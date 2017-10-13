The Rise And Fall Of Tyson Foods

By the end of the article, the reader should be better equipped to evaluate if Tyson's growth is sustainable.

Introduction

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) was founded in 1935, and is a leading food company with well-known brands like Tyson-branded products, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, and others. The company also operates as an integrated food producer, and its operations produces or processes chicken, hogs, and live cattle. Tyson's four key segments are: Chicken, Pork, Beef, and Prepared Foods.

At a surface level, Tyson's business looks similar to another well known food company, Hormel (HRL). A dividend king, Hormel is well-known for the classic food item called SPAM. Hormel's operating segments are Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International/Other. From this surface listing alone, one gets a sense that while there are similarities, Tyson is much more heavily focused on producing meat products than Hormel is and while Tyson owns many well-known brands, it is less of a "brand and marketing" company than Hormel is.

While the stock prices of Hormel as well as many consumer packaged food companies, like General Mills (GIS) have lately been hammered, Tyson has been on an upward trajectory. This post seeks to dive into some of the details of Tyson's operating figures to better understand the key drivers of this growth. The overall goal is to equip a prospective investor with information to make better decisions about whether or not the growth is sustainable.

Source: Seeking Alapha quote. TSN Latest News & Analysis - Tyson Foods Inc.

Observing the General P&L Trend

Looking over the five year financial summary (Item 6), one can see that Tyson's top-line has been rising steadily from $33 billion in 2012 to nearly $37 billion in 2016. That said, you'll note that 2016 revenues were down 10.9% from 2015 revenues (and 2016 is roughly flat to 2014). Was 2015 just a bumper crop year or is something else at play? What happened? In management's discussion on page 24, we learn that a) 2015 had an additional week (52/53 week common among consumer companies), which would account for about 2% of the dip, and that Tyson b) divested chicken production operations in Mexico and Brazil during fiscal 2015. Excluding those factors, management points out, 2016 sales volumes were about same as 2015 sales. Management also points out that the average sales prices were lower in 2016, and that accounted for about $2.6 billion of the reduction. So much for the revenues. Let's move on.

Source: Five-Year Financial Summary. Tyson Foods 2016 10-K (page 21).

One thing that really jumped out at me is, that in 2016, despite the lower sales (and apparently lower average sales prices), operating incomes were up $664 million over 2015. That's over 30% increase in operating income, and flows down to the bottom-line. In other words, the operating margins of the business is so much better in 2016 than in the prior year.

Where the Beef?

What's going on? Had management slashed operating expenses? In the consolidated income statement, I find that it had not. 2016 operating expenses (OpEx) were actually higher than in 2015. Instead, what happened is that gross margins were markedly improved in 2016. Let's look at the cost of sales details in the table below.

Source: Cost of Sales. Tyson Foods 2016 10-K (page 25).

If you take the gross profit and divide by sales, you get the gross margin. In the table above, management presents cost of sales as % of sales, and one finds that the cost of goods used in generating the sales has declined steadily since 2014. This lead to the rising gross profit, which left more money to flow down to operating income and net income. In management's bullet pointed discussion, they describe the key drivers of the improving margins. Of the $3.6 billion improvement in inputs of production, $3.6 billion is due to the lower live cattle costs in the Beef segment.

That's a simple enough explanation. I was curious about what might be driving the Beef price decline and found a third party article about farm cattle prices through University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. U of I's Chris Hurt of the Agricultural Economics department notes:

Expanding beef production and a remarkable recovery in total meat supplies continues to put downward pressure on cattle prices.

And I further corroborated the trend by looking at Fed's FRED database. Below, you'll find the producer price index for slaughter cattle. Cattle prices peaked (as far as recent prices are concerned) around late 2014/early 2015, and have fallen since, with slight bump during 2017.

Source: FRED Producer Price Index by Commodity for Farm Products: Slaughter Cattle.

Having a Beef with Beef

So, live cattle inputs were cheaper; that's the overall trend. But, I had to dig a little deeper. I found the "Beef Segment Results" on page 28 of the 10-K very interesting. Beef segment operating margin was actually negative in 2015; it was negative (0.4)%. 2016 beef segment operating margins were better due to lower cattle input prices, but improved to only 2.4%. By contrast, the Pork segment operating margins were in double digits. The overall beef segment sales fell from $17.2 billion to $14.5 billion on average sales prices that fell 15%. That's a big fall. Cheaper beef jerky for us, but less revenues for Tyson Food investors.

What strikes me about this trend is just how thin the Beef segment margins are even when live cattle prices were at multi-year lows. What happens if beef prices rise a few % points squeezing the margins? Would that leave Tyson's large beef segment (about 40% of total revenues) with 0 operating profit and net losses?

Conclusion

Tyson Foods has a lot going for it. It has segments that produce proteins in several meat categories, and management believes that world's demand for proteins will rise. Tyson also has many consumer brands that are household names. Still, I was surprised to find that the beef segment is such a large component of the company's results, and that its operating margins are so thin. As a retail investor, I have no way of predicting beef prices, and that leaves me with mixed feelings. While I realize that the management is making additional investments in the chicken segment, it feels like Tyson's near-term future is very much tied to beef prices.

