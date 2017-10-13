Short Squeeze at Big Five Sporting Goods - Consider Buying

An interesting situation seems to be developing At Big 5 Sporting Goods Incorporated (BGFV), and it may be a good opportunity to dig deeper to see whether or not there is an excess of pessimism in this situation, possibly giving us a good opportunity to go long on a short squeeze. While I don't quite feel like this is the kind of business to hold for the long term, there is a chance for a strong rebound in shareholder value as short sellers rush to cover in the near future.

About Big Five Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods is a traditional Sporting Goods retailer primarily based out of California with approximately 432 total stores, a sizeable footprint in the industry. As a traditional sporting goods store, it is important that we distinguish the differences between this store and other Rivals who focus in different areas. Its closest competitors might include Hibbett Sports (HIBB), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

The Big Five Short

While short sellers who entered their positions a year ago would have done very well, today there isn’t a very strong case to be made for a short seller. Today’s price and valuation are excessively low, so short of all out evaporating sales and bankruptcy, the case doesn't exist. Much is written about excess optimism in behavioral finance as a quoted stock price goes up and investors get more and more excited to buy. I believe the converse is also true where short sellers pile on as price goes down, and excitement builds.

I don't aim to invest based on price movement, however this large movement and increase in short interest has plunged BGFV into value territory. Take a look below at how short interest has increased as price has gone down over the past year to see what I mean. At a whopping 63.67% of float shorted as of September 15th 2017, there is a lot of covering that has to take place, and as with most short squeeze situations, this can happen very quickly as short sellers all know it’s a race to cover.



(Source: Gurufocus.com)

Yes, there is a lot to be skeptical when it comes to thinking about the long-term viability, growth prospects, or any kind of competitive advantage you might want to imagine when analyzing this company. The reality Of the operating environment in question is extremely difficult as margins are tight, customers know they can shop around, and sales are moving online.



You need only look as far as the tectonic shifts taking place across the retail sector to see that instability continues to shake the retail industry. Amazon.com (AMZN) and other behemoth competitors have wreaked havoc for storefront businesses that depend largely on mall traffic and in-store purchases.

A Margin of Safety

So what if we're wrong? This is where we need to figure out whether or not there is a margin of safety if we try to go long on this short squeeze. Let's take a look at one of the most common methods of determining intrinsic value, the discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation. Here’s a great explanation of this calculation: DCF Calculator tutorial.



Given the assumptions we have made, we can see that there's about a 30% margin of safety built into this investment at a price of $7.43. The DCF model requires some major assumptions, so once again we only use it as one of many tools to decide whether or not this is a right investment for us. For instance, we really have no idea how quickly this company will grow over the next 10 years or if it will shrink. But based on the past 10 years we can use a low estimate of a boat 2% per year in growth. We are essentially assuming that it maintains its market share.

(Source: Gurufocus.com)



Another tool I like to take a look at 4 comparison is the Morningstar quantitative fair value. this is an entirely different calculation unique to Morningstar, but we can see again that there is a discount in today's quoted market price from that given to us by Morningstar at $10.14.

(Source: Morningstar)





Even Deutsche Bank who recently downgraded this business to a rating of “hold”, decrease its target price from $20 to $10 per share in August. I personally don't Put much weight on analysts ratings, but it does help to explain the source of market pessimism that gives me a potential buying opportunity.



Financial Health

Whether or not this business continues to suffer from industry headwinds, competition, declining sales, store closures, or any other operating problem, there is a lot telling us that this company has the flexibility to maneuver and remain viable as it adapts.



While profitability has trended downward over the past 10 to 15 years, stability has prevailed for now as there has been a slight increase in Net Margin, Operating Margin, and Gross Margin over the past 3 years.



If short sellers today are predicting this business to go bankrupt, we can refute that with the Altman Z-score. It was developed by Professor Edward Altman, and gives us a score based on many variables including working capital, earnings, revenue, total assets, book value, and others that were researched to determine how likely a business is to declare bankruptcy. At 3.75, will above the threshold of 2.99, this business is not likely to declare bankruptcy. A good in depth explanation of this calculation can be found at this link: (A Look at Altman's Z-Score)



(Source: Gurufocus.com)

What To Do

As much as I would love to be tempted by the thought of this being an old school bargain that holds little risk, I don't think that is the case. If you're not quite convinced after having done your research, you may decide to wait until the October 30th earnings release to see if at today's quoted market price, this business is indeed a bargain. Unless this business sees enormous sales declines, I'm inclined to believe that even a slight earnings miss is not that bad.



Whether or not you decide to invest, watch this one closely as a case study and how a short squeeze plays out. I will be very interested to see how quickly short sellers rush to cover their positions, and just how it might be sparked. This is going on over a year of being a highly shorted company, and as with anything that involves human psychology, the outcome is quite unpredictable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.