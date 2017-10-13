October 13 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending October 13, 2017. Daily data for October 7 to October 12 is estimated. Daily data for October 13 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 470 bcf this week (up 4.0% w-o-w and up as much as 9% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased slightly from +17% to +18% this week (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. October started off warm, raising fears about lack of heating demand, but the devil (as always) is in the details. Lots of market analysts wrongly assumed that smaller amount of heating-degree-days (HDDs) and bigger amount of cooling-degree-days (CDDs) in October would translate into weaker consumption numbers. In reality, however, consumption remains very strong. The reason lies in the geographical distribution of HDDs and CDDs. Southwest and Southeast parts of the country received above average amount of CDDs and because of the very narrow spread between natural gas and coal, these regions consumed a lot of natural gas – especially in the Electric Power sector. Total exports (i.e., pipeline flows to Canada and Mexico + LNG exports) remain strong and are up some 60% y-o-y. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 3 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 10 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 19 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Until recently, we have been consistently revising up our forecast. Over the past few days, however, we have slightly revised lower our production estimates. Currently, we expect domestic natural gas output to grow by 4.6% y-o-y in October and 5.1% November. One of the reasons for downward revision (specifically, for the month of October), was weaker output in the Gulf of Mexico due to tropic storm Nate.

Total aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 80.1 bcf per day for the week ending October 13 (up 4% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost +95 bcf, which is the smallest weekly balance since August 25. The volume is some 30 bcf smaller than a week ago and some 25 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year’s level and also below historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that you should immediately rush in and buy November contract. If you want to know how we are navigating thorough the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 87 bcf. We expected an injection of 86 bcf (above market consensus of 82 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,595 bcf, which is 8 bcf (or 0.22%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here. Despite an injection figure being ostensibly “bearish” (i.e., above market consensus), natural gas futures closed in the green on Thursday. We have notified our clients about these risks. Here’s what we wrote in a note to clients on Thursday morning:

Today, EIA will issue its storage report. Higher volatility and the break of the projected trading range is possible. Note, that our projection is above market consensus and therefore, while any surprise is possible, a bearish surprise is probable. At the same time, given how much value November contract has lost over the past few weeks, it seems reasonable to infer that market may be expecting a bigger injection – possibly as high as 90+ bcf. Therefore, an injection of say 85 bcf may not look particularly bearish, even though it would be above an official consensus of +82 bcf.



Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 49 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is lower than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 52 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from -0.22% today to -1.73% for the week ending October 27. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been slowly revising our near-term storage forecast lower over the past two weeks. The total for three reports went down from +191 bcf on September 29 to +155 bcf on October 12. However, it is only over the past three days that the market began to realize that its previous storage estimates were excessively bearish. The expectations have now been adjusted and the price is up 5.5% since Monday close. We continue to navigate through the market action and update our clients on our trading exposure on a daily basis. Consider signing up, if interested.

Source: Bluegold Research

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.