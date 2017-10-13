PBF Energy: Why I Am Selling The Rumor

Barring a major price decline, I will be exiting my position via in-the-money covered calls at the end of the month for the reasons listed in this article.

Long-term shareholders (often retirees) often ask me in the comments to my articles why I am willing to sell a short-term holding simply because it has staged an impressive rally. After all, doing so can often mean that I sacrifice a much larger long-term gain in favor of a smaller short-term gain, with all that doing so entails for tax purposes. While I appreciate the logic behind buy-and-hold as an investment strategy, I believe that it is a mistake to take that mindset to every equity investment. My own experience with refiner PBF Energy (PBF) illustrates why I hold this to be true.

In August 2015, I wrote that volatility was causing PBF Energy's share price to look cheap on a forward basis, and I encouraged investors to initiate long positions in the firm in the event that its share price fell below 6x its forward earnings. My thesis was based on the combination of falling energy prices, which in turn led to higher demand and refining margins, and relatively low regulatory costs in the form of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN]. The valuation threshold was crossed that autumn and I initiated my own long position in the form of short put options that were exercised the following year.

PBF Total Return Price data by YCharts

PBF Energy has not been my finest long call due to a number of subsequent events. First, the repeal of the U.S. petroleum export ban at the end of 2015 caused refiners' share prices to decline as the WTI crude differential disappeared (see figure). While PBF Energy was not as affected by this development as some of its peers due to its exposure to imported crudes, its share price has continued to exhibit sensitivity to the Brent price premium in the subsequent years.

Second, after being relatively quiet in 2014 and 2015, RIN prices came back to life in early 2016, causing PBF Energy's annual RIN expenditure for that year to nearly triple from the previous year. Its RIN expenditures in 2017 are on track to set another record, with management providing a forecast during its Q2 earnings call of around $375 million.

Brent WTI Spread data by YCharts

PBF Energy's share price achieved a YTD high late last month due to a happy confluence of favorable regulatory action and weather-related disruptions. Hurricane Harvey knocked much of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity offline and the resulting shortfall in refined fuels caused refining margins to spike (see figure) to the benefit of those refiners (such as PBF Energy) that own refineries outside of the Gulf Coast region.

Furthermore, while gasoline prices have faded relative to that of crude, diesel fuel prices continue to trade at a premium. Add in the broader refining sector bullishness that has followed in the wake of the reopened Brent-WTI price differential and it is easy to understand the recent rally by PBF Energy's share price.

New York Harbor Conventional Gasoline Regular Spot Price data by YCharts

Perhaps the more important development, at least in terms of its potential longevity, was the twin announcements in late September regarding potential changes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees and administers the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] blending mandate, to the mandate's blending volumes.

The Trump administration named a seasoned opponent of the mandate, Scott Pruitt, as the EPA's new head, and Mr. Pruitt has not disappointed expectations by proposing to reduce biomass-based diesel's future volumes under the mandate despite the existence of plentiful production capacity and feedstock.

Shortly after the proposal was released, Bloomberg reported that the EPA could also be on the verge of artificially increasing the supply of RINs and thereby reducing RIN prices and, by extension, refiners' RIN expenditures. PBF Energy has historically incurred some of the largest RIN expenditures in the merchant refining sector, and its executives have been especially outspoken on the subject of the same in the company's quarterly earnings calls since 2013, so any sign that the EPA intends to reduce RIN prices will be viewed favorably by the company's investors.

The weakness that has characterized PBF Energy's share price in 2017 up until recently is not surprising given the steady decline to the consensus earnings estimates for 2018 and especially 2017 (see figure). The decline to the latter has coincided with a steady increase to RIN prices from the end of February until the end of August.

While the recent bump to the consensus 2017 EBITDA estimates cannot be entirely attributed to RIN prices given the positive impact of the supply disruptions caused by Harvey, it should be noted that the price of the largest category of RINs, D6, declined by 31% between August 16 and September 28 according to the EcoEngineers daily RIN price index.

PBF EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The share price improvement is due to more than just the consensus estimates, though. Investor sentiment in the form of forward P/E ratios has also improved to levels not seen since last February when it was being widely reported that the White House was on the verge of adopting a proposal by Trump administration adviser and activist investor Carl Icahn to reduce RIN prices (see figure).

PBF PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Similarly, the company's forward EV/EBITDA ratio has also been rising (see figure).

PBF EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

It is tempting to argue that PBF Energy's share price is on course to return to the levels seen in the aftermath of President Trump's surprise election victory and that investors should continue to stay the course. I have opted to sell covered calls on the entirety of my personal PBF Energy position that I expect to be exercised before the company releases its Q3 earnings report, however. As much as I would like to maintain my position in hopes of achieving a positive total return, I worry that near-term headline risks will be negative rather than positive.

Recent RIN price volatility notwithstanding (see figure), the weighted average RIN price for Q3 of $0.89 was well above the weighted average price of $0.69 on which management's $375 million annual expenditure forecast was based, indicating that this could be larger still. (Please see this article for a description of the methodology used to calculate these weighted prices.) Given the attention that has been paid to RIN expenditures in the company's past earnings calls, the Q3 call could contain some unpleasant numbers for investors.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

There is also a growing sense among experts on the blending mandate that the EPA's proposed changes will both be non-starters. As UIUC professor Scott Irwin has argued on Twitter, federal courts have recognized the "market forcing" aspect of the mandate in past rulings, potentially invalidating any attempt by the Trump administration's EPA to reduce RIN prices by artificially increasing the supply of RINs.

It is entirely possible, of course, that the EPA intends to temporarily reduce merchant refiners' RIN expenditures by implementing the proposed change until it is ordered to do otherwise by the courts; a similar move by the Obama administration's EPA in late 2013 was not reversed until last July, for instance. This is weak ground for a long thesis to stand on, however, especially given that investor sentiment has rebounded by more than consensus earnings estimates in recent months.

Conclusion

Barring a sudden large share price decline, I will be exiting my PBF Energy position via in-the-money covered calls later this month. I encourage other long investors in the firm to consider doing likewise. The company's share price has benefited in recent weeks from the combination of a large refined fuels supply disruption and reports from Washington D.C. of changes to the biofuels mandate that would reduce its future RIN expenditures.

The supply disruption is easing, however, and the ability of the EPA to produce a long-term reduction to the company's RIN expenditures is debatable in light of a recent federal appellate court decision. Given that investor sentiment has rebounded to multi-month highs even as consensus earnings estimates remain near their YTD lows, I consider this to be a good time to salvage what has been an unenviable position in recent years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.