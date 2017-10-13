Aussie Dollar: Long-Term Upside, But Short-Term Risks Remain

I would wait for a pickup in retail sales before expecting an upside breach of the 0.8 level to the greenback.

While I remain optimistic, low retail sales and the possibility of rate cuts could place downward pressure on the currency in the near term.

Just under this time last year, I had remarked that the Aussie Dollar could be due for significant gains due to it being a "low-risk, high-reward play" against the US dollar.

When we look at the currency's performance over the last year, we can see that the AUD has clearly seen an appreciation against the greenback:

What is interesting is that even with an overall rise, we see that the AUD is still trading far below potential value on a long-term basis:

Since 2015, the currency has slowly but surely been making gains, but it is still nowhere near the highs of 1.10 seen against the dollar in 2011.

The US dollar itself has also been showing a depreciating trend, with currencies such as the euro and even the British pound showing appreciation:

Moreover, the current economic climate in the United States does not necessarily lend itself to a stronger dollar. While the Federal Reserve has incrementally hiked rates, the only reason for doing so is to keep inflation under control. Inflation is just below the Fed's target of 2%, and consumer spending has continued to grow. Therefore, there is no incentive to continue raising rates so long as this situation continues, and therefore, it is likely we will see further dollar weakness as a result.

In this regard, the recent growth in the AUD is not surprising, and likely to continue if the greenback keeps following a downward trend.

While the long-term outlook looks favourable, that's not to say that there aren't risks short term.

Firstly, retail sales are coming under pressure in Australia, with nominal spending falling by 0.6% in August, and marking the largest monthly decline since March 2013.

Moreover, with restrictions on steel production set to be implemented by China, iron ore prices have also been coming under pressure, having slumped by over 4 percent this week.

Additionally, household debt in Australia still remains a large problem, even with record low interest rates. Due to this, the Reserve Bank of Australia has not ruled out a potential rate cut in order to ease pressure in this regard.

In spite of these risk factors, the Aussie dollar has proven surprisingly resilient. The major risk factor is that a combination of rate cuts and low economic growth will start to place downward pressure on the currency. In this regard, I still see a chance of long-term upside for the AUD. However, I would not expect a move above the 0.8 level to the dollar until we start seeing a significant pick up in retail sales and associated economic growth.

