Teck Resources: This Option Play Can Double Your Money By Christmas

TECK prides itself as a diversified commodities company. Shortcoming in one revenue segment is usually offset by demand in others.

Growing up in the former Soviet Union it was astounding to me how Alaska was sold to United States for $7.2 million (Approximately $125 million today), as the Russians feared losing the territory to United Kingdom if a war broke out.

Today TECK's (NYSE: TECK) Red Dog Mine in Alaska alone, which is one of the world's largest producer of zinc, produces $1.7 billion in annual revenues. From 550,000 tonnes of zinc at currently $3100 a tonne, that equates to almost 14 Alaska purchases every year!

Despite profits being susceptible to volatile zinc prices, which fell to $0.70/lb mid-2015 versus $1.50/lb today, the company still boasts a great portfolio of diversified revenue streams in the commodities arena.

Steelmaking Coal

With Walter Energy out of the picture, TECK is one of few key public players left in metallurgical coal space in North America. In 2016 steel making coal operations produced approximately 27 million tones with total proven and probable reserves of 962 million tonnes.

In British Columbia, Elkview operations was granted an environmental assessment certificate for the Baldy Ridge Extension project, which should extend the life of the mine by 23 years, with capital expenditures for the project estimated to be almost $60 million over the next five years. Coal production at these areas are planned to commence in early 2018. In addition, Fording River operations was also granted all the permits to begin mining the Swift area of Greenhills Ridge, which will extend the mine life to almost 25 years.

Quick Recap of 2nd Quarter Steelmaking Coal Results

In second quarter coking coal revenues grew by $918 million, which was attributed to a realized price of $169 per tonne compared to $83 per tonne in Q2 2016 as the chart above shows. Yikes!

There was so much volatility this year in coking coal prices due to severe weather that future traders were pulling their hair out (at least the ones who still had hair).

As prices were trending upwards at the end of 2016 due to supply disruptions, TECK Resources was hit hard at the beginning of 2017 by inventory drawdowns and Chinese restrictions on development of coal fired power capacity. (See below chart).

China's National Energy Administration and National Development and Reform Commission imposed a series of restrictions on further capacity expansions. The new measures were a response to increasingly low utilization rates for Chinese coal plants. With recent order for North Korean companies to be shut down, as well as halting of any imports of coal from the rogue nation, should aid in price stabilization for the remainder of the year.

Then as we saw a price induced coal price decline in Q1 '17, out of nowhere tropical Cyclone Debbie Category 4 showers Queensland Australia, surging the price back up to almost $300 a tonne again within a few days, which was definitely not sustainable.

Why is Australia important?

BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE: BHP) has nine coal mines in central Queensland in joint ventures with Mistubishi and Mitsui. Its Aurizon's rail line, which carries coal to the ports took a loss of roughly $100 million from the cyclone. BHP announced that its forecast production would fall by roughly 10% or estimated revenue loss of $800 million with its joint venture partners. While this was a major shock value to pricing, BHP still expects to produce 40 million tonnes of coal valued at roughly $6 billion. Nonetheless, metallurgical coal giant dictates price volatility when its operations are affected, which in turn benefits TECK.

Copper

There is ample demand for this wonderful metal. From electrical wires (60%) due to its electrical conductivity, to roofing and plumbing (20%), industrial machinery (15%), and the remainder 5% used into such alloys as brass and bronze.

China still dominates this segment as the lead consumer, followed by United States. Despite being the 2nd largest producer of copper, its voracious appetite means that it still has to import 70% of the metal to support its growing infrastructures.

However, Chile still remains to be the top exporter of copper, which is where TECK's Quebrada Blanca and Carmen de Andacollo mines are located. Despite 2017 production forecasts of 20,000-24,000 tonnes of copper cathode being lower from its 34,700 tonnes production in 2016, I am still bullish on the commodity due to higher prices and TECK's surging revenue streams from Highland Valley Copper and Antamina.

Highland Valley Copper production is expected to be between 95,000-100,000 tonnes, which is slightly lower from its 2016 production of 119,300. A risky factor still remains in significant fluctuations in ore grades and hardness in the three active pits. The production plan relies primarily on Lornex ore, which is supplemented by similar low-grade Highmont pit and lower grade sources in the Valley pit. Gross profit before depreciation and amortization for the mine was $268 million in 2016, compared to $449 million in 2015 and $419 in 2014.

Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru is shared with its competitors; TECK owns 22.5%, BHP Billiton owns 33.75%, Glencore plc owns 33.75% and Mitsubishi Corp. owns a minority 10%. TECK's share is equivalent to an output of 88,000-92,000 tonnes of copper in 2017 and roughly 2 million pounds of molybdenum in concentrate, which is expected to climb to 2.5-3.0 million pounds by 2018-2020. Gross profit before depreciation and amortization was $409 million in 2016, compared to $412 million in 2015, and $450 million in 2014.

100% ownership completion of the San Nicolas Copper-Zinc Project in Zacatecas, Mexico is also expected in 3rd quarter, boosting its ownership from the previous 21% in late June. The agreement with Goldcorp Inc. was entered on June 29, 2017.

Copper prices surged to $3.12/lb. in the beginning of September from $2.58/lb in the month of May. In addition to higher pricing, the company announced that it was expecting higher production in second half of the year, which should fully reflect in Q3 and Q4 earnings results.

Quick Recap of 2nd Quarter Copper Results

2017 Copper production is estimated to be in the range of 275,000-290,000 tonnes, which is a decrease of approximately 13% from 2016 production levels. In Q2 production was 21% lower from a year ago due to lower ore grades at Highland Valley Copper and Quebrada Blanca as it nears the end of its life for the supergene deposit. Production was expected to gradually improve in the second half of the year with cash unit costs offsetting any potential slowdown.

Zinc

As mentioned above, TECK remains to be one of the world's largest producers of mined zinc primarily from its Red Dog operations in Alaska, Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, Pend Oreille mine in Washington state, not to mention its largest integrated smelting and refining metallurgical complex in Trail.

Per CEO Don Lindsay, in Q2 Antamina achieved record zinc production of 102,300 tonnes, which was an increase of 8% from prior quarter.

Q3 expectations loom above 100,000 tonnes coupled with higher zinc prices shown above.

Red Dog's shipping season began exactly on independence day. Its zinc output expectations are around 145,000 tonnes in Q3 and 165,000 in Q4. Last quarter its zinc sales were slightly above the norm at 83,000 tonnes as smelters continued to draw down consignment inventory due to tightness in the concentrate market. In Q1 they had to lower the amount of higher grade Qanaiyaq ore processed due to some metallurgical issues, causing the zinc and concentrate production to be down, which were partially offset by higher mill throughput. Budgets are in tight control as the operating costs for the mine is still $20 million, which is the same as it was from a year ago.

Something investors should keep in mind for this year is that NANA Regional Corporation receives 30% royalties on net proceeds of production from Red Dog. This royalty will increase by 5% every fifth year to a maximum of 50%, with the next adjustment to 35% occurring in the Q4 of this year. Red Dog's gross profit in 2016 was $749 million, compared to $600 million in 2015 and $638 million in 2014.

Trail Operations has also been showing a higher output as the 73,400 tonnes of zinc production in Q2 was 6% higher than the same period a year ago. However, lead production was 17% lower versus a year ago, which was partially due to an increase in maintenance downtime and changes to the feed mix from operating disruptions at some mine that supply lead concentrates. Operating costs were $111 million, which was an increase of $14 million from a year ago due to increased energy prices and repairs.

Quick Recap of 2nd Quarter Zinc Results

With revenues soaring by 21% to $660 mln. and gross profits by 50% to $196 mln. from a prior year, the demand for refined zinc remains strong. Wood Mackenzie forecasts an increase in global refined zinc demand of 3% to 14.7 mln. tonnes coupled with a refined production limit to a 2% increase to 13.8 mln. tonnes, leaving a deficit of almost a tonne for the remainder of the year.

Silver

Although a small factor of its business, TECK agrees to deliver payable silver sold by Compania Minera Antamina to a subsidiary of Franco Nevada Corp. FNC by paying a cash price of 5% of the spot price at the time of each delivery. In 2016 roughly 4.4 million ounces of silver were delivered under the agreement. After 86 million ounces of silver have been delivered, the stream will be reduced by one-third.

Management Effectiveness

TECK Resources went through a rough slump at the end of 2015 as commodity prices sank to historic lows, forcing the company to drastically reduce its dividends to stay afloat. It achieved significant cost reductions with copper operations, substantially reducing the impact of lower production on cash unit costs.

Management retired almost $1.1 billion of debt in a little over a year. They maintained over $5.4 bln. in liquidity at the beginning of this year with a cash balance of $1.4 bln. and boasted a $3 billion unused line of credit. Historically high debt means that you're not versatile enough during a crisis, that is if a company can survive it. Both Bullmoose coal and Antamina copper-zinc mines were transformational for the company and were acquired in the middle of a financial crisis. TECK's stellar financial management is also seen with the completion of Fort Hills oil sands, which should be producing oil very soon.

Last year TECK was listed as the best performing stock in Toronto exchange, and was even ranked as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights, listing them in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Valuation Vs. ADR Peers

Trading with a current book value of $25.21, trailing P/E of 7.8x and forward P/E of 9.3x, TECK at $22.47 is currently undervalued by almost 11% versus its overvalued competitors. It is also more favored in other valuation matrices from its peers that are relatively larger in market cap.

Trailing P/E Forward P/E Book Value P/S PEG Ratio 5yr. Current Ratio Debt/Equity Market Cap. TECK Resources Ltd. (TECK) 7.78 9.30 $25.21 (Undervalued) 1.83 2.00 0.35 $13.49B BHP Billiton Ltd./Plc. (BHP) (BBL) 18.81 20.36 $21.51 (Overvalued) 3.55 1.85 0.51 $112.6B Vale S.A. (VALE) 14.15 10.56 $8.18 (Overvalued) 3.14 1.88 0.69 $51.5B Rio Tinto Plc. (RIO) 14.07 11.70 $23.59 (Overvalued) 0.84 1.56 0.31 $82.3B

We are not comparing apples to apples here. It is difficult to accurately compare TECK to its peers, since all of the aforementioned companies have numerous revenue segments in various minerals, ranging from multiple countries having their own unique geo-political factors and currency exchange rates. Rio Tinto (RIO), which is the closest value next to TECK, will be susceptible to aluminum and iron ore prices where TECK will continue to be highly susceptible to coking coal price volatility.

3-Month Bullish Option Play

Here is a question I get asked a lot, "I have $1,000 to play with, which stock should I buy?". Since buying any stock with that much cash will result in an after-tax yearly profit of a $50 Cheesecake Factory gift certificate, to see real gains one must dabble into options.

Monthlies / Jan. 19, 2018 Expiration Option Price Per Contract Delta Theta Implied Volatility Open Interest Jan 2018 Strike $20 (Conservative) In-The-Money $360 $71 -$1.45 29.8% 4,258 Jan 2018 Strike $25 (Moderate Risk) Out-of-Money $103 $36 -$1.20 35.4% 11,337 Jan 2018 Strike $30 (Highly Speculative) Far Out-of-Money $26 $13 -$0.77 43.3% 8,331

With a little over $1,000 one can play it safe purchasing (x3) in-the-money $20 strike option call contracts at $360 each, expiring Jan. 19, 2018. On the other spectrum you can turn it into Vegas and roll the dice with far out-of-money $30 strikes, purchasing (x40) contracts at $26 each.

TECK falling below $20 strike is very unlikely given its strong fundamentals, but it reaching $30 by January 2018 has a low probability of 20-30% with statistical analysis. If TECK blows earnings out of the water with a large standard deviation surprise from its historical norm, that low probability would be adjusted to moderate probability of 35-45%.

Currently majority of the interest lies within the $25 strike as you can see by the large "Open Interest" of 11,337 contracts (as of Oct. 11, 2017). This indicates that traders have more confidence for the stock to reach its strike price, given the last 52-week resistance at $25-$26 range which the stock has reached but was unable to penetrate.

Nevertheless, these are merely statistical forecasts and implied volatility will change as well as all the other Greeks. Although Delta (How much an option contract will gain/lose per $1 move in the stock) is currently $13 for the $30 Strike, that number will get close to $40-$60 as TECK nears $30. Consequentially, Theta (How much an option contract will lose per day if the stock price hasn't reached strike price) will lose close to $4-5 a day in its last month of expiration versus $0.77 a day currently.

If you are new to the option world, you should consider the conservative deep ITM approach of $20 strike. However, if you're an experienced derivatives trader, then you may consider turning into a bull spread and sell closer expiration month OTM calls to lower your overall cost basis.

