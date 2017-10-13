CarGurus IPO Cruises Up On Opening Day

Although CarGurus may have been intriguing at the IPO price, has all the upside been squeezed out following its first day of trading?

CarGurus (CARG) is an online platform that builds the bridge between car sellers and car buyers. Their transparent marketplace for buying and selling new and used vehicles is growing at an aggressive rate.



CarGurus’ IPO was priced at $16 per share, valuing the company at $1.68 billion but raising only $40 million in proceeds for the company. On the opening day of trading the company closed up over 73%, or $27.58 per share, representing a new market cap of $2.9 billion. So, what was the reason for this massive IPO success?



Growth



No question that CarGurus is a pure growth play. For 2016, CarGurus more than doubled their revenue from the year prior to $198.1 million. For the first 6 months of 2017 they have already achieved $143.3 million in total sales, and I am projecting they will close 2017 with revenue of approximately $337 million.



CarGurus is still early enough in the growth phase making it an interesting option for investors. Their current growth strategy focuses on continually growing out their platform and brand. This includes growing their domestic dealership base, customer audience, cross selling dealer products, and expanding into foreign markets.



Something that may be encouraging for some investors is that the company is actually profitable. Even with such aggressive growth, CarGurus has seemed to be able to manage their operations in such that they are able to pull out a profit. As a matter of fact, they have actually netted at 6% for the first 6 months of 2017. That is an impressive number considering they were able to spend almost $105 million on sales and marketing in order to fund their growth during that period and still come out with a positive bottom line. This makes me think that the cost of growth isn’t going to be a burden on CarGurus in the future, and that they have the ability to generate significant cash flow down the line.



Balance Sheet



CarGurus has a a cash ratio of almost 1. Their current assets are almost 2.3X their current liabilities. So, as you can see, liquidity is strong - maybe even too strong following the IPO proceeds. Total assets amount to $116 million vs total liabilities of $42 million. Post IPO, CarGurus should have a book value of approximately $74 million. Overall, the balance sheet is fine as there is no credit risk, however it is very light for a company with a market capitalization of $2.9 billion.



Valuation



CarGurus original IPO price valued the company at $1.68 billion, however it soared 73% to $2.9 billion on its initial day of trading. So what do the multiples look like now?



Price to earnings = 200



Price to sales = 11



Price to book = 39



Using my forward looking revenue estimate, the original valuation of $1.68 billion would have put them at about 5X sales, which is very reasonable in the internet content and information space. However, if we use the same forward revenue, it comes to a P/S of 8.6. Now let’s assume they net $25 million for 2017. That would put their PE at about 116. When CarGurus was priced, it didn’t look like such a bad deal. However, this initial day of trading significantly inflated the valuation and squeezed out too much of the upside for investors.



Conclusion



We have been in a very strong bull market and speculative stocks like CarGurus are clearly feeling the momentum of it. For some reason, investors are comfortable paying a very high premium for this company - but for how long? Out of the 105 million shares, CarGurus sold 2.5 million and shareholders sold 6.9 million. Together that equates to less than 9% of the shares. Given the level of speculation and shares available for trading, I see there being a lot of volatility in the near future until this company settles into a comfortable valuation, and I do not want to risk being on the wrong side of that volatility. However, the company itself is still promising. Growth is incredible and their able to produce fairly strong cash flow in such an early growth stage is impressive. CarGurus could have been a really good play for investors, but I think too much of the upside has been taken away on its opening day of trading.



For CarGurus, this IPO was a smashing success. By only selling a minimal amount of shares for extra capital, they have established access to capital markets, improved their visibility, and established a higher than anticipated market cap.

