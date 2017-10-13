Cliffs' Biggest Risk Isn't Cliffs

Stick to Cliffs but make sure to diversify yourself in the basic materials sector if you haven't already.

I do not think that it is news to many readers when I say that I have been overweight basic materials for quite some time now. One of these positions is Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources

In this article, I want to elaborate on this trade and explain the biggest risk shareholders are facing at this point.

Growth Acceleration

'Growth acceleration' are two words I have used quite frequently since the first quarter of 2016 marked a long-term growth bottom. US economic sentiment has been accelerating and is currently at a 13-year high as measured by the leading ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys.

That being said, let's look at a few basic material stock that (just like Cliffs) are rather volatile and good macro vehicles to trade their main commodity so to speak.

Iron ore is massively underperforming when looking at Cliffs and the world's biggest iron ore miner Vale (VALE) while copper and aluminum keep ripping. And regardless of the content of this article, keep in mind that I recommend to be long multiple companies in this sector in order to track economic momentum.

And don't forget to compare the stock price performances to the ISM graph above. Stocks are perfectly following the economic bottom of 2016 and further acceleration after the election of 2016. It's always a good sign when leading indicators do their job and I cannot emphasize enough how important these indicators are.

What Is Wrong With Cliffs (Hint: It's Not Cliffs)

I am going to be honest. Even though I always stick to my stops and risk management, I get terribly annoyed when one of my trades lag other comparable trades or even goes down even though the fundamental case is strengthening. Cliffs is one of those stocks.

That being said, I fully stand behind the things I wrote in this article: Cliffs - Are You Panicking?

The problem we are currently facing has to do with China and Australia. China being the world's biggest steel producer and consumer while Australia is the world's biggest iron ore exporter.

China is making a few very interesting moves when it comes to environmental stabilization. Not only is China putting pressure on steel producers while revoking licenses of 'illegal' steel producers, they are also going after iron ore miners. Over 1,000 licenses have been revoked from companies that tried to avoid new environmental regulation according to mining.com.

Both of these events are bullish for Cliffs. Steel companies will have to search for high quality iron ore since sinter feed is going to get into a lot of trouble thanks to its high pollution. This will increase scrap prices on the US market and build a profitable fundamental case for Cliffs' new iron ore products as I discussed in this article.

One of the problems we are facing regardless of these interesting long-term prospects is the fact that Australia is currently increasing iron ore shipments to China. Port Hedland saw 2.8% more shipments in September compared to August of this year. Shipments went up from 35.7 million tonnes to 36.7 million tonnes in this period. Note that port Hedland is a good indicator since it is the port two of the world's biggest iron ore miners use to get their product to China (BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUGY)). They are not only using the current closing of Chinese miners as an opportunity, they are even producing enough to kill the effects of higher demand.

It has even gone so far that Australia's Department of Industry, Innovation and Science has predicted that iron ore prices will stay at $50 in 2018 and 2019.

Unfortunately, the high prices that have bolstered Australia’s resources and energy export earnings in 2016–17 and (in early) 2017–18 are not expected to last. The combination of both slowing demand growth from China’s steel sector and increased global supplies, are expected to lower export unit values in 2018–19. Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science

What's The Plan?

NYMEX iron ore prices have lost roughly 24% since the first week of September. This trend has killed the strong uptrend of Cliffs and its competition.

Cliffs is currently in an area with a lot of support around $6.80 per share. Even though the stock has lost some of its value, we still see higher bottoms and a strong uptrend since 2016.

I am sticking to my bull case, which includes accelerating economic growth on the mid-term and the prospects of more business regarding high quality iron ore products on the long term. Australia's forecast might be accurate since Australian exports are a real problem indeed. That's why I believe that the Cliffs stock price uptrend might be slower than expected. However, it's not cancelled as I mentioned earlier. Stick to the stock but make sure that you are diversified in the basic materials sector. Copper for example might keep outperforming iron ore for some time.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my article in the comment section below. I highly appreciate your input.

