IPO Update: CarGurus Up 72% On Day 1, Still A Strong Buy

Given CarGurus' extremely rapid growth and reasonable valuation (~7x EV/FTM revenues), the stock is still a buy and retains some upside potential.

Day 1 trading, however, was volatile - the stock opened for general trading at $29 and largely failed to maintain that level.

The stock closed at $27.58 on its first day of trading, up 72% from its initial pricing.

CarGurus priced its IPO at $16, above its initial range of $13-$15, listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker CARG.

The institutional investors who bought into the CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) IPO made out like bandits. As predicted, CarGurus shot up in initial trading, buoyed by its fundamental strengths and cheap initial valuation (4x EV/FTM revenues, at the initial $16 pricing) that I outlined in my prior article.

(Image from Nasdaq)

First-day trading on the stock, however, was choppy. Lifted by strong demand, CarGurus opened on the Nasdaq at $29 per share, signaling that CarGurus essentially left $13/share (or $122 million) on the table. Bear in mind this is common practice for IPOs, especially technology IPOs - as management usually prefers to price IPOs lower for a Day 1 "pop" rather than to maximize balance sheet proceeds. IPOs, after all, are just as much marketing events as they are capital raising events, and a bigger pop draws bigger headlines.

After oscillating for most of the day, CarGurus closed at $27.58, up 72% from its listing price (a huge win for pre-IPO buyers and early investors), but down 5% from its opening price. The IPO received wide coverage, including an interesting feature piece from Recode highlighting the fact that CarGurus is one of the only tech companies to go public without receiving a dollar of venture funding. The company certainly achieved its publicity goal with the IPO, which is even more important for a consumer-facing company like CarGurus than an enterprise company.

This article will seek to address the key question: Is CarGurus still a buy, even at $27+? I believe CarGurus is still attractively valued, given its extremely high-margin business and white-hot growth trajectory, along with nascent and expanding profits.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell for the CarGurus offering:

9.4 million shares tendered at $16 per share, above initial pricing range of $13-$15 (15% greenshoe option still outstanding).

2.5 million shares were new issues and 6.9 million were from existing shareholders, indicating an IPO that had a ~2% dilution effect to the cap table (105.3 million shares outstanding post-IPO).

Market cap of $2.90 billion at Day 1 close ($27.58/share), up 72% from initial market cap of $1.68 billion at launch ($16/share).

$40 million in gross proceeds raised based on 2.5 million new share issuance; $150.4 million overall including proceeds to selling shareholders.

Estimated $37.2 million in net proceeds to the company, assuming standard 7% investment banking fees are paid pro rata between company and selling shareholders.

The company has no specific use of proceeds for the IPO funds; citing only its intention to "increase financial flexibility."

Post-IPO valuation update

Where do CarGurus' shares trade at on a valuation basis after the first-day trading action?

Taking the company's Day 1 close of $27.58 and making two key assumptions:

CarGurus attains $37.2 million in net IPO proceeds.

CarGurus continues to grow forward twelve-month revenue at 70%, its most recent quarterly growth rate, and assuming that 70% growth rate on LTM revenues of $257 million.

We can construct the following valuation framework for CarGurus:

A 6.9x multiple for a company growing at 70% y/y, sitting on top of nearly pure 95% gross margins and positive GAAP profits, isn't too stretched of an ask. Recall that there are even some mature technology companies like Workday (NYSE:WDAY) whose growth rate pales in comparison at ~30% and yet is valued at ~10x EV/FTM revenues.

We can also sensitize the 70% growth assumption, and note that even if CarGurus' FTM revenue growth falls to 50% (unlikely, given first half 2017 revenues have shown no deceleration from prior quarters' growth rate - if anything, the growth may fall to ~60%), CarGurus' trading multiple only gets stretched by one turn, to just under 8x.

There are plenty of technology companies, particularly internet and digital media companies, that are trading at multiples in excess of CarGurus. Snap (NYSE:SNAP), for example, still trades at a bloated EV/FTM revenue multiple of 21x ($22 billion of market cap minus $1 billion in net cash, divided by ~$1 billion in forward revenues) despite a huge slip in its first public earnings release.

Key takeaways

Despite the 72% headline pop in CarGurus' first day of trading, the stock hasn't yet really risen past its opening price of $29 (it briefly went to $30 immediately after the opening bell, before sinking back down), indicating that the opportunity for upward momentum hasn't yet left the station.

IPOs, after all, are mainly narrative-driven, and on some trading days, the bulls will prevail, and bears the next. Look at Roku's (ROKU) trading pattern since it's gone public in the tail end of September: each 2-3 day period brings a swing of 5-10% in one direction and then it reverses into the opposite course.

ROKU data by YCharts

And even if you're planning on going long on CarGurus beyond a short-term trade, CarGurus' valuation isn't overly demanding - especially given its strong fundamentals. The internet and software sectors have far more expensive companies. With a capital-light business, strong margins, and enormous profit potential once CarGurus plateaus its heavy marketing spend, this is a stock I'd be comfortable owning in either the short or long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CARG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.