The Secret Asia Blueprint

Knowing which industries are being targeted to expand, or being let to die-off, will help you grab hold of investment opportunities in emerging sectors and steer away from ones in decline.

The ACD model lets governments direct how money is invested into sectors as they set goals (through reforms or incentives like subsidies) for the growth of new or individual industries.

The Asian Capital Development (ACD), an economic theory originating from the 1800s Germany, has been extremely influential in Asia’s recent fast-paced development.

Like children growing up in isolation, they’re governed by a different set of rules. So, toss out your Western methods - as Asia is positioning itself for an economic overtake.

If you’ve ever found investing in Asia a little tricky, it’s probably because you misunderstand the subtle differences between how the economies of Asia and the West were raised.

Western investors commonly misunderstand Asia. Asian economies, and their stock markets, have developed differently from much of the world. So, forget the old ways of investing, which made billions on Wall Street. Asia is giving birth to a new world order, which must be understood, otherwise you may fall behind the times.

No matter if you’re a financial services expert, individual investor or government policy maker, it’s valuable to understand the framework of Asian economies. How were they able to jump from rags to riches so swiftly? You will discover how capitalism isn’t the only way to rapid economic growth – just look at the majority of Northeast Asia as proof.

What Is The Model And Where Did It Come From?

Technologies born in East Asia, such as gunpowder, the compass, and printing were fundamental to Europe’s success. Yet, economic theories from the West were also essential to Northeast Asia’s financial rise.

Asian Capital Development (ACD), was among the most influential theories to Northeast Asia’s economic growth. The ACD model, originating in one form from 1800s Germany, involves a government’s hand directing public and private sector investment. This targets growth of new or individual industries.

In Germany, ACD was used for stimulating manufacturing domestically. They passed policies that protected and developed domestic industries. These policies became famous with top Japanese lecturers and bureaucrats, making Japan the first Asian country to study and adopt the model.

The Developmental Process

Agriculture is the seed of every economy prior to industrialization. Therefore, a government’s agricultural policies will determine whether a country’s economy will blossom - becoming a manufacturing giant - or if it will fail to sprout.

After a strong manufacturing sector is planted, an economy can grow a services sector as well. The model follows this pattern: Agriculture (coupled with reforms to land and banking policies) – Manufacturing (with a focus on education) – then, Services.

The graph below illustrates this pattern. It tracks China’s GDP from 1967 to 2015 by sector. With a well-timed shift, the Chinese government moved the bulk of its investment from agriculture, into manufacturing. Recently, investment shifted yet again, from manufacturing to services. Currently, the services sector accounts for more than half of China’s total GDP.

Private Property Is The Key

However, before a country can shift to manufacturing, a strong agricultural sector is needed.

Northeast Asia was home to a large, small-scale, household farming economy. Like many poor, undeveloped nations, it was the only employment opportunity for most people. This type of farming uses the available low skilled labor force, generating more jobs and a higher agricultural output than large-scale farming.

But, a wave of land reform spread across Asia. Northeast Asia saw large-scale land ownership transfer from the elite to peasants. The newly acquired private property gave birth to a new ‘consuming’ class, who bought manufactured goods.

For instance, after the Second World War, the Japanese government limited land ownership to a maximum of three-hectare farms. Elite landowners had to submit their excess land to the government to be redistributed to poorer farmers.

This redistribution helped to reduce wealth inequality and created output and consumption in rural Japan. Quickly the output rose above pre-war levels. Larger yields led to taxable surpluses, as crop output increased by half. The tax revenue was in turn reinvested into rebuilding infrastructure (that was destroyed during the war).

For the first time, these "new-age" farmers began bringing home enough profits to become consumers of manufactured goods. They even started investing in new businesses, putting their land up as collateral.

A farmer plants rice using non-traditional methods in Sungai Besar, Malaysia. (Source: Shutterstock)

Supporting Certain Industries

Aside from a few offshore financial centers, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, no country has become prosperous solely through free-trade competition. The financial fairy-tale surrounding competition in free trade, being the only factor to create wealth, is actual a myth in Asia.

Northeast Asian governments owe their large-scale economic growth to policies that invested in, protected, and supported expanding domestic industries.

Safeguarding domestic businesses makes a safety net for the future, international competition. For example, native business can imitate and improve foreign technologies comfortably at home. This makes them prepared for competition when they’re eventually exported to the global market.

For instance, in the 1980s, the Chinese government made a deal with the American power company Westinghouse. Westinghouse shared their turbine production technology with their Chinese partners. The Chinese government protected the new industry by keeping foreign competition out and trade barriers up. Presently, China dominates thermal turbine production - with Chinese companies accounting for the three largest producers.

Becoming Competitive

Northeast Asian government policies created fierce domestic competition. During the 1990s in China, unproductive companies were ditched while successful companies received subsidies. The favored companies were lifted-up and given incentives to prepare for future, international competition.

While initial manufacturing in Asia consisted mostly of second-rate Western knock-offs. Over time, domestic competition and government support created higher quality products. International demand for such products soon followed.

In South Korea during the 1970s, the government launched Korea’s car industry. Domestically, three private firms competed in a market that sold only 30,000 cars per year. But the government encouraged growth by giving more loans to companies that exported more vehicles. The Hyundai Motor Company was one entity to benefit from these loans. Now, the Hyundai Motor Group is an international powerhouse - as the third largest vehicle manufacturer globally.

Looking Ahead

They key to successfully investing in Asia is to understand the unique role the government plays in economic development. After identifying this influence, investing in Asia becomes more straightforward.

Based on the application of the ACD model, investors can see which countries are progressing between sectors, as well as which ones might be mired in a particular area or industry. Below are some sector to GDP charts for Japan and Korea. Clearly, high level manufacturing and services reign supreme in these countries.

China is quickly moving into services; however, their core strengths remain in manufacturing, as we pointed out with our aforementioned wind turbine example. Goldwind (HKSE: 2208, SHE: 002202) and Sands China Ltd (HKSE: 1928) both continue to have stellar overall performance.

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In the last article, we explained how vital it is to create consistent and effective models to make investment strategies. In tomorrow’s daily, we will take a closer look at the concept of capital.

While we are all familiar with the term capital, we usually have different ideas of what it actually represents. No matter if you’re an accountant in Canada, or a farmer in rural Malaysia, your interpretation of capital is different…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.