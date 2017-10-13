Was Twitter Right To Fire Its Customer?

The hits for Twitter (TWTR) keep on coming. In a year where virtually the whole tech sector is trading higher, TWTR stock can't catch a break. In fact, surprisingly enough, Jack Dorsey's other project, Square (SQ) appears set to overtake Twitter in market cap here shortly:

TWTR Market Cap data by YCharts

It's up to you whether to assign Dorsey more credit for turning Square around or criticize him for Twitter's ongoing value destruction. Some of Twitter's troubles may be out of his control - internet advertising has proven a hard market for most firms not named Facebook (FB) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

However, persistent questions plague the bull story for Twitter. At the heart of it is what exactly are they trying to accomplish? The platform has hardly evolved for years now. Besides an unnecessary change to the 140 character limit, what's new? We still don't have an edit button or other seemingly easy-to-add features that would make Twitter more sticky and engaging.

And it's not clear who their core audience is. It's easy to think of them as a news and gossip aggregation service - an RSS for modern times. But if that's the case, what's the deal with live video, for example? Why did Twitter pay up for Periscope and now spend so much effort on bringing live streaming partners to their platform? Users go to Twitter for continuous instant bits of information, pausing your feed to watch some long video kind of defeats the point of platform. Spending a lot of money to offer content that disrupts how users prefer to engage with Twitter just seems backward.

What's Twitter Doing About Political Issues?

Once of the few places Twitter appeared to have a persistent edge on Facebook was in its political situation. Facebook has taken no end of criticism for its involvement in the 2016 election -- and in particular, its role in selling ads to Russian sites that might have tried to interfere with the election. Facebook also has an ongoing PR headache. Trying to police so-called fake news will invariably offend many and cause boycotts and repeated claims of political bias to one side or another.

Throw in scandals such as Facebook's anti-Semitic ads fiasco, and it's clear Facebook will be deflecting criticism for a long time to come. Facebook will need to hire more humans to police its advertising. Clearly, robots aren't capable of filtering through the real world and its bizarre, hateful, and obscene messages that some potential advertisers would try and unleash through the platform. Hiring humans will to serve as editors will make Facebook more of a media company and lower profit margins. Thus, an opportunity for Twitter, right?

But, like has happened so many times in its history, Twitter has managed to squander a fat pitch. To start off with, Twitter got implicated in the same Russian ads scandal as Facebook. Alas, while Twitter isn't very good at selling ads in general, they managed to get tainted in the same problems that Facebook did:

And this week has brought more political issues for Twitter, this time of their own making. Twitter decided to ban a political ad from Tennessee congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. The ad contained some pointed language about abortion, and led Twitter to ban it for being: "an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction."

That's all true. That said, I question what Twitter is trying to do with their platform if they don't have a place for controversial speech like this. It's one thing to ban extremist trolls, people who threaten or promote violence, and other such societal malcontents. Social media platforms are, after all, private property and thus their corporate owners have the right to make ground rules, even if the offensive content might have first amendment protection.

But what does Twitter win from shutting down legitimate if edgy political speech? Particularly speech they are getting paid for? It's no secret that media companies make out well in election years -- and that's in large part due to attack ads. Twitter has a huge user base of engaged folks who care passionately about politics, and yet it somehow arrived at the conclusion that its users need protection from political speech. Keep in mind here that the advertiser in question is a congresswoman, not some random unverified account. If a powerful politician wants to say something that's going to generate a firestorm, how is it to Twitter's benefit for that conversation to occur on a different social media platform?

A Vox article explains that Twitter has different standards for advertised tweets and regular ones. And, apparently, Blackburn could have run the ad on her own personal stream -- just that it was deemed too offensive to put in a paid ad. I understand the distinction, but I don't think it works in this case. I've been irritated plenty of times by tendentious political ads while watching television -- why would we expect different from Twitter or other social media platforms?

Even if we assume the best intentions for Twitter, they only magnified Blackburn's message. That which is banned gets far more media attention. If Twitter had let the ad be, they would have earned revenue, not caused a political stink, and not given her inflammatory message such a large platform. And plenty of folks will assume the worst, that Twitter is actively censoring people who don't share its CEO's political beliefs or whatnot. I doubt that's the case -- and for what's it worth, I've tried reporting offensive far left and far right tweets and both were removed from the site. But, like with Target and the bathroom brouhaha, why give part of your customer base a reason to think the worst?

Notably, Twitter was forced to back down. They've now readmitted Blackburn's ad and stated the following:

While we initially determined that a small portion of the video used potentially inflammatory language, after reconsidering the ad in the context of the entire message, we believe that there is room to refine our policies around these issues.

And refine those policies, they must. After all the drama that unfolded around the misuse of social media in tampering with the 2016 election, the social media giants have to act quickly.

Twitter should have an advantage, since it has less to justify in regard to the election than Facebook. But they risk losing that advantage in public opinion if they take more stances that make them appear to be censoring controversial opinions or taking sides of contentious issues. With congressional inquiries coming up, Twitter needs to get on top of this quickly.

How This Hurts Twitter's Stock

It's not like Twitter is so profitable that they can afford to drive off potential users and advertisers. The company only grew full-year revenues 10% in 2016 - a year in which their platform broke so much news relating to the US election. So many bombshell developments actually occurred right on Twitter; a more competent advertising strategy around this organic interest should have lifted the company to profitability. And yet, the figures hardly moved -- and now with the election over, revenues are actually outright shrinking versus 2016.

TWTR Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Ignore the rosy adjusted EPS math and you'll see the company is still losing money. Analysts optimistically assume that things will pick up for Twitter next year, and they'll become marginally profitable. Even if analyst estimates play out, however, it's still trading north of 50x forward earnings. That's ridiculous for a company that is struggling to even maintain flat revenues and flat user base.

I'd argue the stock only remains as high as it does because many people assume Twitter will eventually get bought out. And it very well may. I don't doubt that a new owner would make some basic changes to improve the platform and avoid self-inflicted errors. Twitter has critical mass to be a viable profitable business under better management.

But if there's no buyout, then what? The company's operating results are atrocious, in fact it struggles to generate even marginally positive EBITDA. And with U.S. user counts now declining, it's hard to see how Twitter will become more profitable off lower-margin international users. Twitter could be the ultimate must-read forum for breaking news and commentary. They have tons of wealthy and connected users that are addicted to the product. And, yet, they've squandered that advantage. In the last earnings release, Jack Dorsey stated:

[W]e focus on making Twitter the best place to see and share what's happening, where you can see every side and perspective.

If you own TWTR stock, hold Dorsey to his word. The Trump campaign showed the electrifying effect that Twitter can have on the political landscape. Shutting down political speech and foregoing ad revenue from this channel seems deeply counterproductive.

As I'm writing this article, Twitter got themselves into another mess temporarily banning a woman who claims to have been a victim in the Harvey Weinstein scandal. This led to outrage, and plans for a boycott of Twitter by women. The company finally responded with this clunky explanation:

Once again, Twitter outraged their users. In the end, it appears as if there was justification for their decision, but their incompetent way of communicating with users created more bad will. Twitter seems to be run by the seat of their pants -- acting rashly and then saying they'll be more clear and thoughtful in the future.

But as a public company for years now, they should be past the startup phase. Investors have poured billions of dollars into this firm, yet it keeps making basic public relations blunders. Short of a buyout, what confidence can shareholders have that the company won't keep sticking its foot in its mouth?

As for me, I'm avoiding Twitter stock -- the company is a virtually unprofitable enterprise that has shown no consistent ability to monetize its users. If management had a clear plan going forward, that'd be one thing, but these sorts of avoidable errors speak to an aimless corporate culture.

