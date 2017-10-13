MercadoLibre: Amazon Protection

We close by pointing out how the protection provided by our hedge exemplifies our "heads you win, tails you don't lose too much" approach.





Amazon Takes A Bite Out Of MercadoLibre

Shares of MercadoLibre (MELI) tumbled Thursday on a report that Amazon (AMZN) will expand in Brazil. MercadoLibre was one of our top names in July, but a hedge we presented on the stock then has acted as "Amazon protection" for it, as we elaborate below.

One Of Our Top Names On July 27th

Each week in our Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service we present our top 10 names to subscribers, and on July 27th, MercadoLibre was one of those top 10, along with Align Technology (ALGN), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), JD.com (JD), IAC/Interactive (IAC), Nvidia (NVDA), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Netflix (NFLX), PayPal (PYPL), and Ellie Mae (ELLI). This was the weakest of our first 9 weekly top 10 cohorts, but the average return of these names had beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since then, as had each of the other 8 cohorts, as we noted in our previous article (Seeking Alpha? Here's Alpha).

Surprisingly, even after MercadoLibre's 10% swoon on Thursday, the average return of our July 27th top 10 is still higher than the market since then.

Our July 27th top 10 were up an average of 4.47% as of Thursday, versus 3.5% for SPY, although MercadoLibre was down 14%, as you can see more clearly in the chart below.

Amazon Protection For MercadoLibre

This was the hedge we included in our top names portfolio in our June 27th Marketplace post.

We didn't know that Amazon news would knock down MercadoLibre shares a few months later, obviously, but the beauty of hedging a security directly means you don't need to know what might knock the share price down -- you're downside risk will be strictly limited in any case. In this case, the hedge was designed to protect against a greater-than-9% decline in MELI. Let's see how it protected against MELI's 14% drop so far.

Softening The Blow For Hedged MELI Longs

First, let's calculate our initial position value for MELI from the hedge above. In general, your net position value for a hedged position like this is underlying security value + put value - call value, because you're long the puts and short the calls. So the initial position value for MELI here was ($286.64 x 400) + $12,760 - $2,960 = $124,456.

To calculate the position value as of Thursday's close, we need current values for the options in the hedge. We find those in the relevant part of the option chain below, via Fidelity.

We generally use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask spread, whichever is higher, to calculate the value of options. Since MELI closed at $246.26 on Thursday, our $290 strike put options had an intrinsic value of $43.74. But they also had time value, since the option doesn't expire until late January. So we'll use the midpoint of the bid-ask spread here, which is ($48.80 + $51) / 2 = $49.90. Since we had 4 put option contracts covering 400 shares the value of the put options was $19,960.

Our $360 strike call options were of course out of the money, so their intrinsic value was $0. So we use the midpoint of their bid-ask spread: ($0.70 + $1.40) / 2 = $1.05. Since we had 4 call option contracts covering 400 shares the value of the call options was $420.

So the position value for MELI on Thursday was ($246.26 x 400) + $19,960 - $420 = $118,044. $118,044 represents a 5.15% drop from our initial position value of $124,456.



Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Too Much

So, although the hedge was designed to protect against a >9% decline, and MELI was down 14% at the time of the calculations above, an investor protected with our hedge would only have been down 5.15%. This exemplifies our "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach. Not all of our top picks will do well, but your downside will be strictly limited in the event they don't.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.