Carrizo Oil & Gas: Non-Core Divestitures Continue

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) recently issued a couple of news releases. It gave a Q3 2017 production update which looked strong despite Hurricane Harvey making a meaningful impact on Eagle Ford production due to midstream and refinery downtime. Carrizo also reached an agreement to sell its Marcellus Shale assets to Kalnin Ventures for $84 million, with the potential for up to an additional $7.5 million depending on future natural gas prices over the next three years. This continues Carrizo's efforts to divest non-core assets and pay down its debt.

Production Impresses

Carrizo's Q3 2017 production appears to be pretty impressive, given the impact of Hurricane Harvey. Carrizo's Eagle Ford assets were not damaged by Hurricane Harvey, but Eagle Ford sales during Q3 2017 were affected by downtime at Gulf refineries and third-party midstream facilities. Carrizo mentioned that that Eagle Ford production was reduced by around 2,500 BOEPD during Q3 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey's effects but still expects total production to be above the 54,100 BOEPD midpoint of its guidance range. Without Hurricane Harvey, Carrizo's Q3 2017 production would likely be around 5+% higher than guidance midpoint.

Crude oil production guidance for Q3 2017 was revised down slightly to 34,700 to 34,900 barrels per day from 35,400 to 35,800 barrels per day though due to Hurricane Harvey's impact on Carrizo's Eagle Ford production. Without Hurricane Harvey, Carrizo's crude oil production would still have been approximately 2% higher than its original guidance midpoint. Carrizo's NGL and natural gas production appears to have been on track to reach 10+% above its original guidance midpoint without Hurricane Harvey's impact.

Without Hurricane Harvey, Carrizo would have ended up with around 8% crude oil production growth and 11% total production growth compared to Q2 2017.

Carrizo's Marcellus Shale Assets

Carrizo's Marcellus Shale assets included 130.9 Bcf of proved natural gas reserves (92% proved developed) and 12,425 net acres at of the end of 2016. Carrizo indicated that its Marcellus reserves had an SEC PV-10 of $44 million although that is based on relatively low Henry Hub natural gas pricing of $2.49 per MMBTU.

Carrizo had been operating the Marcellus assets as part of a joint venture with Reliance Industries, in which Carrizo had a 40% working interest and Reliance had a 60% working interest. Reliance also sold its Marcellus stake to Kalnin Ventures, which is backed by Thailand-based coal mining and power generation company Banpu PCL.

The sale price seems a bit on the low side to me, given that the Marcellus Shale assets produced over 40 MMcf per day of natural gas during the first three quarters of 2017. If current production was valued at around $2,000 per Mcf, that would result in essentially no value attributed to the acreage. Other Marcellus transactions have had current production valued at around $2,000 to $3,000 per flowing Mcf plus some value for the acreage as well.

I previously would have thought that Carrizo's Marcellus assets were worth over $100 million. For example, Rice Energy's reserves were valued at approximately 2.4x PV-10 (based on 2016 SEC prices) in the analysis of EQT's acquisition. A similar multiple for Carrizo's Marcellus assets would put its value at around $107 million.

Carrizo's Production Going Forward

With its Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale divestitures, Carrizo's total production will take a noticeable hit, although its crude oil production will be mostly unaffected. Excluding Hurricane Harvey's impact and Utica and Marcellus production, Carrizo's total production during Q3 2017 would have been around 49,000 BOEPD, while its crude oil production would have been around 36,000 BOEPD. These two divestitures are increasing Carrizo's oil percentage from around 64% to 73%.

Carrizo is also looking to sell its Niobrara assets to help reach its $300 million non-core divestiture goal. If Carrizo sells its Niobrara assets, its production would be reduced by approximately another 2,500 BOEPD. Carrizo's oil percentage may start trending downward slightly from 73% again as it ramps up its Delaware Basin production, though.

Conclusion

Carrizo's production trajectory looks strong, as it managed to reach above the middle of its guidance range for total Q3 2017 production despite Hurricane Harvey negatively impacting production by around 2,500 BOEPD. This performance was driven more by natural gas and NGLs, although Carrizo's Q3 2017 oil production would have been above its guidance range (and 2% above its guidance midpoint) without Hurricane Harvey's impact. This trajectory increases the chances of Carrizo being able to successfully deleverage itself via growth.

Carrizo's Marcellus Shale sale did not appear to result in a premium price, though, as the $84 million base price was a bit less than I expected and appears to be only around $2,000 per flowing Mcf, with no additional value attributed to the acreage. This gives Carrizo slightly less of a budget to help grow itself out of its debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRZO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.