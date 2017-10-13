An Overview Of The REIT Preferred Market

The goal of this note is to provide an overview of the equity REIT preferred market.

In order to understand the attractiveness of an issue, an investor must have context.

There has been an increasing amount of new issue preferred stocks from the REIT sector as REITs are trying to raise perpetual capital at attractive rates. The sizable demand for these preferred has allowed the REITs to offer them at low rates and often with no concession to existing issues.

As this trend is expected to continue, a view of the existing equity REIT preferred universe might be helpful to investors considering getting involved with REIT preferred stocks. We like to carve up the universe in a variety of ways in order to get a feel for the overall universe and its characteristics.

Today the universe will be carved up by sector in order to give investors a feel for the characteristics on a sector basis. First, the universe being reviewed:

The universe of equity REIT preferred stocks consists of 121 issues and has an outstanding par amount of $22 billion. The market is not large compared to the equity market for REITs and many issues do not trade in large quantities and often the market can be subject to larger bid/ask spreads.

The breakdown of the preferred universe by sector shows the following (with respect to the yields available):

As the table above (and chart below) shows, there is a decent yield differential across the sectors, with the more cyclical sectors having the highest yields (as one might expect).

Interestingly, the highest yields are not available in the mall or retail sectors, but in the diversified – thanks largely to Colony Northstar (CLNS) – Manufactured housing - driven by UMH Properties (UMH) – and energy – the only constituent is CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR) – spaces. Storage offers the lowest yield due to the nature of the universe’s biggest constituent, Public Storage (PSA).

The sector breakdown can also be viewed from a premium to par standpoint as many investors do not like to pay a premium to par for preferred stocks in the event that they are redeemed by the issuer. The following table shows each sector’s premium to par:

As can be seen in the table above (and chart below), the apartment sector has the largest premium to par and will, therefore, be the least attractive sector to many investors. Many of the sectors trade close to par due in part to higher interest rates and tighter spreads (which is itself partially due to the aforementioned demand for the product).

Finally, a view of the universe by sector looking at the spread to the issuers' equity dividend yield. This often helps identify those sectors viewed as attractive/stable where the preferred stock offers an attractive yield advantage to the equity.

As the above table shows, the data center and manufactured housing sectors offer the most yield pick-up available to the preferred versus the equity while healthcare and malls are yield-disadvantaged (excluding energy as it has only one constituent).

Takeaways from a sector/universe 30,000 foot view:

As a whole, the universe trades at a slight premium to par, but still has a positive yield-to-call of 3.81%.

The diversified and office sectors have the worst yield-to-call profile, despite their marginal premium to call, implying shorter redemption lock-outs.

For yield-focused investors, hospitality, diversified and manufactured housing have the highest sector yields.

This is only one of the ways we carve up the universe in order to better understand it. In the coming days, we will be looking at the universe from different viewpoints in order to present a macro view of the equity REIT preferred market. We will also be looking at each sector, showing the constituents within the sector and selecting the issues we find most favorable. While looking at all of the new issues, it is often helpful to step back and see the forest through the trees.

One of the things we look at is also the “superlatives” within the universe. Here is the superlative table for today:

