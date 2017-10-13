Fundamental Overview Of Recent Macroeconomic Trends And Precious Metals Market

Price of palladium has overtaken platinum for the first time ever, further indicating a major shift in industrial demand.

After rallying massively from the July low of $15.19 to September high of $18.22, silver in dollar terms finds itself back at familiar levels around $17.

While it is no secret that central bank balance sheet expansion is at the core of recent bull runs in risk assets, the degree of its influence is often debated.

This post previously appeared on Aquarium Investments website on October 12, 2017.

Fundamental “absolutes”

US dollar (UUP) is the world’s reserve currency, and Federal Reserve is the central bank of central banks. US dollar’s dominating position implies that the Fed’s monetary policy decisions have direct and immediate consequences for the rest of the world. Appreciating US dollar against other currencies has a weakening effect on US economy and a limiting impact on monetary policy capabilities of the central bank. Expectations of a ‘normalized’ rate-hiking cycle in US are premature, and any increases in the base rate will remain gradual and subject to a sharp reversal. Global money supply will keep expanding. Commodity (GSG) markets are at their multi-year bottoms and offer unique diversification opportunities. Gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are essentially currencies with limited additional supply.

Key quarter developments (07/2017-09/2017)

Fed pauses in September as QT looms;

US stocks post new all-time highs as dollar tests lows;

NFPs demonstrated first negative monthly change since 2010 in September.

The market got what it wanted once again as September policy decision was a non-event from a rate change point of view. While the Fed did not change rates, there was news on the “Quantitative Tightening” front. From now on, $10 billion will be rolled off balance sheet every month starting this October. The monthly amount is relatively small (the Fed’s balance sheet currently stands at $4.46 trillion), but it does seem to indicate a major policy shift with debatable repercussions. One could argue that the rise in risk assets (more specifically, US equity, HY markets, and to some extent, real estate) has the Fed worried, and we expect more focus on the roll-off and less on the rate itself in the future.

While it is no secret that CB global balance sheet expansion is at the core of recent bull runs in risk assets, the degree of its influence is often debated. It is our view that CB balance sheet expansion was and remains to this day extremely significant in creating risk asset bubbles either directly or indirectly. So, should ECB join the Fed and taper QE in early 2018, this is likely to be an ominous sign for global equities and fixed income markets as liquidity evaporates at extremely pricey valuations. Despite these potential worries, US stocks continued to defy logic and reached new highs in the most boring fashion possible.

Data-wise, there was not much to support the Fed’s never-ending quest for tightening. The latest headline NFP reading was the worst in seven years (quickly blamed on the hurricane season), inflation is clearly not accelerating while GDP forecasts keep ticking down for Q3. Only soft economic data (survey-based) continues to be largely positive, likely reflecting expectations of upcoming tax reforms and deregulation. The problem is, of course, that these are as far away as they have ever been and have a low chance of being passed before second quarter of 2018.

Technicals

A clear sense of déjà vu in the technical outlook as the market continues to consolidate recent price ranges and key levels.

After rallying massively from the July low of $15.19 to September high of $18.22, silver in dollar terms finds itself back at familiar levels around $17. More importantly, a significant support in $15.5-16.5 region held once again, keeping our $21-23 medium-term bullish target in play. A sustained break below $15.5 would imply a revision of our medium-term bullish bias.

In comparison, gold’s correction off local highs was far less dramatic. After achieving our target of $1,300-1,350 in September (high was $1,357), gold in dollar terms has only retraced 5.5% by the end of the quarter and still managed to close with an annual gain of 11.23%. Technically, the pair remains in a constructive uptrend with $1,180-1,200 support zone being critical. $1,400 is the new medium-term target subject to support being intact.

Platinum did manage to rally towards $1,000 on the back of other precious metals’ advances. In contrast to silver and gold, the metal has retraced all its gains and was trading just shy of $900 by the end of September. We continue to believe platinum will underperform relative to other precious metals, while a sustained break below $900 would imply a strong probability of a test closer to January ’16 lows at $810. Interestingly, the price of palladium has overtaken platinum for the first time ever, further indicating a major shift in industrial demand.

Base case scenario

There has been no change in the long-term bull trend in precious metals against the US dollar - a stable tendency since early 2000s. Fundamental base for further price gains remains unchallenged while current price levels are attractive for long-term bullish positioning.

Our base case scenario for the coming quarter is as follows: gold to trade at $1,400, silver at $19-20, while platinum is likely to stay range-bound in a broad $850-1,050 zone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aquarium Investments is an EU-based company specializing in global asset management services. This article has been written for informational purposes only. Nothing expressed in the article may be considered an investment advice.