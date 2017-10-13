AVEO Pharmaceuticals - So, About That Death Rattle

On the back of encouraging data, what are the chances the FDA allows them to enter a competitive marketplace?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has pulled out of its slow march to death, on the back of a European drug approval.

Sometimes you have to face the music. And in biotech investing there's a ton of crow to eat.

It wasn't even a year ago when I publicly figured Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to be all but dead on arrival, with their only hope resting on a drug that surely wouldn't make that big a difference in the kidney space. I'm a smart guy, PhD and all. Who better to prognosticate?

Well about that...

As I've mentioned before in my daily series "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," I have no problem with admitting that I made a bad call. And I'll let you in on a secret: I'd rather be wrong about a "bad" stock than about a "good" stock.

What the heck happened?

The company current has a struggle on its hands in terms of gaining cash, and their late-stage developmental drug for kidney cancer appears to me like an also-ran of an earlier era for treatment.

So said I back in April, and so I was proven wrong as news came down the way that the company's lead drug, an angiogenesis inhibitor called tivozanib, was given a positive opinion in Europe.

Not too long after that, tivozanib became AVEO's first approved drug, placing it in a line of drugs that currently curry upwards of $200 million per year. Though it should be noted that AVEO is the beneficiary of royalty payments, as they have an agreement with EUSA Pharma granting the latter company European rights to tivozanib in exchange for milestone payments and royalties.

Furthermore, the company owes Kyowa 30% of its royalties in the EU due to a sublicensing agreement. What can you say, it's tough to bring a drug to market!

But to be clear, going from a developmental to a commercial-stage biotech is a quantum leap in value, already realized by the 500+% gains in stock price since my dreary article from April. This places it in the $435 million range, which is a fairly outsized projected price to earnings ratio if you assume the company can drum up $200 million in sales, takes 10% (which is speculative on my part), and then gives 30% of that 10% to Kyowa.

So where to go from here?

Back in the USA

AVEO retains the rights to tivozanib in North America, where the company can now focus its efforts on securing FDA approval and becoming an option in this major market.

And they've recently announced favorable news: a futility analysis of the TIVO-3 study, which is assessing tivozanib compared with sorafenib in patients with refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma, will be continued unmodified, signifying that there is a signal of efficacy in these pretreated patients.

So TIVO-3 seems to be going well. Moreover, in the same press release, AVEO announced that the TiNivo trial has advanced from phase 1 to phase 2, which will expand the enrollment of patients to 20. TiNivo is a study designed to evaluate tivozanib in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) nivolumab. The company hopes to present findings from the phase 1 portion later in 2017, though I'm honestly not sure which meeting this might entail, since the major urologic and oncology meetings have largely passed, except for the ASH and SABCS meetings.

TiNivo seems to have gotten the partner excited, as well. AVEO and EUSA jointly announced that EUSA opted into the TiNivo study, triggering another $2 million research and development payment to support the study.

What order are we going in?

The EU approval gave AVEO the gold in use for tyrosine kinase inhibitor-naive patients. Effectively, this is first-line treatment, often seen as a holy grail for oncology drugs.

And it's out of order! Usually drugs are tested and approved in patients with more dire circumstances first, but the results of TIVO-1, which was the first trial to show superiority of a new therapy against an available TKI in the first-line setting.

From the AVEO Cantor Fitzgerald presentation.

The only complication was the TKI compared against: sorafenib. This is not the standard first-line treatment for advanced RCC. That would be sunitinib. Sorafenib is not one of the recommended first-line options in RCC.

What's my point? Well, the results from TIVO-1 were impressive, even when they crossed over from sorafenib to tivozanib. However, the use of sorafenib in this setting may create an impediment with the FDA, as they'll probably want to know how the drug fares against common treatment options used in America.

So the decision on first-line therapy could potentially go either way here.

But TIVO-1 showed another significant strength for tivozanib: tolerability. Compared with other TKIs, tivozanib is associated with a generally mild symptom profile, including a stark reduction in the risk of hand-foot syndrome and diarrhea. This makes the conduct and results of TiNivo even more prescient, since combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors and TKIs is not a slam dunk, most often due to safety concerns.

By including a crossover assessment, however, TIVO-1 also supports the use of tivozanib in the relapsed disease setting. Patients who were refractory to sorafenib had a median progression-free survival of 11.0 months, which compares favorably with the METEOR study of cabozantinib (median PFS 9.1 months in patients who received prior sunitinib).

So it seems plausible that AVEO could attack both the first-line and relapsed disease settings at the same time with the FDA. This would be huge coup, assuming they have the finances to reach the finish line...

Evolving financial outlook

Needless to say, with approvals and milestone payments under their belts, AVEO has quite a bit more room to play in the financial than they did back in April. At that time, facing a $7.5 million quarterly burn rate, it seemed as though the $15 million stock sale they conducted would not get them far enough.

But a drug approval changes a lot. AVEO holds just shy of $31 million in cash and equivalents as of Q2 2017, which is double the cash they held in the same period of 2016. The cash burn has continued to grow, as one might expect, from developmental costs, to a quarterly burn rate of $8.8 million. This gives the company around 1 full year of runway from the Q2 filing.

But it's worth noting that the Q2 filing doesn't account for the fees collected from EUSA, amounting to $6 million or so since the approval of tivozanib. This is nearly a whole quarter's worth of cash to fund operations for AVEO. Moreover, the company has access to over $380 million from their partnership with EUSA, in the form of potential milestone payments.

Though they may have over a year left before a potential FDA decision, it would appear as though AVEO is on the fast track to ending their need to dilute shareholders.

Conclusions and overall impressions

At writing, AVEO has not submitted a new drug application to the FDA, so we can't know for sure how long it will take to know if tivozanib passes muster. Furthermore, we don't know at all how the FDA will respond to the application if AVEO goes for first-line approval. The lack of comparison to standard first-line TKIs (in the United States, at least) could mean the FDA kicks the application back to AVEO, potentially costing months or years in time, depending on how they respond.

The safer bet might be to go for relapsed disease, for which the company presumably has strong enough data to support (we have not yet seen the results of TIVO-3 to know for ourselves).

However, the horizon is stretching for AVEO now, as the cash runway expands, and the company is no longer in dire straits as it pursues its goals. While I remain skeptical about the continued domination of VEGFR inhibitors in RCC, it is becoming more and more clear that tivozanib deserves a spot in the treatment arsenal. And the developmental attack of AVEO may move it to the front of the line, especially if the results of TiNivo bear out well.

So this is me, signing off to go eat my crow. If you were offended or perplexed by my previous AVEO article, let me welcome you to my shame: a world of mistakes. You get used to them after watching the biotech industry for a while! For now, happy hunting. I hope you're one of the fortunate ones who bought back in the gloomiest days when I wrote my last article.

