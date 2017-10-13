Rite Aid Shareholders Have Nothing To Fear From Amazon

Recently there has been nervousness about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the pharmacy marketplace. This has been one of the causes for prices of some pharmacy stocks to have dropped significantly. Rite Aid (RAD) has been a prime target during the last few days and is now at a price level I would call a screaming buy. This is due to my belief that Amazon will not be entering the pharmacy marketplace unless it buys an established player, if at all.

Rite Aid is, of course, my natural choice for the established player that Amazon would buy. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Will Amazon even enter the pharmacy marketplace? Unlike books or gadgets, drug sales are much more regulated and even Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Stefano Pessina predicts that Amazon will be staying out. He goes on to say, “They have so many opportunities around the world, and in many other categories, which are much, much simpler than health care, which is a very regulated business.” Who else predicts that Amazon is not planning a pharmacy move? Ann Hynes and Michael Pruell of Mizuho Securities believe it is a big “if” instead of a “when” for a move. They state in a note:

We believe AMZN explores many different opportunities, so the fact the company is looking at pharmacy is not surprising to us. We are just not convinced this is an area AMZN wants to enter given: 1) mail order already exists; 2) it is unlikely AMZN could garner generic discounts greater than what CVS and WBA already offer; and 3) we think AMZN would face major infrastructure, payer and regulatory hurdles. Even if AMZN decides to make the investment, we still only view AMZN as a long-term threat due to the generational gap and the fact seniors (who are the highest consumers of prescription drugs) want personal care from their local pharmacists.

All three of the hurdles that Hynes and Pruell say that Amazon will face could easily be smashed by a partial or total purchase of Rite Aid. First, Amazon would garner the same generic discounts that WBA now offers. Second, as an established player, Rite Aid has already met the payer and regulatory hurdles. On its own, it could take Amazon years to establish the necessary relationships with insurers, employers, and government agencies that already exist with Rite Aid. With Rite Aid, Amazon would quickly become a force in the pharmacy marketplace instead of taking years and possibly billions to try things out on its own. And trying things along with failing miserably isn’t something foreign to Amazon. Let’s not forget Fire phone that was even marked down 99% at one time and still couldn’t make a worthy competitor to the iPhone or Android. Amazon also tried its hand at travel with Destinations, a hopeful competitor to companies such as Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) and Travelocity, but it went nowhere and was also shut down.

Rite Aid is now a Mega-Regional

Back in 2010, Adam Fein, Ph.D., president of Pembroke Consulting in Philadelphia and CEO of Drug Channels Institute, wrote about two options that Rite Aid had to survive. One, limp into the future, was not really an option but more of a statement of the present-day Rite Aid. The other, get smaller… fast, is exactly what is now the new Rite Aid. Fein wrote that Rite Aid needed to drop about 1,000 stores to be a lean regional competitor again. Rite Aid did more than that and sold 1932 stores to Walgreens and is left with stores in only two main areas, the Northeast and the West Coast. The next piece to go could easily be the PBM to Amazon. According to Adam Fein, "Rite Aid is one of the last remaining significant pharmacy assets available to purchase." Now that the FTC approved the deal with Walgreens and the Amazon scare has dropped pharmacy stock prices, Rite Aid is going to receive even more attention from private equity firms.

Summary

Whether or not Amazon gets into the pharmacy marketplace, Rite Aid remains a smart buy at current market prices. If Amazon announces it will not be entering this segment, then Rite Aid should get significant buying pressure and upward price movement. If Amazon decides to enter this segment, I cannot think of a better way to do it than to buy part or all of Rite Aid. And if the doomsday scenario takes place, Amazon enters the segment on its own, then further consolidation of the industry will take place and benefit Rite Aid.

