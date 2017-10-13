Why Tableau's Moat Will Reign Supreme (Part I)

Tableau has seen strong growth in 2017, yet there is a lack of understanding as to why Tableau is so much more powerful than its competitors.

I have studied a lot of articles on Tableau (DATA) and while lots of authors believe there is growth ahead, I still feel that the true potential of what Tableau can already do and will be able to do in the future has not been fully understood, particularly how powerful it is compared to Microsoft BI (MSFT).

In this article, primarily, I want to outline why I firmly believe that the functionality and features Tableau already offers is miles ahead of the competition. Personally, I see myself in a very strong position to do so, as I have been working at work with both Microsoft BI and increasingly with Tableau, both as a data engineer and as a data analyst. Secondly, I will relate to Tableau's valuation and the market potential.

The article is intended to be published in two parts: (i) evaluation of current features and current valuation and (ii) evaluation of Tableau's vision based on its Tableau Vision Keynote 2017.

Why is Tableau already so useful today?

Let me recall. When we introduced Tableau at our company in spring this year I did not really pay a lot of attention to it as I primarily saw it as an easy-to-use and intuitive visualization software. Little did I know how much time I would spend with this software in the months ahead. 80% I am working as a data engineer and around 20% of time is dedicated to financial analysis. This combination allows me to both build and shape the data and the data sources and leverage their potential for analysis. So my responsibility includes to build the data sources used by the analysts to derive insights and create visualizations. Generally, the entire process from transferring and transforming data from one data source to another is termed ETL (Exchange Transact Load). By building these ETL processes, which are not part of Tableau's feature set, I did not really have a lot of exposure to the actual software.

All I did was to basically validate the data in Tableau against my primary sources. And I probably would not have done more had I not had additional tasks from my previous role as a Financial Controller and Business Analyst. In that role I still prepare and derive data for cost, cash flow and campaign analysis.

In terms of campaign analysis I was able to create an interactive visualization that allows users to filter by product and geography to determine the profit during a sales campaign, the expected baseline sales in case of no campaign and a comparison to plan. This was basically achieved via a set of LOD (Level of Detail) expressions. At that moment, once I had a running prototype developed here, I was completely fascinated and blown away by that piece of software. What followed were hours and days of watching videos on YouTube and on Tableau's e-learning center, days of experimenting and building visualizations for stock analysis and more hours experimenting with new use cases at work.

Let's turn to my three highest rated features of Tableau.

1) LOD Expressions

The single most powerful feature I discovered in Tableau are LOD expressions, while not trivial there are significantly easier to write than respective SQL expressions, provided you generally understand data structures and logic. In order to be able to reproduce that very same output with Microsoft BI I would have spent many more hours writing more complex queries and still it would not have been flexible in a way that the actual end-user would be able to adjust the calculation and interact with it in the same way.

While only touching the possibilities of LOD expressions here I then watched countless videos covering LOD expressions in detail and found some great use cases which in the past would have required really complex and aggregated SQL. Here are a few examples that I used:

Use case: Calculate revenue distribution over time by specific customer cohorts

Use case: Calculate the percent difference between the daily close value of a stock and the daily close value across a selected time range

Use case: Analyze how a stock behaves around its ex-dividend date

These are just three examples which show great visualizations paired with powerful analytical modeling behind. These type of calculations and illustrations are impossible to achieve with Excel or Microsoft Power BI in a way that is as intuitive and easily customizable as with Tableau. You can do all that with a simple data set just containing the stock price and dividend history. No SQL involved. No coding involved. No data preparation involved. All can be done in Tableau.

Tooltipps

This is a feature I cannot stress enough how powerful it actually is. It allows the creators of dashboards to guide users of the same and explain the data without overloading the dashboard with annotations and explanations. This is a technique I have heavily employed in the dashboard which shows how Altria’s (NYSE:MO) price reacts to dividend increases. Hovering over the dashboard will give conditional tooltipps for every single data point. I am not aware of any other software offering the same functionality at the same ease of usage.

Sharing and wisdom of the crowd

There are now over a million of fantastic visualizations uploaded to Tableau Public for everybody to explore and interact with for free. The really cool thing here is though that by default you are able to download these in order to learn from experienced creators. This is better than any training and helps you embark on a very steep learning curve which is, provided you only have a little love for data and analysis, lots of fun.

These are my Top 3 features for Tableau right now. Combining all of them together leverages the data in a way I have never seen before and also enables less technically savvy end-users to explore, interact, analyze and derive insights from the data.

Particularly LOD expressions are a game changer as despite not requiring a lot of knowledge or experience (as a reference point: to become a proficient SQL developer takes years) are enormously powerful

These are my three strong counter arguments against claims that Tableau’s moat is not strong enough or that Microsoft BI crushes it. Microsoft BI only crushes Tableau in price coming in as low as $10 per month per user whereas a Tableau Desktop license, the one that allows you to create dashboards and visualizations, comes at a $1,000-1,500 one-off price tag plus annual maintenance cost. Let's now turn over to Tableau's business performance.

What is going on at Tableau?

DATA data by YCharts

Tableau's stock has had a bombastic 2017 so far, being up more than 80% so far. However, such a strong run-up in price was only possible as the stock was brought to the cleaners in early February 2016 after disappointing earnings and soft guidance. That day the almost 50% of Tableau's valuation was wiped out (48% to be precise) and in retrospect it would have been a fantastic opportunity to invest. Today with the stock trading at $77 it is still far far away from its all-time high in the high $120 area.

For the most recent Q2/2017 Tableau reported very solid results beating estimates top-and-bottom line with an EPS of $0.1 and sales of $213M (+7.2% Y/Y).

At first glance 7% growth does certainly not justify Tableau's valuation but this consideration lacks the bigger picture. Tableau’s subscription-based sales are up 175% and since Tableau only launched subscription pricing for all its products in April this year, Y/Y comparisons are skewed.

Tableau is growing super strong adding 4,000 new customer accounts in Q2 of which 15 are large-cap clients generating over $1M in sales each. That is the type of growth a stock with such a P/E ratio deserves and requires. And given its supreme feature set to leverage data, enable end users and collaborate with each other, it is no surprise to me why this is the case.

With almost $1B in cash and cash equivalents by end of June 2017 Tableau's holds almost one fifth of its market cap in liquidity. Given Tableau's strong growth in free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) this figure is expected to rise further.

DATA Research and Development Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last three years FCF is up by more than 300% and revenue by around 150% although that does not adequately incorporate the changes in Tableau's pricing model yet. Strong FCF growth is also not driven by underspending in R&D as expenses for Research & Development are up by a booming 235% as well.

The main catalyst that I have seen in the Q2 results is how quickly customers adopted Tableau's subscription offerings. Adam Selipsky, CEO of Tableau, noted that

Customers accelerated their adoption of our subscription offerings in Q2, and have embraced subscription even faster than we had projected. The move to a subscription model represents our ongoing commitment to helping our customers adopt and scale Tableau with greater flexibility and reduced risk.

Source: Tableau Q2/2017 Earnings Press Release

And while Tableau only grew by 7% top-line the growth in annual recurring revenue coming in at 47% reflects how Tableau is currently doing more adequately. By switching to subscription-only pricing Tableau attracts more customers, reduces initial investment costs for customers and once people have started using Tableau, like myself, and usage within the company is increasing, it is so obvious and easy to scale up. In our company once we reached a critical mass of let's say 10 people and started demonstrating the cool things we were able to do with Tableau, that we couldn't do before, more and more people got interested. As interest increased so did usage and our number of licenses. I can easily imagine that very same behavior and dynamics to happen at other large, medium and small corporations alike as well.

Investor take-away

Tableau with its current feature set is primed for growth. The company is generating large amounts of free cash flow and is investing massively into future technologies and features. The stock may not appear to be cheap but with a market cap of not even $6B and sales of around $1B for 2017 in a market estimated to rake in revenues of $18B in 2017 (this refers to the entire BI and analytics software market), Tableau's share is still very very small. And although this estimate refers to the entire market (Tableau is certainly not a full-fledged BI solution right now) it shows the potential. In the next part I will show how Tableau's vision fits into that picture, what the company is investing in and how its moat will continue to expand.

Tableau had and still has the first mover advantage in the market for data visualization and, at least partially, analytics. Its competitors led by Microsoft, IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG) are making inroads here as well. Judging from an end-user perspective I have not used a better software than Tableau and although it is not cheap compared to Microsoft BI, it is also not plain expensive given its intuitive feature set and the possibilities it offers to analyze, visualize, share and collaborate on data.

