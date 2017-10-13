Magellan's Texas-Sized Growth Ambitions

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is a midstream master limited partnership offering investors a combination of income and growth in the oil & gas space. To support its 5% yield that management aims to grow by 8% per year, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is pursuing solid fee-based growth opportunities down in Texas. Let's take a look.

The best type of assets a midstream family can have in its portfolio are pipelines that are in high demand. Pipeline assets effectively charge a toll based on volume, with upside coming from being able to handle additional volumes. As long as utilization rates are high, revenue generation is solid with most of that cash flow paid back to unitholders.

With that in mind, investors should note that even in the current pricing environment, Permian Basin oil production has been on a tear. Located in SE New Mexico and West Texas, the Permian Basin has seen its oil production skyrocket from less than 1 million barrels per day back in 2008 to over 2.5 million bpd currently (according to the EIA).

Genscape, a third party research firm, sees that rising to around 3.3-3.5 million bpd by the end of 2018. As the Permian juggernaut continues marching upwards, a lot more pipeline projects will need to get the go ahead in order to remove long-term concerns regarding takeaway capacity. This is where Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. steps in.

Longhorn Pipeline and a new origin

The Longhorn Pipeline transports crude produced in the Permian Basin to Magellan's East Houston Terminal along the Gulf Coast by linking up with its extensive Houston oil distribution system. The 450-mile long pipeline has 275,000 bpd in takeaway capacity and can accept crude supplies in Barnhart, Midland, and Crane, TX, which are situated the Midland Basin portion of the Permian. Magellan owns all of the Longhorn Pipeline.

Capacity at the Longhorn Pipeline was expanded by 50,000 bpd a couple of years ago by adding new origin points and increasing the length of the pipeline system. However, the system's hydraulic capacity has been maxed out at 275,000 bpd and management noted that there wouldn't be another expansion of the Longhorn Pipeline.

With that in mind, Magellan recently announced that it will build a 60-mile pipeline that will serve as an origin for the Longhorn Pipeline. This new system will enable the Longhorn Pipeline to receive crude supplies from both the Delaware Basin as well as the Midland Basin, ensuring very high utilization rates. It isn't clear how much additional volume Longhorn can handle in light of management's past commentary.

Magellan is building a pipeline with 250,000 bpd of crude transportation capacity from Crane in the Midland Basin to Wink, TX, situated in the Delaware Basin.

Magellan is also constructing a terminal at Wink that would connect the new origin to several existing pipeline systems in the area. Management aims for a mid-2019 start-up with a development cost of $150 million. Investors should note that when Magellan hypes up the ability to ramp up this new pipeline's capacity to 600,000 bpd, that only makes sense if a new long haul takeaway pipeline is constructed from West Texas to the Gulf Coast (whether it is the proposed Corpus Christi pipeline or a different project with a similar goal).

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Investors should also keep in mind that an open season has yet to occur, so the capacity of the new asset hasn't been secured yet through long-term contracts. This is a risk that is mitigated by forecasts for continued Permian production growth, but that is a projection not a guarantee.

A plan for a new Permian to Corpus Christi pipeline system has been slowly materializing for a while now. Magellan noted there were "active discussions with potential customers." This is an interesting project to keep in mind due to the very real need for additional Permian takeaway capacity over the next five years.

Corpus Christi, condensate splitter, and a JV

Magellan has a terminal in Corpus Christi with two million barrels of condensate storage capacity, which supports operations at the Double Eagle pipeline. The midstream firm's 50,000 bpd condensate splitter in Corpus Christi started commercial operations in June 2017, which is supported by an additional 1 million barrels of condensate storage capacity.

Sporting a $330 million price tag (includes associated costs), the condensate splitter project is protected by long-term contracts that cover all of the facility's capacity. What a condensate splitter does is "split" condensate into several products, including naphtha and unfinished distillates. Usually, those products are used as blendstock for refineries, and Corpus Christi has access to a vast amount of downstream capacity.

For now, Magellan has one train processing all of that condensate, with room to add an identical train to double the complex's capacity. In theory, this could be done without negatively impacting operations at the existing train by forcing it offline for a long period of time. As the splitter started up in late Q2, expect the project to provide a nice bump in Magellan's cash flow generation over the coming quarters.

Another noteworthy JV is Magellan's 50/50 partnership with Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the Eagle Ford shale play down in South Texas. Known as the Double Eagle pipeline, the venture ships 100,000 bpd of condensate (ultra-light sweet crude) along a 200-mile pipeline to Corpus Christi. Regional pipeline networks connect those supplies to the Houston area. Pump stations could boost the Double Eagle pipeline's capacity up to 150,000 bpd with Kinder Morgan being the operator.

BridgeTex

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) and Magellan Midstream are 50/50 JV partners at the 400-mile BridgeTex Pipeline. A recent expansion project that came online in Q2 added 100,000 bpd to the system's capacity by upgrading existing infrastructure, namely pump stations, which brought the BridgeTex Pipeline's capacity up to 400,000 bpd.

The primary origin point is located in Colorado City, TX, in Mitchell County, which is in the Midland Basin. However, to ensure high utilization rates, the JV just added a new origin point in the Eaglebine play, which is located in-between the Midland Basin and Magellan's East Houston terminal where the crude is being transported to.

Magellan noted in its Q2 press release that an open season is still underway to secure agreements to cover the additional takeaway capacity. Depending on customer demand, the venture may push BridgeTex's capacity up to 440,000 bpd.

East Houston terminal

The East Houston terminal has seven million barrels of crude storage capacity, four million of which is used for any purpose (under contracts) with the other three million supporting operations at the Longhorn and BridgeTex pipelines. Around 100 miles of crude distribution pipelines are hooked up to the terminal along with connections to third-party systems. Additional storage capacity is being built out.

Magellan has aggressively expanded its Houston oil distribution network and its marine terminal operations over the past few years. A large part of the justification for those expansions was due to rising crude supplies from various shale plays in Texas.

Final thoughts

Through a series of organic growth projects, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. hopes to reward investors through a nice 5% yield that is growing in the high-double digits. Marine terminal investments support its pipeline endeavors as Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. offers upstream producers greater access to international buyers. To read more about Magellan Midstream, check out its recent marine terminal JV by clicking here and to read more about its Houston growth ambitions, click here.