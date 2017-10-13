Earnings Are Out, And Delta Air Lines Is Worth Your Attention

I value DAL at $61 to $69 per share, which is in line with analysts, and is a 16% to 30% premium over its current price.

On October 11, 2017, Delta Air Lines (DAL) issued its third quarter results, as well as offered a guidance forecast for the fourth quarter of 2017. Based on my analysis of the results and the forecast offered by Delta, I believe that Delta shares offer significant value at their current trading price of around $53. Delta is also one of the few airlines that pays a significant dividend, and the company increased its dividend by over 50% in the previous quarter, which may make the stock more attractive to investors fond of dividends.

Overall Results

During the quarter, Delta showed strong top-line growth, increasing both their available seat miles (“ASM”) and their passenger revenue per available seat mile (“PRASM”). While costs increased, which pushed net income down, at least part of this increase was due to higher depreciation, which does not affect cash flows and should not concern investors.

Delta reported earnings before tax of $1,805 million, which is down from $1,900 million one year ago. Lower results were attributed to higher salaries and related costs (up 10.2%), higher fuel expenses (up 8.1%), and higher depreciation expenses (up 21%). It should be noted that increases in depreciation are merely an accounting expense, and are not especially meaningful to investors moving forward. These costs are accounting costs related to Delta’s fleet expansion over the past year, and do not affect future cash flows.

Higher revenues partially offset the rising costs that Delta faced. During the quarter, revenue increased by 6% from the same quarter last year. This additional revenue was driven in part by an increase in ASM of 1.65% over the same quarter a year ago, and an increase in PRASM of 1.93% over one year ago. Additional revenue was also generated by increased sales from Delta’s refining operations, and a growth in revenue from Delta’s loyalty programs.

However, Delta’s rising earnings through additional mileage and revenue per mile were offset by increasing costs. Delta’s operating cost per available seat mile (“CASM”) increased 6.55%, while Delta’s CASM, excluding fuel (but including profit-sharing) increased 6.61%. These increases were primarily due to increases in salaries and related costs, as well as in increased depreciation expenses.



Source: Author, based on data from Delta SEC filings

Delta’s increase in ASM has been in line with their trends over the past five years. Delta has been increasing ASM since 2012, and the increase in ASM in this quarter is in line with those that. Delta’s PRASM metric fell between 2014 and 2016, dropping from 14.6 cents to 13.4 cents. This decline in revenue is due in large part to falling fuel prices, which has lowered airline ticket prices across the industry. Because fuel prices have now risen from their lows in June 2016, PRASM is also beginning to increase, with its 1.9% rise over last year. It may be some cause for concern, however, that costs are rising more quickly than passenger revenues, increasing 6.6% over the past year. This has hurt Delta’s margins, with summer (second and third quarter) net margins falling from 13% last year to 11% this year. Note that Delta has other revenue, in addition to just passenger revenue, that is not accounted for in PRASM. Accordingly, the company can (and does) make a profit when PRASM is below CASM.

Return to Shareholders

During this quarter, Delta returned $1.4 billion to shareholder in the form of share buybacks. The company purchased and retired over 27 million shares of common stock, resulting in a decline in shares outstanding of approximately 1.6% over the course of the quarter (based on weighted average shares outstanding). Delta has further authorization to buyback another $5 billion of their shares over the next three years.

Delta also paid $219 million in dividends to shareholders during the quarter, at the rate of $0.305 per share. This was a significant increase over previous dividends, which were set at $0.2025 per share. If we assume that the dividend will remain at this level for the coming year, Delta will pay $1.22 per share, or about 2.3% dividends annually. Such a dividend level is relatively high for the airline industry, especially at a time when many airlines are putting a high proportion of their income back into their fleet in the form of high capital expenditures.

Bombardier CS100 Purchase

Delta has committed to purchase 75 Bombardier (BBD) CS100 airplanes, with an option to purchase another 50 as well. There is currently a good deal of controversy around this airplane, which Boeing (BA) has said was subsidized by the Canadian and the Quebec governments. About this controversy, Delta remarks:

The Boeing Company recently filed a petition with the U.S. government alleging Bombardier has agreed to sell aircraft below cost and asking the government to impose duties on all U.S. imports of 100- to 150-seat Large Civil Aircraft from Canada. This includes the CS100 aircraft under our purchase agreement with Bombardier. Although certain preliminary determinations have been issued in favor of Boeing, the government's review of this matter is ongoing, with final decisions expected during 2018. Delta is not a party to the petition, but believes the petition is without merit.

It remains to be seen how the case will ultimately be decided, but these airplanes could get significantly more expensive if the U.S. government does ultimately decide to collect a high tariff on them. If that is the case, Delta would be left having to choose between paying the high tariffs, or possibly having to pay Bombardier to break the purchase agreement for the airplanes, although Delta has vowed not to pay the tariff.

Source: Bombardier Presentation

Valuation and Expectations for the Future

In addition to announcing third quarter results, Delta also offered some guidance for the fourth quarter. The company is expecting operating margins which are slightly higher than last year’s fourth quarter (11 to 13% versus slightly below 11% last year). The company is also expecting an increase in both ASM and PRASM, which would carry on the trends described above.

Overall, I value shares of Delta Air Lines at between $61 and $69, which represents 16% to 30% premium over their current price. I expect Delta to produce profits of between $3.7 billion and $4.2 billion over the next five years. This profit will enable the company to return over $10 billion to shareholders during the next five years, in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. During the same time, Delta will be able to continue modernizing its fleet and entering into other projects, such as their project to build new, state-of-the-art terminals at LaGuardia Airport. Delta also benefits from a strong balance sheet, sporting a lower debt-to-equity ratio than United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Alaska Airlines (ALK), although higher than Southwest Airlines (LUV). This strong balance sheet makes Delta a comparatively less risky going forward, although the airline industry is still highly cyclical.

Other analysts also agree that Delta is a strong purchase within the airline industry. MarketWatch reports that the average recommendation for the company is a Buy, and the average target price is $61.89. The average estimate for earnings per share is $5.10 this year, and $5.58 next year, while my model estimates $5.21 this year and $5.50 next year.

Conclusion

Based on this analysis, I believe that Delta is undervalued. My model indicates that the intrinsic value of Delta Air Lines is 16% to 30% higher than the current share price. The company is also under-priced on other metrics: Its P/E ratio is only 10.5, while those of Southwest, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines are 18, 13, and 13, respectively (based on Yahoo Finance data). And, unlike any of those companies, Delta offers a 2.3% dividend. The majority of analysts agree that Delta is under-priced as well: Yahoo reports that 16 out of 17 analysts recommend purchasing shares of the company. For these reasons and others, Delta is an airline that is worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, ALK, LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.