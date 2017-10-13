The Dow, Hang Seng, and even the Nikkei have rallied to multi-year and all-time high levels. But does the bullishness match up with the global economic reality? Kim Parlee talks to Michael Craig, Sr. Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management (NYSE:TD) on whether a reality check is in order.
Will The Market Rally Run Into A Wall Of Economic Reality?
by: TD Wealth
Is this stock market bullishness decoupled from economic reality?
What are the challenges facing the global economy in years to come?
With significant advancements in technology and having passed the peak of quantitative easing, what are the implications for companies and the broader markets?
