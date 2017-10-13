Bears On Parade - Regardless, Athersys Is Developing Key Relationships For A Successful Future

Introduction:

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering its human stem cell therapy, MultiStem, in multiple applications including ischemic stroke – Phase III, acute myocardial infarction [AMI] – Phase II, acute respiratory distress [ARD] – Phase II, graft vs. host disease [GvHD] – Phase III. The company also has preclinical MultiStem studies in traumatic brain/spinal cord injury, congestive heart failure and non-Multistem studies of 5HT2c antagonists (schizophrenia and obesity). Recent developments with regard to Athersys have created significant volatility and emotional outpouring over the past few weeks. After a quiet summer for analysts, we sparked a wave of coverage with our article on Sept 11th, which some viewed as extremely negative, but our overall stance as long holders of the company was constructive. We postulated that (ATHX) was developing a strong stem cell product in MultiStem which could re-define how we treat ischemic stroke, and that this revolutionary potential would likely be realized following a successful Phase III trial of the treatment beginning this fall. We now feel that the company has greatly strengthened its position at the bargaining table with any potential partners and has demonstrated, yet again, that it is among the leaders in the regenerative medicine space and provides a strong case for investment at these levels.

MultiStem Product:



As a quick review, please see here.

www.athersys.com/msOverview

MultiStem is a very safe and well-studied multipotent stem cell product which has been repeatedly published in strong scientific journals over the past decade with the titles: Genomic Stability of MultiStem, MultiStem in Neurodegenerative Disease, MultiStem Cell Homing, Mesenchymal Stem Cells Migration Homing and Tracking, Application of MultiStem® Allogeneic Cells for Immunomodulatory Therapy: Clinical Progress and Pre-Clinical Challenges in Prophylaxis for Graft Versus Host Disease, Adventitial Delivery of an Allogeneic Bone Marrow-Derived Adherent Stem Cell in Acute Myocardial InfarctionNovelty and Significance. These scientific articles are diverse in what they cover and have approached this product on a genetic, cellular and in vivo methodology to provide insight into its activities and safety. Ultimately they demonstrate that MultiStem is genetically stable (critical for long-term storage), unaffected by the immune system - but importantly, not through immune modulation (doesn't degrade the patient immune system for activity, just isn't affected) and finally, the cells have been shown to have efficacy in multiple medical arenas including AMI and Graft vs. Host. Beyond these treatments Athersys has also been able to demonstrate clinical and academic success in humans and animals using MultiStem: Phase II study conclusion/summary, Cell-based therapies, Development of MultiStem. A recent publication this past summer [2017] also supported the use of MultiStem by detailing its efficacy based on its original design - comparable to the current MASTERS-2 design - which detailed its significant safety and also the benefits seen with reduced infection and life-threatening conditions in addition to the benefits from stroke recovery. With the safety and efficiency of this product established, the company has proven that it is moving forward with a critical stage of development - Phase III trials in Japan and US.

TREASURE and MASTERS-2

Athersys has developed a Phase III trial in Japan with support of Healios K.K. [TREASURE] and currently without a partner in the US/Europe [MASTERS-2]. This lack of partnership was the focus of our last piece, but new developments have skewed the environment considerably, and require revisiting the assessment.

When originally presented on Sept 11th, and reiterated by Jesse Donovan on Sept 19th, we both argued that the lack of a partnership was a concern for the stock in the short term for the US/Europe Phase III trials. When shopping for a partner [or interacting with potential partners who have come to you] it's important to have as strong a position as possible for the best outcome. Although my earlier point with regard to finances suggested that it was a weaker point for Athersys, the company did not address this situation by presenting a partnership with the end of the 3rd quarter. They did, however, take a more exciting approach: strengthening their resume. In a matter of 2 weeks [Oct 5th and Oct 11th] Athersys announced two critical improvements on their negotiating and production position. First, Athersys announced that they had been provided with the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA. This provides a significant support from the governing body for regenerative medicines and demonstrates that the FDA believes strongly in the scientific backing and clinical potential of the product. This demonstrates DD based on the product has been done by this regulatory body, and therefore potential partner companies can find comfort in this announcement. Furthermore, and more importantly in the long run, this designation allows Athersys rapid approval of their product and support for development, manufacturing and commercialization from the FDA. This should ring alarm bells [positive], as it's suggesting that the FDA is announcing that it is ready to help Athersys with a product which hasn't yet passed Phase III, suggesting that they have a high level of confidence in the outcome of the trial. More on the RMAT designation can be found here. The second piece of critical news came yesterday with the announcement of a manufacturing partnership with Nikon CeLL, which has agreed to develop and manufacture MultiStem in Japan for Ischemic Stroke. This provides Athersys with the ability to rapidly scale up their production and have a local source of MultiStem in Japan for support of the trial, and with the expectation that due to the potential for success, that the product may be approved in short order, potentially prior to the completion of TREASURE, as per Japan's support for regenerative medicines. Given the size of Nikon CeLL and it's strength in bio-manufacturing, this partnership provides a strong platform with which to launch MultiStem in Japan. Nikon has proven success in large-scale manufacturing, which has previously been a concern for MultiStem, and their tools provide multiple means for complex manipulation and generation of cells on various scales.

Partnerships:

With the recent improvements to Athersys' regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization positions with the support of the FDA RMAT designation and the addition of a large manufacturing partner in Nikon CeLL, Athersys has rapidly increased their value to potential partners. With the resolution of recent concerns regarding manufacturing [originally just Lonza] the company is prepared to start their Phase III trials shortly. The slight delay of TREASURE implementation beyond the 1 month anticipated delay is likely due to validation of the control, as previously communicated by Healios, and should not be any cause for concern. The addition of a second manufacturing partner should further alleviate any potential supply issues during the clinical trials, and also provide a critical support network if there are any issues with either manufacturer in the future [ie. natural disasters].

We expect that with these changes and improvements Gil will be able to provide a strong rationale for investment/partnership as he continues to work with potential partners over the course of the next few months. This improvement suggests that Athersys may be able to produce a stronger partner than previously believed for the MASTERS-2 trial. Although some financial risks remain, as previously detailed and commented on across ATHX analysis, the potential for positive announcements and events are beginning to skew more significantly in Athersys' favor, suggesting that the window for 'cheap' investment may be drawing to a close.

Recent SA Coverage and Price Action:

In the month since our last article (released while Athersys was in a short downward trend for a few days) after jumping from $1.75 on 9/1 to $2.10 the following week, ATHX found a base between $1.90 and $2. Recent price action has sent shares into a range between a high of $2.60 and low of $2.06.

ATHX data by YCharts

The price trend for ATHX since August has been positive, with a strongly rising 50-day and the 200-day starting to move as well following the recent strength. Although the share price has not tested the 50-day since breaking out in August, the line can be expected to act as support during current volatility [and potentially signal a buy, if approached]. Beyond the strength of the rising 50-day and 200-day, the RSI doesn't show euphoric excitement about the stock, and has returned to a range which is has inhabited for the past 6 months. This could be a positive going forward as the shares have been able to support their recent run and build a stronger base for another leg up on the expected announcements of a partnership as well as the initiation of the TREASURE trial.

ATHX data by YCharts

These recent charts also bear out a few interesting features which pair up nicely with recent articles from SA:

On the left we're beginning with Sept 26th, the right side of the recent high. At #1, John Engle posted a negative article about the stock rehashing financial issues which had been covered by us and Jesse, but using them to paint a significantly negative picture without addressing the potential positives. This caused some concern and rebuke from the community, and we feel that it re-used already presented information and decidedly ignored the positives to develop a negative bias. #2 is the announcement via. SA News of the FDA's designation of RMAT for ATHX, which saw the shares surge higher on the day and finish the week strong. #3 is a questionable pairing of announcements/articles [both occurred on 10/10]. A strongly worded article lampooning Athersys and Multistem was published which lambasted the product, management and the company as a whole for it's risks and inefficiencies. There was a significant blow-back and shares moved south - further supported by the announcement on SA news that a bearish commentator had caused shares to drop, reinforcing the attention. This was countered only a day later [10/11] by Athersys' announcement of the partnership with Nikon CeLL at #4. On 10/12, #5, there was yet another run by John Engle trying to beat back any enthusiasm regarding the Nikon partnership suggesting that the partnership did nothing to stem the concerns regarding the fact that he sees MultiStem as a single shot in stroke, and has implied the need for dilution without providing numbers, metrics or suggestions as to timelines - just using the terminology as a panic inducer.

Spending time digesting each of these articles and rebutting them wouldn't produce viable points which haven't already been covered in detail among the commentary - we encourage any reader and investor to analyze the comments section of any ATHX article, the opinionated followers of this stock are punctuated by a few well educated and informed individuals who are happy to provide counter points to comments made (positive and negative) and provide a more well rounded view of a topic than any of these negative articles have provided. Recent developments are beneficial to ATHX and its shareholders as they continue to wait on the initiation of the TREASURE trial and partnerships in the coming year. We expect a re-evaluation of the potential that ATHX has to offer partners to result in a strong bargaining position in the long term.

With regards to the charts, however, it can be seen that the moves based on negative articles are beginning to demonstrate diminished returns. The shares are tightening their range and will likely continue to see news-driven moves over the next few weeks as we await the 3rd quarter report the first week of November, but these may decrease in size as the information dump begins to desensitize investors. This is not the time for emotionally driven investment decisions - panic selling when someone screams 'fire' is a great way to ignore the deeper research which has been provided on this stock. Do your own DD and invest with confidence as this company continues to build momentum at a surprising pace as it goes into one of the most exciting years for regenerative medicine and stroke therapy at the head of its class.

Conclusion:

We believe that the risks have begun skewing positively since our last article, especially surprising considering the breadth of negative press which Athersys has received over the course of the past month. This is even more shocking given the positive developments which can have major implications for a partnership and future commercialization success including the RMAT designation and Nikon partnership. We feel that the negatives are significantly outweighed by the positives at this point and feel that deep analysis of the MultiStem product, clinical studies and Phase III design support an investment in Athersys at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.