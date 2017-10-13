Dividends & Income Digest: What Is The Misfit Stock In Your Portfolio?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

My parents and teachers always encouraged me to think outside the box. Be creative, go out on a limb, take risks, don't be afraid of failure - all variations on the same idea.

Easier said than done, of course.

Lifehack has a few ideas for "beefing up your out-of-the-box thinking skills," including reading a book in a new genre, working backwards, or asking a child for advice. (For the record, I tried the last one, and my almost-3-year-old's response was an exuberant "Spaceships!")

It makes sense that around here, people are particularly hesitant to think outside of the box in terms of their investment strategies. After all, rules are rules. They're there for a reason - usually to protect us (and in this case our hard-earned money).

But are some rules meant to be broken? Or, at least bent a little bit?

The question I posed to the D&I community this week was:

What is the misfit stock in your portfolio?

In other words, have you departed from your strategy recently - or are you considering doing so in the future? What would it take to get you to consider a stock that is outside of your comfort zone?

Here's what several of our authors had to say:

It sounds like asking this question will lead to a simple answer: You should not have stocks in your portfolio that don’t fit your investing strategy. At first glance, it’s like saying you work out 5 days a week to lose weight while you have a burger and beer on Friday night. But what if I tell you I can manage to lose weight and still have my burger and beer on Friday? The way I see it, having one or two stocks in your portfolio that don't fit your overall plan is not the end of the world. The most solid investing plan is filled with boring steps. I follow my 7 dividend growth investing principles religiously because they work and have made me a successful investor. However, each of those investing rules aren’t sexy, and there is nothing exciting about buying shares of Starbucks (SBUX) and waiting for a decade to benefit from the power of compounding interest. When I pick a company outside my 7 rules, it is still a decent company paying a dividend. After all, I call myself The Dividend Guy. This year, I’ve made an exception in buying a non-paying dividend stock. I know - how ironic. But this decision resulted from a deep analysis of retail stores like Target (TGT) and Wal-Mart (WMT). I’m well aware WMT declared that it expects a 40% growth rate for their online sales, but I’ll wait a few quarters before yelling that WMT is back to growth. After all, WMT stock price is up by 12% (as at October 11, the day after it gained 4.50%) for the past five years. During the same period, WMT revenue grew by a total of 5.65% (not annualized, TOTAL), cash from operation grew by 2.61%, and EPS are down -14.2%. TGT numbers are, obviously, way worse. I came to the conclusion that Amazon (AMZN) would be a great fit for the future. While it doesn’t generate much profit and has been publicly traded for 20 years, this is the kind of company that is completely on the opposite end of the dividend growth investing spectrum. This is the “anti-dividend” company. But I strongly believe that 10 years from now, AMZN will be a dominant player in many industries (retail business, MROs, food, etc.). Back in 2009, Amazon’s revenue represented about 6% of Wal-Mart’s. In 2016, AMZN revenue is now 28% of the retail giant’s. I am confident that 10 years from now, AMZN will sell more than WMT and will show solid profits. At this point, who knows, it may even pay a dividend! As much as I am enthusiastic about AMZN’s growth potential, this must and it will remain the only non-paying dividend stock in my portfolio. There is a reason why I follow my 7 investing rules. This is because I can sleep at night when thinking of my portfolio. Sticking to your investment plan is the most important thing when it comes down to becoming a successful investor. Investment mistakes are often the result of emotional reactions. In this case, fear and enthusiasm are both very dangerous. This is why following a set of strict rules will help you avoid falling into either of those feelings.

I suspect that most investors have a stock or company that doesn't fit in with their investment strategy. For me, that misfit is Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). In my articles, I lay out my basic strategy for finding companies in which I want to invest. I look for what I call four key characteristics: growing markets or revenues, growing profits, managing debt well, and supporting a growing dividend. VGR handles two of the four in rather unusual ways. VGR has as its main business the selling of discount cigarettes. Certainly, on the basis of volume of cigarettes sold and on number of customers, tobacco is not a growing market. But VGR, like many other tobacco companies, is able to still grow revenues because it can increase prices faster than volumes are declining. VGR is the only stock I own where management’s efforts to grow revenue are so focused on increasing the price. Even Coke (KO) is doing more to grow volumes than is VGR. I also normally want a growing dividend payment. VGR, however, has paid the same $1.60 cash dividend for more than a decade. Its unique twist is that once a year, it also distributes a 5% stock dividend. So, while the dividend per share doesn’t increase, because my position’s share count goes up 5% every year, I get 5% more dividends from my investment while adding no cash of my own. Also, because the stock dividend is treated as a stock split, if the shares are held in a taxable account, the stock dividend results in no tax liability at the time it is received. The stock dividend does however reduce the cost basis, so when shares are sold, it will impact the taxes paid. I accumulate the dividends my full positions pay me, and when I hit $1,500, I buy the stock with the best value on my watch list. VGR is again the odd man out, in that I never consider it for such a purchase. VGR’s place in my portfolio, unlike any other stock, is solely to provide cash to buy other stocks. At this time, VGR is my third largest dividend payer. I do not buy any more in part because I get 5% more shares each year. But in part, I don’t buy anymore because when one looks at conventional metrics, the dividend isn’t well supported. This condition has existed for well over a decade, and the company continues to grow revenues and profits. I see few if any signs that the company is having any difficulty paying the dividend and growing, but to be cautious, I will not increase my position but will instead use that $1,400 in dividends to grow other holdings.

I don't have any stocks outside of my strategy. That's the whole idea of a strategy, to follow it with simplicity and consistency? Ha. I simply skimmed 15 of the largest cap US Dividend Achievers. For my Canadian holdings, I own 7 companies from the Canadian High Yield Index. I call them my Wide Moat 7. I simply identified 7 companies that have an obvious wide moat. I add to my Dividend Achievers, I add to my Wide Moat 7. I have 3 US picks. They do better than my US skims for total returns. My only area of contemplation is my bond component. I use a 1-5 year corporate ladder ETF. Over the last 5 years or more, it has done nothing but go down in price and deliver less income. A lower asset value, less income, what's not to like? I will look at that bond choice in an upcoming article. It no longer delivers on the asset's purpose - delivering generous income that can be redirected to purchase those dividend growth stocks. That said, a short-term bond ladder is designed to lessen price risks and respond positively in a rising rate environment, eventually delivering greater income. Canada has had two rate increases. I should likely be patient and wait for the potential of greater income. It's a minor consideration, but worth consideration. Yup, I'm pretty boring. My portfolio is pretty boring. Investing is beautiful and peaceful when it's boring. I like the Mantra from Mawer: Be Boring, Make Money.

I generally stay away from slow-growing consumer staples because valuations tend to be stretched and dividend growth can be pretty slow due to the firms being financially stretched to pay dividends. However, I've recently taken a shine to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as I see better growth ahead than the consensus and because the dividend is fantastically well supported by earnings and FCF. I normally go for dividend stocks with better payout growth trajectories than mega-caps like JNJ can offer, but JNJ is a unique combination of value, stability, and growth potential. The dividend is going higher for many years to come, so I like it even though it is outside the realm of what I'd normally gravitate to in terms of dividend stocks.

I'm not sure I'd call anything in my portfolio a "misfit" because I have a goal and purpose for everything I own. The one stock I own that I'd say falls outside of my core strategy, which is to build a broadly diversified portfolio using ETFs, is Qualcomm (QCOM). When I buy individual stocks, I usually target companies that are solid momentum plays or have some type of corporate strategy or direction that is currently playing out. Qualcomm is kind of the opposite of that because it's against the ropes right now. It's struggling to get its acquisition of NXP Semiconductor (NXP) through antitrust regulators. It's in a legal battle with Apple (AAPL) over royalties. It just got hit with a $773 million antitrust fine. Any one of the those reasons alone would give me pause. All three of them occurring would, in most cases, make this stock an easy "avoid." But in this case, I think most of the bad news is already priced in. I think the NXP merger will eventually be approved and some type of agreement with Apple will be reached. Both of those events should help the stock price move higher. It's still a leader in the semiconductor space and trading at a bargain price right now. Qualcomm trades at 16 times forward earnings compared to 18 for the SPDR Semiconductor ETF (XSD). Plus, I'm more than happy to collect Qualcomm's 4% dividend as I wait for the story to play out. It's a misfit in the sense that I typically don't go for a stock in a situation like this, but I'm willing to take a shot here.

As the market keeps posting new all-time highs, most stocks have advanced to valuation levels I do not feel comfortable with. In fact, I believe that most stocks are overvalued or at least fully valued at the moment. Therefore, I do not own any stocks right now. Instead, I have a portfolio that includes corporate bonds and short out-of-the-money put options, with the goal to earn about 10% per year with minimal downside risk. Therefore, my portfolio does not include a misfit stock right now. Nevertheless, when my portfolio consisted of stocks, it had a clear misfit, namely Ensco (ESV). It was a misfit due to its highly cyclical nature, as one of my major investing rules is to stay away from highly cyclical stocks due to their high risk. More precisely, near their peak, cyclical stocks usually have markedly low P/E ratios while they also expand their capacity and thus have promising growth prospects. I learnt this lesson the hard way with Ensco. About 3 years ago, the offshore driller was trading at a markedly low trailing P/E=7 and an even cheaper forward P/E=6 while it was posting record earnings. I could not believe how cheap the stock was. Even better, it was offering a 6% dividend yield and had one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector. Unfortunately, the market had a very good reason for valuing the stock so cheaply. The price of oil started to collapse due to the supply glut in the oil market. As Ensco had secured most of its sales at elevated prices for 1-2 years, its earnings did not plunge immediately. Therefore, the stock continued to look cheaply valued for months. However, the market was looking in the distant future and was thus completely ignoring the near-term results. Consequently, the blood bath continued for all the off-shore drillers. One of my principle rules is to follow Buffett’s No. 1 rule: Never sell at a loss, almost always wait for the recovery. However, I decided that Ensco was an exception and hence I decided to take my heavy losses. It was one of the hardest investing decisions I ever took. However, I am really glad that I proceeded in that way. First of all, the stock has lost another 70% since I sold it. Moreover, the stock stopped dragging the performance of my portfolio since I sold it. As a result, my portfolio has kept posting new all-time highs, just like S&P, and I have now reached 75% of my retirement goal, at the age of 41. The lesson from this case is to always remember the wise words of Peter Lynch. Cyclical stocks tend to look most attractive when they are near their peak. If investors grab the bait, they are likely to lose half of their principal in a record amount of time. On the other hand, near their bottom, cyclical stocks look extremely unattractive, as they trade at pronouncedly high P/E ratios while they are unpopular due to the excessive pain they have caused to their shareholders. Therefore, it is a really hard and high-risk endeavor to profit from highly cyclical stocks.

What about you? Do you have a misfit stock in your portfolio? Why or why not? Please chime in in the comments below!

And, if you enjoy the D&I Digest and would like to be alerted to future editions, don't forget to "follow" me! And, please let me know if there's a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest, either by commenting below or sending me a private message. I'd love to hear from you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.