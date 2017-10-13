Lipocine: Playing The PDUFA Runup

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term.

There are several risks here, including concerns with intellectual property and competition from both novel oral treatments and generic options.

It appears that issues raised by previous CRL regarding the dosing algorithm for the proposed label have been addressed.

Shares of Lipocine (LPCN) have risen roughly 12% year to date, but have lost half their value since receiving a Complete Response Letter in June 2016 from the FDA concerning their application for drug candidate TLANDO.

LPCN data by YCharts

On August 9th, the company announced it had resubmitted the NDA for LPCN 1021. Specifically, the previous CRL had raised an issue regarding the dosing algorithm for the proposed label. The company completed a dosing validation study, which served to confirm the validity of a fixed dose approach with the need for dose titration. Efficacy results from the study along with safety data from prior studies should be sufficient to address prior issues raised by the FDA.

Toward the end of September, the FDA announced an AdComm meeting where the Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (BRUDAC) will discuss the New Drug Application for TLANDO for the proposed indication of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone (hypogonadism).

While exact timing is not known, the meeting will take place before the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of February 8th next year.

Figure 2: Market potential (source: corporate presentation)

Also toward the end of September, the company announced a supposedly strengthened intellectual property position as a result of a positive ruling from the USPTO`s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

For the second quarter, the small firm announced cash and equivalents of $27.8 million, while net loss for the quarter totaled $6.1 million. Research and development expenses totaled $4.1 million with much of that related to conducting the DV and the DF clinical studies.

It should be noted that the company has multiple irons in the fire. They submitted a Special Protocol Assessment request to the FDA to receive feedback on the design for their Phase 3 program with LPCN 1107, which is being evaluated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth with history of singleton pregnancy. The primary purpose would be to establish non-inferiority with current standard of care Makena - as a point of reference, second quarter sales of Makena grew 31% to over $102 million.

Also, the company initiated a preclinical toxicology study for LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone replacement therapy with potential for once-daily dosing. After the study wraps up, management plans to meet with the FDA for an End of Phase 2 meeting. This would likely occur before year-end.

Management is quite transparent in their strategy- they plan to offer the first available oral option for TRT ($2 billion market opportunity), with prior clinical results matching up well against the current market leader. As TLANDO would be a fixed dose, no additional doctor visits would be required representing a significant competitive advantage. The prospect of avoiding gels and injections appears enticing.

The plan is then to follow up TLANDO with LPCN 1111, which could sustain and possibly grow revenues due to the potential for QD dosing. Tailwinds in the TRT market would likely aid adoption.

Figure 3: Monthly TRx trend (source: corporate presentation)

Lipocine is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term. As long as the stock acts well (staying in the $4 range or rising), consider adding to the position for the PDUFA run up. However, I would suggest taking partial profits prior to the regulatory meeting in order to manage risk.

The stock has a small capitalization of less than $100 million, meaning that it could be prone to volatility and manipulation. Additionally, I suspect that in the near to medium term dilution is a possibility as management may want to extend their operational runway considering the $27.8 million on hand and resources needed for launch. Setbacks with the pivotal program for LPCN 1107 would be looked upon unfavorably as well, including delays in initiation or enrollment.

Intellectual property concerns and litigation in regard to the current proceedings with Clarus Therapeutics also significantly add to risk here. While it appears that FDA approval could come this time, it is by no means a certainty and partial profits should be taken prior to their decision.

Competition is also a significant concern for longer-term investors here - in June Clarus Therapeutics announced completion of its Phase 3 study for Jatenzo (oral softgel capsule of TU) and subsequent submission of an NDA to the FDA (meaning a possible first to market advantage). Also in the middle of the year, Acrux announced a generic version of Axiron Topical Solution had been launched in the United States by Perrigo Company (information available in Lipocine's quarterly filing).

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.