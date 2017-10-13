Spirit Airlines: High Growth, High Risk

Currently, at low P/E the company is priced as value stock, ignoring its high growth rate; therefore, the market may be mispricing the stock.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is another airline company that trades at a low price-to-earnings multiples. Based only on price to earnings, it may sound like a good investment. However, Spirit Airlines has a slightly different dynamics than other airlines. It is growing rapidly. It may be very rewarding for investors in good times but it may also be very disappointing in bad times.

As a result of high expansion, the shares have been very volatile. The stock price is sensitive to any news that may impact profitability going forward, particularly because of its high capital expenditures and high capital commitments till 2021. And so, whether it is impacted by hurricanes, pilots demanding higher wages, pricing pressures from competitors, a spike in oil prices, signs of a recession or any other news that may impact profitability, the shares will react very sensitively.

Due to the fact that the rapid expansion is going to continue till 2021, I would expect a higher volatility in the future as well. If we see a recession by 2021 or spike in oil prices, then the shares will come down rapidly. On the other hand, in good times, it can outperform the competition easily.

Share performance

Spirit Airlines reached an all-time high in December 2014 with a price of $85.35. Since then, the shares declined within 12 months by more than 60% to a low of $32.73 in November 2015. Then, the price bounced back within the next 12 months to $60.40 which is an increase of 84.5%. And after an unsuccessful breach of the $60 level, the shares reversed and came to a low of $30.32 in September this year or the current $33.85. And so, the shares experienced quite a high volatility.



Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Source: Author's calculation

If we stayed in the company, we could see the performance change each end of the year by 90% increase, 61% decrease, 82% increase and 50% decrease. With a high volatility, a high return can be expected. I will come back to the reason for such a volatility, but before that I would like to draw attention to an important technical level which is at a price of $33.

This was a low in 2015 from when the price appreciated to $60 within 12 months. This year the stock is attempting to breach $33 once again. It was rejected in September when the new low was formed at a price of $30. If $33 holds, the stock may reverse and potentially attempt $50-60.



Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

From a technical perspective, it may be a good entry point with a stop loss perhaps at $29, which is a below low from 2015. But, why should the share increase?

Fundamentals

The company trades at very low multiples. It trades at 12 price to this year's forecasted earnings and 11 price to next year's forecasted earnings, according to analysts compiled from Yahoo Finance. If we compare price multiples to other airline companies, we would find similar multiples across the industry.

Most of the airline companies trade at very low multiples, so it is no surprise that Spirit trades at very low multiples as well. However, what speaks in Spirit's favor is the revenue growth. The company is expected to achieve one of the highest revenue growths in the industry with 12.5% this year and 19.0% next year.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Therefore, Spirit is priced as a value stock but it should be priced as a growth stock suggesting the technical level may hold. However, with a higher growth comes higher volatility, and therefore higher risk.

Fleet expansion

The reason why the company is achieving a high growth is the expansion of its fleet. The company had 45 aircraft at the end of 2012. And at the end of 2016, it had 95. Therefore, Spirit Airlines doubled its fleet in less than four years.

Source: Spirit Airlines 10Ks

And it seems the trend is going to continue. At the end of 2021, the management expects to have 158 aircraft in operation.

Source: Spirit Airlines 10Ks

Apparently, this translates into higher capital expenditures and so the company's free cash flow was short of $200k during the last two years.



Source: Spirit Airlines 10Ks

Also, high capital expenditures are expected in the future at least till 2021.



Source: Spirit Airlines 10Q for 2Q2017

As is written in the company's latest 10K, the committed purchases are in the amount of $413.2m this year, $528.4m next year, $764.4m in the year 2019, $829.8m in the year 2020 and $748.4m in the year 2021. These are combined payments of $3,284m.

At the moment, the balance sheet looks healthy and should be no concern, but these commitments would most probably be paid through debt or equity issuance as cash-flow generation is not that strong. On a latest balance sheet date, the company reported debt in the amount of $1,184m but also held $969m in cash and equivalents. Therefore, the net debt was only $215m.

As such, it is quite healthy. But the commitments till 2021 and the heavy expansion are, in my point of view, the reason for such a huge volatility in shares. In good times, the company can achieve a staggering growth. At the moment, the probability of a recession is low, suggesting the price may bounce from the $33 level.

However, the probability of a recession increases in the future. If bad times come till 2021, it may put a drag on profitability and suddenly the contractual commitments may be a source of concern.

In addition to that, in the last three years, all airline companies benefited from cheaper oil. However, if that benefit disappears it may be yet another source of worry for investors as the profitability of all airlines including Spirit Airlines will decrease. Hence, I think a higher volatility is here to stay for some time and investors considering high reward should bear in mind a higher risk as well.

Takeaway

Spirit Airlines is currently trading at a very important technical level that may suggest a good entry point. Also, the company looks like a bargain, considering its low P/E multiple and high growth rates.

However, one should bear in mind that the high growth comes at a cost. This cost is the high contractual commitments till 2021. If the US experiences a recession or oil spikes till 2021, it will drag down the profitability rapidly and could make the company vulnerable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.