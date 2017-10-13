Dividend income - September 2017

September was a no-trading month. I did a number of trades back in August with new money. I am aware that markets are reaching new high but I am not an investor who stays on the sidelines; I like to have my money invested and generate compound growth. I invest for the long term and I can dollar-cost-average over time. The reality is that I can invest in small amounts of money such as $1,000 rather than make big bets in the $20,000.

Stock Trades

September was about collecting the dividend and letting my money work for me. I reviewed a list of US Consumer Defensive stocks to assess what my next holding should be. Stay tuned for my selection in the coming weeks.

As mentioned in my last update, my approach is to have a certain minimum of stocks to spread the percentage for each sector. I am short one dividend growth stock with the Industrial sector and I am thinking of 3M (NYSE:MMM).

The table below is my guideline based on my ratio of percentage target for each sector. I try to have 4.25% of my portfolio holding in each stock as a target which leads to the number of stocks per sector below. When you have a portfolio over $500,000, the holdings start to get large and it’s a way to spread the risks without buying too many stocks.

Sector Stock Types Sector Percentage Stock # Target Stock # Current Consumer Defensive Growth 19.00% 5 6 Financial Services Growth 19.00% 5 7 Healthcare Growth 16.00% 4 3 Energy Growth 10.00% 3 4 Industrial Growth 8.50% 2 1 Technology Growth 8.50% 2 2 Communication Income 7.00% 2 2 Utilities Income 7.00% 2 4 Real Estate Income 5.00% 2 1

September 2017 Trades

Nada. No trades.

August 2017 Trades

Reduced utility sector percentage by selling some Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Increased financial sector percentage by adding more Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD).

Added to the financial sector by increasing my position in Visa (NYSE:V).

Added to the technology sector by increasing my position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Added to the healthcare sector by increasing my position in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

Added to the consumer defensive sector by increasing my position in Kimberley-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

Added to the consumer defensive sector by increasing my position in Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF).

Sector Diversification – September 2017

My sector diversification has been shifting out of line in September with the Financial Sector growing well above the target percentage along with the Healthcare sector. Meanwhile, the Consumer Defensive and Technology sectors were pulling back.

The pullback in my technology target is surprising, considering that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple are doing well. The Canadian banks essentially did really well in my portfolio over the past few months, pushing the financial sector ahead of targets.

October is going to be a rebalancing month. My approach is to review my portfolio sector target thresholds every three months and adjust it when there is over $2,000 gap unless I have new money to add to offset the rebalancing.

Dividend Income

My September dividend income is the high month of the quarter with $1,682.27. My portfolio continues to beat the Canadian or US index and when I compare with a blended index portfolio, it’s doing even better. With clear portfolio performance data tracked since 2009, I now have eight years of data highlighting my dividend growth investing strategy works. I am waiting for a market pullback to see how my portfolio will do.

Disclosure: Please note that I may have a position in one or many of the holdings listed. For a complete list of my holdings, please see my Dividend Portfolio.

Disclaimer: Please note that this blog post represents my opinion and not an advice/recommendation. I am not a financial adviser, I am not qualified to give financial advice. Before you buy any stocks/funds consult with a qualified financial planner. Make your investment decisions at your own risk – see my full disclaimer for more details.