of $117.4M), that plunges to $8M-9M in Q3. Yet, overall revenue still grows by 25%+. Applied Opto made up for a $45M-46M plunge in demand from Amazon and still managed to grow handsomely.

Here is Deahna about those customers:

Applied Opto supplies three of the Top Four hyperscale data center customers in volume - Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB). In its last conference call, Applied Opto management stated that in 2Q it began a qualification process with a fourth hyperscale data center customer – as well as 12 other customers including network switch suppliers and small data center operators.

That's three out of four of the top datacenter customers, and Deahna argues that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) might be the fourth. Some of these qualification processes were for 200G.

The Amazon problem is transitory

Here is the thing. Demand from Amazon plunged from 47% of revenues in Q2 to an expected 10% in Q3. Applied Opto management argues this is transitory and not specific to Applied Opto but the result of a migration from 40G to 100G (or perhaps 200G or 400G, although management didn't say that).

But guess what, even if the problem isn't transitory, it can hardly get worse. Amazon is already down to 10% of revenue, whilst the market and demand from other customers are still growing at a fast pace.

The shares are cheap

At roughly $47 a share, with 2016 EPS somewhere between $4 and $5, you're buying a company that still manages to grow 25% and keep margins up whilst losing most of its revenue from its largest customer.

If this is a temporary problem, the shares will come back at some point, but even if the Amazon problem isn't temporary (there is nothing to suggest that) it's now priced in and can hardly get worse.

We could add that it has other opportunities besides the datacenter markets like the metro market, but you can find discussions about that in other fine articles here on Seeking Alpha, especially those of Jay Deahna.

Conclusion

While the shares will be down for a while, it's difficult to foresee how things could get worse. Despite losing most of its revenues from its largest customer which was good for half of it, the company still manages to grow revenues by over 25% in this 'disaster' quarter.

Even in the unlikely event that it loses all Amazon revenues, that's just another $8M-9M or so, a pittance compared to the $45M the company lost in this quarter from it.

More likely is that Amazon will come back at least somewhat, and in the meantime, the shares are simply cheap. Accumulation for 2018 looks very tempting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.