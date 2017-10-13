Gold Is Governed By Macro Data: Geopolitics May Push Gold To Adopt Safe Haven Roles - But In The End, It Is The 'Anti-Dollar'

The negative correlation gold and the greenback is so well-known and so tight that many analysts have taken to calling gold as the “anti-Dollar.”.

Investments in gold do not have to be at the mercy of unpredictable geopolitics. Gold is bound to the vicissitudes of economic growth and activity, as much as bonds, equities.

What to expect after the recent short-term correction in gold prices?

There are so many facets about Gold that investing in it requires a matrix of data even to just begin understanding it. It can be a safe haven destination. Over the recent months, gold has been responding to geopolitical events out of the Korean Peninsula. Gold has tended to be supported on intensifying geopolitical rhetoric from North Korea. The situation in North Korea can be likened to a blustering of two bullies – one big, one small. Hot, even angry, words will be exchanged – but will these bullies come to blows? Investing in gold in the hope that they will be trading blows, could be tricky. These events arise out of news flow, and there is nothing we can do except to react to the situation as it happens.

On the other side, the recent short-term sell-off followed a short-term bearish monetary backdrop for the complex after the Fed announced plans to start reducing its balance sheet by October, as well as providing indications of further policy tightening in December. So over the past 2 weeks, gold was pummeled by pure macro/monetary events -- the rise of short- and long-term bond yields, an upwards correction in the USD, and of course, the push higher in global equities.

Nonetheless, investments in gold do not have to be at the mercy of such unpredictable geopolitical events. Gold is bound to the vicissitudes of economic growth and activity, as much as equities or bonds are. We all know that gold is negatively correlated to GDP growth -- the perfect antithesis of equities. This is what makes gold attractive as part of an asset allocation which in fact, is the best role for the yellow metal, in our opinion. Of course, gold is also considered by many as a hedge against inflation, but there is something in the relationship between Gold and CPI, which provides a twist that we will discuss in the last part of the article.

In addition, gold negatively correlates to looser financial conditions – which is to say that we do not need to wait for hard GDP data to make decisions regarding any gold investment. We just need to determine how loose or tight US financial conditions are. It so happens that Gold correlates very well with the St Louis Stress Index, a metric published regularly by the St Louis Federal Reserve Bank (see graph below).

Financial conditions in the US remain loose, despite recent actual tightening and some hawkish statements from Fed officials – and that is one of the reasons why the FOMC in the September meeting decided to ratchet up the hawkish narrative even higher. One of the reason for these loose financial conditions has been the weakening US Dollar. The Fed has likely hoped that pushing up the policy rates would push the currency higher, and would serve as a transmission mechanism of their desire to tighten conditions. But the greenback weakened instead, as FX market participants anticipated the emergence of a tightening bias from the ECB, making the EUR more attractive as a conduit of speculation in the FX market.

The most well-known relationship Gold has is with the US Dollar TWI -– when the Dollar weakens, gold strengthens and vice versa. But the weak USD has not benefited gold much this time around because of the looser financial conditions brought about by the falling currency. Their negative correlation is so well-known and so tight that many analysts have taken to calling gold as the “anti-Dollar” (see graph below).

The US Dollar is often positively correlated with growth, but it is not a consistent relationship. Too high a value of the US currency is often deleterious for GDP, as a strong dollar curtails exports. And exports are direct components of the US GDP. The Dollar troubles are not yet over – the greenback remains in a bear phase, and will likely be that way until mid-Q4 this year. That is why gold will be a good buy opportunity as its correction phase seems to be ending.

Gold and the US Dollar are also linked via the Gold Volatility Index. For the US Dollar, the USD/Yen pair is the best link to this setup. The Gold Volatility Index leads changes in the Gold bullion, while changes in USD/Yen could lead changes in gold by as long as several days. The set up shows the Gold Vol Index leading USD/Yen by several weeks, and then USD/Yen, in turn, leads Gold by several days. We have used this linkage to accurately project the latest downturn in the gold bullion price (see graph below). It can also be used to monitor or forecast the end of the current gold correction. This tool could give you advance warning if used correctly.

An instrument that responds to macro development, like gold, should have strong co-movements with other risk assets. And this is generally true. Over time, as stock indexes rise, bond yields rise in concert, USD/Yen and the USD TWI follow higher in their heels -- gold takes the opposite tack and falls. There has been a short-term mini-reflation phase since early September, which is moving to terminal stage, the 5-year bond yield may attempt to rise to a level close to 2.0%, USD/Yen makes a play for a target range 113/115. The “anti-Dollar”, gold, seems to be finishing its current short-term correction into the 1270/1240 range – at which point the mini-risk on phase should end, and the risk-off phase begins. This risk-off stage could be brief as well -– we expect it to end sometime in mid Q4 2017. The implications are a new low for the year for USD TWI, USD/Yen falling close around the 105 level, and the 5-year yield back again at or just below 1.5%. And gold could really shine this time around, and we could see a new cycle high around 1380/1410.

Gold and inflation:

We take a slightly circuitous route in highlighting the relationship between gold and inflation via the mechanics of the foreign exchange and the US bond market.

Rising bond yields trigger a US bond sell-off by foreign holders of US debt (government and private), weakening capital inflows and increasing capital outflows. This weakens the US currency via the demand channel, a much more potent determinant of currency valuation, relative to simple, comparative interest rate differentials.

We use the same analytic platform and include Gold in the equation. Gold, the anti-Dollar, fits very well into the matrix: rising long-term interest rates push up Gold prices after a distributed lag of 6 - 8 months, as the USD weakens (see chart below).

We can also show the same relationship of Gold with bond yields, even after the US Dollar was stripped from the matrix. The chart below shows the lagged gold-yield correlation.

We tie up the lagged correlation between Gold and yields, via the impact of the bond term premium, and its interplay with CPI inflation. When term premium rises (as CPI and inflation expectation surges) yield-less Gold becomes less attractive versus bonds -- the previously lower yields rise due to term premium increases, and become more attractive to investors.

After a while (six months later, as optimum), as CPI continues to advance, bond investors reach satiation point, marking an inflection point in the trajectory of bond yields. The market starts to tie higher inflation with an even tighter monetary policy to come, and the negative impact it has on economic growth and activity.

At this point, yield-less but credit-risk-free gold also becomes attractive to inventors as one means of hedging the possibility of an unexpected rise in inflation (see chart below), which Gold can undertake very well, given its lead on inflation changes by 3 to 4 months. Given gold`s "predictive" tendency over CPI, gold may be seen as a "predictive hedge" versus unwanted rise of inflation (see chart below)

Concluding thoughts:

If gold changes lead changes in inflation, and gold is negatively correlated with GDP growth (and therefore with equities as well), it needs only to turn conventional wisdom on its head to put gold in a new light -- we should start looking at gold as a possible inoculation to the ill-effects brought about by a business cycle downturn. A theme along this line is not hard to comprehend -- but it may take some work to put such a "vaccine" in place. That is the new thrust of our research work in gold, and we will publish our findings accordingly when we are done.

