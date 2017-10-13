Medallion Financial Corp: Pain Over Next Year Could Lay Foundation For Profits In Future

A deep dive shows things will likely be tough for a year or two, but then, if management executes well, could get much better.

History of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

Medallion Financial begins as a compelling immigrant story. Leon Murstein, an immigrant, bought his first medallion for $10 in 1937 and "drove it himself. Sixteen hours a day. Six days a week." The New York Times continues: "Over 30 years, Leon Murstein built a fleet of 500", while Forbes reports "By the 1970s he had 150". Either way, this is a huge success story. Next, the family took Medallion Financial public and built a bank with assets over $1B. Driven by hard work, New York City street smarts, and a passion for the family business, each successive generation has built upon the successes of the previous generation. (The chairman is Leon Murstein's son Alvin and the president is Leon's grandson Andrew.) The Mursteins have achieved uncommon success and they deserve it.

Guiding the business, the core philosophy has been "In niches there are riches." Initially the focus was on immigrants who desired to buy a taxi medallion to get into business for themselves. Then, the company branched into other commercial loans to immigrants such as dry cleaner businesses. The immigrant market was a niche the family understood, and it was a niche that was underserved by the banking industry, and therefore profitable. In a stroke of brilliance that would prove to be very profitable, management started Medallion Bank in 2003, further diversifying into niche consumer loans, such as home improvement loans and RV loans. An excellent strategy at the right time.

Tragedy of Changing Technology Leading to the Rise of Uber

As if the entrenched taxi business were a cartel to be broken, technology challenged the status quo.

Uber launched in New York City in May, 2011. Two years later, NYC taxi medallion prices peaked in May, 2013 at a sale for $1,320,000. Four years after that peak, a NYC medallion sold for $130,000 in September, 2017. (In an illiquid market, big trends are more worthy than individual sales.) The scope of the financial impact is enormous, considering 13,587 NYC taxi medallions losing $1,190,000 each, equaling $16.2 billion. Many have suffered.

Investment Thesis

If the investment thesis were distilled to one word, it would be:

Best case - Taxi medallion prices rise, consumer loans continue to grow robustly and remain profitable, and both banking regulators and taxi commissions are supportive: the business will do well. In this case, profitable consumer loans will provide support, if needed, for writing off further medallion loans. MFIN's stock price would likely steadily rise.

Base case (most likely) - Taxi medallions prices languish, consumer loans grow modestly, bank regulators grow somewhat wary, taxi commissions only modestly supportive: Medallion Financial would write off further medallion loans over the next two years, depressing results, partially supported by consumer lending profits, but also needing to raise additional sources of liquidity, while seeing its stock price decline well into the next year, but ultimately doing fine as consumer loan earnings offset medallion write-offs. Path will be difficult for a couple years, but don't count Medallion out, it could ultimately do fine.

Worst case - Taxi medallion prices continue to weaken, consumer loan growth slows as consumer loan losses rise and recession talk increases, banking regulators become difficult: Medallion Financial would need aggressively write-off loans and need to find liquidity. In worst case, stock would be under continuing pressure. But, if anyone can successfully pull it off, the Murstein family would be the ones. Medallion Financial has options (see below).

One could argue that each unique investor's course of action could be governed by time frame. In a hypothetical situation where a stock were to drop 50% in the next year and then rally hundreds of percent in the following years, is the stock a sell or a hold or a buy? Time frame matters.

What some bulls fail to recognize. Despite the massive write-offs Medallion Financial has taken over the past few years as taxi medallion prices dropped sharply, it is too early to conclude the write-offs are completed. Some bulls may be frustrated that MFIN stock is trading at only 20% of "Net asset value per share"; clearly, the market thinks the stated book value is too high. (See below.)

What some bears fail to recognize. Medallion Financial has more financial flexibility than some realize, providing staying power during the current downturn in its medallion lending segment, giving the company breathing room to complete its shift from taxi medallion lending to consumer and corporate mezzanine lending. (See below.)

In the base case, deemed most likely, Medallion Financial continues to battle unfavorable trends but there is a path for the company to successfully work through its difficulties and indeed do quite well in the distant future. For the benefit of many people affected, from all walks of life, I hope it does work out. (Disclosure: I am short MFIN and MFINL, and at the same time also long MFINL. Shorting is tricky and I never recommend shorting. I am not wedded to a short position; earlier this year I was long MFIN and MFINL.)

Balance Sheet

Medallion Financial Corp. is a BDC (Business Development Company) which can be thought of as a hybrid between a mutual fund and an operating company. In analyzing a typical company, investment analysis appropriately focuses on the income statement in contrast to the balance sheet. In Medallion Financial Corp.'s case, because it is a BDC, emphasizing analysis of the balance sheet is appropriate.

Management has brilliantly navigated the cyclical downtrend in taxi medallion prices by diversifying into other lending, most successfully consumer lending. The question is, considering management savvy, can the company successfully make the transition? Below, I take a look at a number of relevant factors.

Peer Group's Loans Secured by Taxi Medallions

Medallion Financial has a number of publicly traded competitors who discussed the state of the taxi medallion lending industry in their quarterly earnings releases and calls in July. Prominent are SBNY, CNOB, and COF, all heavily exposed to NYC taxi medallion lending.

Signature Bank ( SBNY )

SBNY President and CEO DePaolo started its Q2 2017 earnings conference call by addressing NYC medallion loans and medallion prices. NYC medallion loans were marked down to $358,000 per medallion, representing SBNY's net (after selling costs) valuation of NYC medallions. All medallion loans were put on non-accrual status. Regarding non-accrual status, the FDIC writes: "If collectability of remaining recorded investment in a nonaccrual asset is in doubt, any payments received (including those designated as interest) must be applied to reduce recorded investment to extent necessary to eliminate this doubt."

Medallion Financial Director Stanley Kreitman has served as Medallion Financial director since February 1996 and also has served as Senior Advisor of the Advisory Board to Signature Bank since 2001.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc ( CNOB )

ConnectOne marked down its NYC medallion loans to $374,000 per medallion. All its medallion loans are on non-accrual status.

Capital One Financial ( COF )

Capital One did not disclose its NYC taxi medallion marks, but did give general information about medallion loans on its Q2 2017 conference call and in prepared slides for the call. Of the 17 prepared slides, the last was dedicated to its taxi medallion lending portfolio, even though medallion loans represent only one-quarter of one percent of its $244 billion loan book. As of June 30, 2017, COF considered 47% of it medallion loan borrowers to be stressed.

Medallion Financial

Regarding its estimation of NYC taxi medallion prices, Medallion Financial "determined that a market value of $424,000, $411,000 net of sales costs, was appropriate, reflecting a blend of transactional activity and values supported by borrower cash flows" (page 76, Q2 2017 10-Q).

While Medallion Financial's $411,000 mark is higher than Signature Bank's $358,000 and ConnectOne's $374,000, they are all similar. Still, the question that resists an answer is: what is the value of a NYC taxi medallion?

What is the value/price of a NYC taxi medallion?

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission ("TLC") provides data on all sales. Indeed, the TLC approves all NYC taxi medallion sales. NYC taxi medallion sales by month can be found here. On the NYC TLC monthly sales chart, the NYC medallion bellwether is an "asset sale" of an "unrestricted" classification.

For NYC taxi medallion sales, an imperfect proxy for an arms-length transaction is one that is labeled as neither a foreclosure nor an estate sale. Furthermore, the bellwether classification is unrestricted (formerly corporate unrestricted before corporate classification was dropped in March, 2017). Arms-length unrestricted NYC taxi medallion sales averaged $182,000 in June, $195,000 in July, $190,000 in August, and $192,872 in September.

In contrast, corporate unrestricted NYC Taxi medallion prices peaked in May, 2013 at $1,320,000. Taxi medallion loans often have a term of four or five years.

To the question that resists an answer, a rolling three-month average -- covering the third quarter of 2017 -- would suggest the value of an unrestricted NYC taxi medallion is $193,000 per medallion. An average of the June 30, 2017 mark for MFIN, CNOB, and SBNY is $381,000. The financial industry's average medallion loan mark is nearly two times arms-length sales prices reported by the NYC TLC over the past three months. But with these three respected banks having similar medallion valuations, each financial institution would likely find their NYC taxi medallion valuation easy to defend. Indeed, it makes sense for financial institutions to recognize broad trends in valuations, not month to month fluctuations.

Plus, to value medallions, industry lenders additionally use discounted cash flow as a metric. And that metric has been used to support the argument for higher valuations, suggesting current sales prices are abnormally low, and therefore should rebound (an argument that may prove correct). But, a challenge with the cash flow methodology is that medallion lease rates, utilization, and ancillary costs are not readily observable and there is no centralized clearinghouse for the information as there is with the NYC TLC for medallion sales, all of which are approved and published by the TLC.

Searching for sources of audited cash flow, there is one observable cash flow data series. It is put together by Medallion Financial, but it is for Chicago medallions, not New York. For over ten years, Medallion Financial has owned and leased 159 Chicago taxi medallions and published its Chicago "medallion lease income" from those medallions as a line item in the "total investment income" section of its income statement in its 10-Qs and audited 10-Ks. This series shows that quarterly Chicago medallion lease income dropped 88% from Q3 2014 to Q2 2017. Note that this is Chicago, not NYC; trends are likely directionally similar, but not identical.

Andrew Murstein may have shed some light on the question that resists answering, when he declined to bid in an auction where the bidding "started at more than $300,000" per medallion.

Important note: MFIN marking its medallion loans at $424,000 ($411,000 net of selling costs) is not inconsistent with Murstein bidding much lower in a foreclosure auction since he was bidding lower in a foreclosure sale in order to get a good deal.

Potentially temporarily depressing NYC taxi medallion prices, the September 18, 2017 Friedman bankruptcy auction represented 37% of last year's entire volume of NYC taxi medallion sales. MGPE, Inc. bought all 46 medallions for $198,000 per medallion, including a 6% premium that's owed to the auction house. Business Insider linked MGPE to Marblegate Asset Management, a Greenwich, CT-based hedge fund. Does the entrance of a hedge fund owner change the market? Could one hedge fund lead to others? Could MGPE be planning to buy many more medallions over time? Now that the auction is over, with the overhang lifted, will there be a bounce in medallion prices? If MGPE leases those 46 medallions (previously tied up in court and not leased), will the extra supply soften lease rates and utilization? Many unanswered questions.

What is the lease rate of a NYC taxi medallion? Between $1,000/month and $1,500/month apparently.

At the NYC TLC Board Meeting in April, 2017, Mr. Sillman said his medallion leasing agent lowered the monthly payment to $1,000/medallion. (Note that, while given at a NYC TLC meeting, this testimony might be best considered anecdotal, and while we presume it is true, we do not know.)

In the Crain's piece excerpted above, Murstein states "fleet operators... typically pay $1,500 a month for each" medallion. But later in the article, an unnamed fleet operator "said that under no circumstances would he add medallions or pay $1,500 a month for them". In my mind, with his industry contacts, Murstein is uniquely positioned to get a full price. Point being, lease rates are not uniform. Perhaps part of the confusion might be gross numbers versus net; Queens Medallion Leasing details "medallion operating expenses, which include: Commercial Motor Vehicle Tax, Liability Insurance, Workers Compensation, TLC Medallion Renewal, TLC Inspection Fees, TLC Fines, PVB Fines, Accessible Dispatch fees, MTA Taxes and the Taxi Improvement Surcharges."

At the NYC TLC Board Meeting in June, 2017, Mr. Prosky seemed to say his taxi fleet is operating at 70% capacity utilization, down from nearly 100% four years ago. (Note that this testimony is anecdotal and while we presume the testimony is accurate, we believe proof via documentation is generally not provided during this testimony.) Again, Murstein is uniquely positioned to get full utilization. Point being, utilization rates are not uniform.

Note: Individuals motivated to provide testimony do not constitute a scientific sample.

Supporting the assertion that $1,000/month is not out of the ordinary, a September, 2017 Crain's New York Business article: "Two fleet managers who asked not to be identified said the going rate these days is around $1,000 a month." Hypothetically, the metrics of $1,000 per month and 70% utilization would yield $8,400 annually, per medallion.

To value an asset that has declined by 90% in 4 years and 4 months, considering there may be further declines (or price increases), what return do investors require? In its recent 10-Q, Medallion Financial disclosed the average interest rate on its NYC taxi medallion financings is 4.19%. To make a return on a financed asset, one would ideally want positive cash flow after costs. A 5% return on $1,000/month at 70% utilization (ignoring financing costs) would lead to a maximum price to be paid for a medallion equal to $168,000. Not far from $150,000 recorded by the NYC TLC in August, 2017 or $130,000 in September.

NYC taxi medallion monthly lease income and utilization rates will increase or decrease, rendering this static return spreadsheet found below to be merely a snapshot in time.

To justify a purchase of a NYC taxi medallion for $200,000, one might be modelling: 1) medallion prices and lease rates will rise over time; 2) you have great connections to the taxi industry, as Medallion Financial and Murstein do, and you can realize better than average lease rates and utilization; or, 3) both.

If you think monthly lease rates and sales prices will rise and you are willing to break even in the interim on a cash flow basis, then assuming a 5% return (covering 4.19% financing costs and some ancillary costs) you could pay $211,000 per medallion in an 80% utilization $1,100/month scenario.

Again, teaming up with a seasoned industry insider like Murstein may provide huge benefits in monthly lease rates and utilization, allowing an investor to do much better than industry averages, improving the cash flow math.

Separately, while it is too soon to tell, government actions such as Transport for London's initial denial of the renewal of Uber's license in London could help to change sentiment and taxi medallion prices. While I would expect the Uber/TfL spat will ultimately be resolved in favor of Uber, TfL's action underscores the importance of regulators in the taxi industry globally. But if regulators attack Uber, while ignoring Lyft and other app-based Transportation Network Companies, support for the legacy taxi industry will be somewhat lacking. My base case for Medallion Financial is that pertinent regulators are only modestly supportive of the taxi industry, but there certainly is the possibility of increasing regulatory support.

Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank is a Utah chartered industrial bank, and as such it is authorized to make all kinds of consumer and commercial loans and to accept FDIC insured deposits although not demand deposits (checking accounts).

Through Q1 2015, on its balance sheet, Medallion Financial valued Medallion Bank at its book value, since "Board of Directors has determined that Medallion Bank has little value beyond its recorded book value."

Starting Q2 2015, Medallion Financial has valued Medallion Bank above its book value, adding, above and beyond book value, incremental amounts equal to $15,500,000 in 2015, $128,918,000 in 2016, and $563,000 in the first half of 2017. Under BDC accounting, the Bank is valued above its own book value to reflect its perceived investment value as an independent entity or an acquisition. While there is a chance the Bank will be sold in full, or a minority interest sold, I view that chance of a full sale small, partly because Murstein has expressed an interest in retaining the Bank.

As of June 30, 2017, on its balance sheet, Medallion Financial carried Medallion Bank at $286,014,000, or $144,981,000 in excess of Medallion Bank’s book value (page 17, Q2 2017 10-Q). Running this arithmetic, Medallion Bank's book value is $141,033,000.

At June 30, 2017, in contrast to book value, Medallion Bank's "equity" was $166,947,000 (page 17, Q2 2017 10-Q), but that amount includes $26,303,000 of Series E preferred stock issued to the US Treasury under the Small Business Lending Fund Program, which previously paid a dividend rate of 1% but increased to 9% in the first quarter of 2016 (page F-18, 2016 10-K). In connection with the 2011 issuance of the Series E, Medallion Bank exited the TARP Capital Purchase Program by redeeming the Series A, B, C, and D previously issued in 2009. Subtracting the $26,303,000 from the equity value of $166,947,000 leads to a common equity value of $140,644,000, close to the book value in the above paragraph.

$140,644,000 is shown in Medallion Bank's Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income (commonly known as it Call Report) Item 5 on page 52 as "Common equity tier 1 capital before adjustments and deductions". In the Call Report, that number is adjusted to $135,639,000, Item 19 on page 52, titled: "Common equity tier 1 capital". The Call Report can be accessed at: https://cdr.ffiec.gov/public/ManageFacsimiles.aspx by selecting "Call Report" and entering "Medallion Bank". Similarly, "Common equity tier 1 capital" shown on page 19 of Medallion Financial's Q2 2017 10-Q is $135,639,000.

With three close numbers for Medallion Bank's book value ($141,033,000, $140,644,000, and $135,639,000), Medallion Financial's number for Medallion Bank's book value of $141,033,000 seems reasonable.

Using that number, Medallion Bank is valued at a 2.03 multiple of book value, higher than both the 1.4x - 1.6x shown in the "Publicly traded comparable model" (below) or the 1.5x - 1.7x shown in the "Precedent M&A transactions model" (below).

But, for its balance sheet, Medallion Financial also uses other metrics to value Medallion Bank, including price/earnings multiples and discounted cash flow.

Unlike many other banks, Medallion Bank emphasizes loan origination leads through broker networks, such as RV dealers or solar installation companies, who bring the prospective loans to Medallion Bank for approval (or not). Andrew Murstein on the Q2 2017 conference call: "we really have a great pipeline with several thousand dealers and contractors sending us quality and highly profitable business." An advantage to using loan brokers is that overhead is a variable cost; brokers do not get paid unless they produce. But, a disadvantage of reliance on brokers is the potential risk of some negative surprise that would make brokers reluctant to support Medallion Bank. A potential conflict is the third-party broker's possible focus on their commission, not the future performance of the loan, some of which have a 10 year maturity. Medallion Bank is managing this conflict effectively; consumer loans are performing very well. In the first half of 2017, Medallion Bank grew its consumer lending portfolio to $730MM of net receivables, after originating a record $232MM of loans. Since older loans generally experience more problems than newer loans, I would expect consumer loan performance to decline a bit, but still perform well, as those loans age.

On their Q2 2017 conference call, Medallion Financial enumerated the yield on recent RV loans as being 15% ("15% yield in RV and marine loans"). Using USAA's metric below, that would suggest, all things being equal (which they are not), that Medallion Bank's RV loans yielding 15% were extended to bad credits, potentially suggesting higher write-offs and administrative costs on those loans as they age. In contrast to USAA's 14.19% loans for those borrowers with bad credit, USAA's rates for excellent, good, and fair credit were 5.49%, 7.59%, and 9.45%, respectively. Separately, a point to monitor is potentially accelerated obsolescence of used vehicles due to technology (MS's Adam Jonas at 4:35). If executed well, Medallion Bank's "in niches there are riches" strategy is very profitable.

USAA's Boat Rates for "Credit Profile Needs Improvement" are identical to the RV rates above for 84-120 month loans in the $10,000-$99,999 range.

Just as Medallion Bank uses dealer networks to bring in loans, the Bank also uses dealer networks to bring in deposits. "Brokered deposits are acquired through brokers that represent investment clients who are seeking the greatest return possible on FDIC-insured bank certificates of deposit." Since virtually all the Bank's deposits are FDIC insured, there is little reason for depositors to be nervous. 48% of the Bank's brokered deposits are due within one year, as shown in the maturity schedule below.

In the chart below, note that net dividends (dividends minus capital contributions) peaked at $15MM in 2014, then fell to $10MM in 2015, and zero for both 2016 and H1 2017. Part of the reason for the lower dividends was write-offs associated with taxi medallion loans on Medallion Bank's books.

At June 30, 2017, Medallion Bank's medallion loans were valued at $219MM, with 90-plus day delinquencies equal to 10% of the bank's medallion portfolio.

Note the difference in the 90-day delinquencies at Medallion Bank of 10% and Medallion Financial at 39%. Medallion Bank is regulated by the State of Utah and the FDIC while Medallion Financial is regulated by the SEC. Medallion Financial provides detailed information on each of its loans in Exhibit 99.1 filed quarterly with the SEC. Medallion Bank does not provide equivalent detail to the public.

In broad terms, think of Medallion Bank's sustained annual earnings power as: $60MM pre-write-off, pre-tax income, $20MM ongoing non-medallion write-offs (but could increase), less medallion write-offs, less taxes. I expect additional medallion write-offs. If Medallion Bank were to write its medallion loans down to what appears to be SBNY's December 31, 2017 medallion target, I estimate Medallion Bank would need to take an additional $55MM of medallion write-offs in H2 2017. The good news is that Medallion Bank will likely be able to stretch out those write-offs well beyond this year. Medallion Bank's consumer portfolio being such a good performer, it makes sense for regulators at the State of Utah and the FDIC to work with Medallion Bank to get through a period of big taxi medallion loan write-offs over the next couple years. Just as 2016 was a year of huge write-offs and minuscule earnings, I expect the similar in 2017, and, unless medallion prices stabilize and rise in price, 2018 and going into 2019. During that period, Medallion Bank's ability to dividend to Medallion Financial will be challenged at times, I expect.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company rated Medallion Bank A+ in March, 2016 contemporaneously with the April issuance of the 9.00% unsecured notes due 2021 (MFIN also refers to these notes as the "retail bonds"). No public updates to the credit rating have been provided either by Medallion Financial or by Egan-Jones, so presumably there has not been a change in EJR's rating.

Projected income statement

For the purpose of examining ongoing earnings power of Medallion Financial's consolidated operations, an adjusted statement of operations, omitting "Net realized gains (losses) on investments" and net changes in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on Medallion Bank/other controlled subsidiaries and investments can be found below. After peaking in 2015, both "Net investment income before income taxes" and "Increase in assets resulting from operations and selected cash flow items before realized or unrealized gains/losses or appreciation/depreciation" turned negative in 2016 and are expected to remain negative in 2017. Pre-tax operations (excluding asset sales and asset appreciation/depreciation) are expected to be a $10 million drain on cash in 2017.

A suggestion of cash tightness can be found in Q1 2017 financials. Annualized quarterly compensation expense is shown below. Note the steep drop in Q1 2017.

Medallion Financial's employee count, as of December 31, 2016, fell to 67 for the non-bank category from 85 a year earlier.



The Q1 2017 "Salaries and Benefits" shown on Medallion Financial's "Consolidated Statement of Operations" fell to $765,000, down from $3,109,000 in the year-earlier period. Note that the quarterly run rate for just the top five most highly paid in 2016 was $1,194,088. Additionally, the quarterly run-rate for the remaining consolidated employees was $2,942,500. To get to the Q1 2017 compensation level, all top management bonus, restricted stock and other need be eliminated and furthermore all salaries need be cut by 63%. Ask yourself how many companies would delay gratification to this extent for the good of the company. Fortunately, employee compensation in Q2 2017 largely normalized to $2,097,000.

Financial flexibility shown in Exhibit 99.1

A summary of assets shown in Exhibit 99.1 shows where ample financial flexibility may lie. Under different scenarios, cash will need to be raised from asset sales, regardless of whether those sales result in gains or losses, so long as sales raise cash.

Aside from the two biggest line items in the Consolidated Statement of Investments -- taxi medallion loans at Medallion Financial and separately the wholly owned subsidiary Medallion Bank -- there are three additional line items that could bolster financial flexibility, titled: 1) commercial loans; 2) other controlled subsidiaries; and, 3) equity investments.



1) "Total commercial loans" aggregated $78,092,000 on June 30, 2017. How much is scheduled to be monetized this year?

The Exhibit 99.1 filed with the Q2 2017 10-Q shows only one current Commercial Loan is scheduled to mature in the second half of calendar 2017: a $1,500,000 loan due on December 31, 2017, along with warrants that are carried at a value of zero on Exhibit 99.1. So scheduled maturities should raise $1,500,000, unless the loan is extended, in which case, Medallion would not get any money from this loan's scheduled maturity this year.

But also note that some loans are paid early. In May, 2017, Swiss-based TE Connectivity acquired MicroGroup, a provider of precision metal shafts for medical devices. Medallion Financial's term loan was repaid ($3,244,000 as of March 31, 2017), plus possibly an early termination fee since loan was repaid four years early, plus equity (5.5% of the company valued at $300,000 as of March 31, 2017). While the total amount was not disclosed, it likely approximated $4MM.

There are 22 PIK loans shown as of June 30, 2017. PIK means "paid in kind" which means interest is not paid in cash but rather added to the loan principal. PIK loans are often associated with shakier credits, which fits with Medallion's "in niches there are riches" strategy of taking higher risk in the hopes of getting higher returns. It is a smart strategy but needs to be executed well.

As a further source of financial flexibility in its commercial loan segment, it's conceivable that some commercial borrowers could be incented to repay early, albeit possibly for a discount to amount owed, which would cause a loss on the loan but it would also raise cash for Medallion Financial.

2) "Other controlled subsidiaries" are shown on the balance sheet as valued at an aggregate $15,805,000 on June 30, 2017.

Of the "other controlled subsidiaries", LAX Group, LLC is an excellent candidate for monetization, particularly if the sports-enthusiast Murstein family wants to provide liquidity specifically to parent Medallion Financial Corp, which owns a 45% interest in LAX Group directly. There are no intercompany loans, so a personal Murstein purchase of the Medallion's 44.97% interest in the LAX Group would be a simple and clean way to get money to the parent. LAX is on the books at $3,099,000. Conclusion: simple to separate the companies and get money to parent Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Motorsports is indirectly majority owned by parent Medallion Financial Corp, via 75% of LLC units carried on the books at $8,018,000. Medallion Motorsports has an equity investment (100% of Series D units) in its affiliate RPAC Racing LLC in the amount of $1,822,000. Separately, Medallion Financial Corp and Medallion Capital have three loans (2% PIK and 9.9% PIK) due from RPAC Racing totaling $8,645,000. RPAC owns a NASCAR charter which "have generally fetched an average of $2 million to $3 million each." On September 12, 2017, USA Today reported that Richard Petty Motorsports lost its sponsorship contract with Smithfield Foods: "Petty, a seven-time champion and the NASCAR career leader with 200 wins, said losing a sponsor of this magnitude "is a significant set-back to Richard Petty Motorsports," but that RPM was "committed to moving forward with the No. 43 team." Recent fan speculation on Twitter suggests Domino's would be a popular sponsor. Medallion Financial seems to be thinking of options to raise money at the RPAC level (see below), perhaps for the funds to remain at the RPAC level.

In a piece published September 20, SBNation reports: "Maybe with the right partner, RPM can change its fortunes. Such a turnaround is not improbable. More than likely, RPM will have to piecemeal sponsorship next season while trying to land something bigger for 2019. And if that fails, the sustainability of the team looks bleak." Fortunately for RPM, its lenders Medallion Financial and Medallion Capital can be expected to work with them. Conclusion: it might be difficult to separate the companies because of debt.

Art dealer Medallion Fine Art Inc is wholly owned directly owned by parent Medallion Financial through a 100% equity interest valued at $4,455,000. Medallion Financial and/or a subsidiary has extended to Medallion Fine Art a 12% PIK note in the amount of $1,278,000, following $1,881 paid off in H1. Medallion Fine Art, with the same mailing address as Medallion Financial, seems to be a tiny operation. Last year, pursuant to a loan from Sterling National Bank to Medallion Funding LLC, second liens on two paintings (1977 painting by Joan Mitchell entitled No Room at the End and 1959 painting by "foot painter" Kazuo Shiraga entitled Waikyakuko) were added to Sterling's security. The value of Medallion Fine Art shown on the balance sheet increased by 22% in the six months of 2017 to $4,455,000, possibly due to an increase in the estimated value of artwork. Conclusion: Probably easy to monetize by liquidating paintings, but could take a while.

3) "Total equity investments" aggregated $10,316,000 on June 30, 2017.

Per a 13-D/A filed August 29, 2017, Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ symbol: ARCI) disclosed that Medallion Capital Inc. had sold 20,880 shares of ARCI for an average price of $0.62 per share on August 19 and sold a further 430,000 shares on the open market for an average price of $0.61 per share, raising $275,000 and dropping its ARCI holdings to 15,000 shares. In the Q2 2017 10-Q, ARCI was identified as being the only publicly traded stock among Medallion Financial's equity holdings. It would be easy of course to sell the remaining ARCI shares.

Further sales of Medallion Financial's equity interests in other companies would be more complicated, since those companies are private and there is no public market for their stock. Additionally, seven of the companies are simultaneously debtors of Medallion Financial, potentially further complicating an equity sale. Still, while difficult, equity sales are possible, particularly at a discount. Equity sales are certainly a potential source of financial flexibility.

Other - Medallion Financing Trust I

If parent Medallion Financial Corp had the funding, it could repurchase the $33,000,000 of preferred stock at a discount to face value. For example, a repurchase at 80% of face value would enable the company to recognize a gain of $6.6MM and free up $3.6MM trapped in the subsidiary. But, this option seems impractical at this time.

Financial Flexibility Beyond Medallion Financial's Balance Sheet

Having thrown what @SallyPancakes deemed an "an epic bar mitzvah party" for his son, contender-for-best-Dad-of-the-year Medallion President and CEO Andrew Murstein possesses the personal financial capacity to help out Medallion Financial if he so chose. (Personally, I see this as simply a business decision rather than an obligation.) Lending money to Medallion Financial, or a subsidiary that finds itself in a financial bind, could be accomplished by extending new junior subordinated debt or preferred stock that would not conflict with the interests of legacy lenders.

Notwithstanding the possible embarrassment of issuing new common stock after purchasing 2,931,125 shares pursuant to its Stock Repurchase Program at an average price of $8.39/share between 11/05/2003 and 12/31/2016, common stock issuance is a viable option for increased financial flexibility. On page 23 of Medallion Financial's recent 10-K: "We may, however, sell our common stock... at a price below the current net asset value of the common stock if our Board of Directors determines that such sale is in our best interests and that of our shareholders, and our shareholders approve such sale." Equity issuance seems to be an obvious option for a source of funds.

At Medallion Bank, financial flexibility is enhanced by its skill at packaging and selling performing loans for more than their book value. So long as Medallion Bank maintains a Tier 1 leverage ratio above 15.0%, the bank can then dividend to parent Medallion Financial Corp.

At June 30, 2017, Medallion Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 15.6522% (please see Item 44 on page 53 of the bank's Q2 2017 Call Report). Tier 1 capital is defined as Common equity tier 1 capital of $135,639,000 plus Additional tier 1 capital instruments plus related surplus (i.e., preferred issued to SBA) of $26,303,000. Total assets for the leverage ratio equaled $1,034,631,000. At June 30, 2017, Medallion Bank could have dividended $6,747 up to the parent Medallion Financial Corp.

Controlled Subsidiaries

Chart below shows assets and liabilities of subsidiaries; black figures in white boxes are sourced from SEC Filings and company as of June 30, 2017; figures in yellow boxes are very rough estimates. This chart underscores the importance of: 1) the assigned valuation of taxi medallion loans; 2) Medallion Bank; and, 3) Medallion Capital, a consolidated subsidiary that has equity of $38.2MM.

Freshstart Venture Capital Corporation is a wholly-owned SBA-regulated SBIC subsidiary formed to originate and service taxicab medallion and commercial loans. Per the 8-K filed January 31, 2017, SBA restructured Freshstart’s old SBA debentures into a new loan in the amount of $34,024,755.58. At the time, Freshstart "agreed to liquidate its portfolio assets in an orderly and prudent manner in order to pay its Debentures to SBA". Furthermore, Freshstart agreed that operating expenses would not exceed $150,000 per annum and management expenses would not exceed $75,000 per month. And, Freshstart agreed to cease all lending and investing activities, other than follow-on investments made to protect the existing assets undertaken only with SBA’s prior written approval. Once the note is paid in full, Freshstart agreed to offer to surrender its SBIC operating license. At June 30, 2017, Freshstart had $31,417,000 of SBA debentures and $1,713,000 of cash.

Medallion Funding LLC is a wholly-owned SBA-regulated SBIC subsidiary that is Medallion Financial's primary taxicab medallion lending entity. At the Medallion Financial LLC level, there was $834K cash at June 30, 2017. Medallion Funding LLC's subsidiaries are listed below.

Medallion Funding LLC's Medallion Chicago subsidiaries. Unlike Medallion Financial's primary medallion involvement, which is medallion loans, the Medallion Chicago subsidiaries themselves own 159 Chicago taxi medallions that are carried at a fair value of $9,510,000, or $59.8K/medallion, financed by $22,548,000 of bank loans. (September, 2017 Chicago arms-length medallion sales averaged $40K, in my view.) Last October, Metropolitan Commercial Bank sued Medallion Funding Chicago Corp. and Medallion Funding LLC for the sum of $6,352,594.51 (plus interest), alleging the loan was not repaid upon the stated maturity. Currently, the Notice of Issue date is February, 28, 2018, at which point the case will be ready to go on the court's trial calendar. The Metropolitan Commercial loans are guaranteed by Medallion Funding LLC, not by parent Medallion Financial Corp. Of the remaining Medallion Chicago loans, $13,758,000 are guaranteed by parent Medallion Financial Corp at June 30, 2017.

Medallion Funding LLC subsidiary Taxi Medallion Loan Trust III holds $109,659,000 of medallion loans against a $102,459,000 loan from DZ Bank (book asset value is 107% of loan amount). Five percent of the principal amount of medallion loan assets ($5.5MM at June 30) is guaranteed by Medallion Funding LLC.

Medallion Capital Inc. is a wholly-owned SBA-regulated SBIC subsidiary that conducts a mezzanine financing business. Most of Medallion Financial's $78MM of commercial loans reside here. At June 30, 2017, MCI had $48,500,000 of SBA debentures and other borrowings, $9,517,000 of cash, and impressive equity of $38.2MM. Lots of value here. Note that Medallion Capital had $7.7MM of cash at year-end 2016; they seem to carefully husband their cash.

Medallion Financing Trust I is a wholly-owned subsidiary formed in June, 2007 to issue $35,000,000 of unsecured preferred securities to Merrill Lynch International. In a simultaneous transaction, parent Medallion Financial Corp sold $36,083,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured fixed/floating rate junior subordinated notes due in 2037 to Medallion Financing Trust I. Management was brilliant to issue long-dated junior subordinated notes and preferred stock, because it allows unimpeded future issuance of additional senior debt at the parent level (such as the retail bonds sold last year), and furthermore, preferred dividends can be omitted, all of which preserves financial flexibility. At June 30, 2017, the assets of Trust I, the notes presumably, were valued at $36,146,000, with $33,000,000 of preferred outstanding ($2MM were repurchased in December, 2007).

Affiliates

Equity in affiliates total $4,255,000 (page 40, Q2 2017 10-Q) while loans from Medallion Financial and subsidiaries to affiliates (see line item on balance sheet) total $27,991,000. The largest single affiliate borrower is RPAC Racing LLC, an affiliate of unconsolidated subsidiary Medallion Motorsports, LLC in the amount of $8,645,000, extended by Medallion Financial and Medallion Capital. Medallion Financial's equity interest in RPAC is valued at $1,822,000.

Finally, 10-K discloses "In June 2015, the Company entered into a margin loan agreement with Morgan Stanley. The margin loan is secured by the pledge of short-term, high-quality investment securities held by the Company, and is initially available at 90% of the current fair market value of the securities. The margin loan bears interest at 30-day LIBOR (0.77% at December 31, 2016) plus 1.00%." As of December 31, 2016, there were no outstandings under this margin loan, but there were average borrowings during 2016 of $18,997,000. There were no borrowings during H1 2017. This margin loan agreement is potentially a further source of liquidity.

Insight via New York State UCC filings

Medallion Financial's Exhibit 99.1 "Consolidated Schedule of Investments" discloses information on all Medallion Financial's loans, including 367 loans secured by NYC taxi medallions, carried at a value of $169,636,000 at June 30th, but does not include the number of medallions securing each loan. The number of medallions securing each loan is necessary to do a deep dive into the value of security behind each loan. While not disclosed by Medallion Financial, the number of medallions securing each NYC taxi medallion loan is disclosed in New York State UCC filings. See UCC filing below for Sean Cab Corp, Medallion Financial's largest medallion loan with a deemed fair value of $3,215,000. Sean Cab Corp's UCC filing shows six medallions secure the loan.

Putting together the UCC filings (found at New York State website) with the Exhibit 99.1 "Consolidated Schedule of Investments", one can compare the valuation of each NYC medallion loan and the number of medallions securing each loan. (The date of some of "Last UCC" filings match "Acquisition Date", suggesting high confidence in the number of medallions. Other UCC filings are more recent and do not match acquisition date, so, while I think the overall conclusion is correct in aggregate, it may not be precise. Please do your own research.) With the number of medallions securing each loan, one can estimate the valuation of the NYC taxi medallion loan book under various medallion price scenarios.



The reader can think of this exercise as a not-real-world worst case stress test for a given medallion price. In the real world, the additional security beyond the medallion itself has value for most loans since medallion loans are secured by not only the medallion but also by taxi vehicles and other property of the corporation, as shown in the Sean Cab Corp UCC filing above. Loans to individuals are typically secured by additional collateral as well.

The NYC medallion loans shown in the spreadsheet screen capture above are all marked at a valuation well above the Whispers Taxi Inc loan, which is on non-accrual status (denoted "&") and is marked at $411,700/medallion, reflecting Medallion Financial's estimate of value/medallion after net costs of selling. Other loans shown in the Exhibit 99.1 have been paid down sufficiently that the remaining principal on the loan is far less than the value of a medallion.

Non-accrual NYC taxi medallion loans to corporate borrowers have nearly all been marked to a ceiling of $411,700. A review of the Exhibit 99.1 shows that many non-accrual loans to individuals, after valuation adjustments, are marked higher than $411,700, likely due to an estimation that the loan is well secured and perhaps in the process of collection. Regarding valuation, a case in point is the secured loan to Joseph Flovel marked "Loan is on nonaccrual status, or past due on contractual payments, and is therefore considered non-income producing", for medallion 3C46, on the Q2 2017 balance sheet with a loan fair value of $618,000 secured by one medallion.



After writing its medallion loans down to $358,000/NYC taxi medallion (see above) at June 30, 2017, totaling $367MM at quarter end, SBNY seemed guide analysts to a further H2 2017 write-off of $20MM per quarter, most of which is taxi medallion related. Assuming $25MM write-off in H2 for medallion loans, SBNY seems to be thinking their year-end 2017 number for the value of a NYC taxi medallion could be around $334,000/medallion.

At $452MM ($219MM at Medallion Bank and $233MM at consolidated Medallion Financial), the aggregate fair value Medallion Financial's taxi medallion loans is a bit higher than Signature Bank's $367MM medallion loan fair value. Using Signature Bank's metric and guidance, further Medallion Financial write-offs in Q3 and Q4 2017 would be expected. Stress testing further write-downs of Medallion Financial medallion lending portfolio, assuming a worst-case write-down of all loans to a given amount -- which is not real-world because there is additional security beyond simply the medallions -- suggests that at an across-the-board valuation of $411,700/medallion the write-off would be an estimated 13.6% haircut. Using SBNY's seeming 2017 year-end target of $334,000, Medallion Financial's write-off would be an estimated 25.1% from June 30, 2017 levels. But note that regulators seem to understand the math behind the strong performance of the consumer loans and seem to be working with Medallion Financial.

Transformation Underway

Medallion Financial's plan is to drive long-term value by transforming the company by reducing taxi medallion exposure in an orderly fashion and boosting both consumer lending at Medallion Bank and mezzanine financing at Medallion Capital. It is a good plan. (Slide below from presentation at The MicroCap Conference on October 5, 2017.)

Great Quarter's speculation on what a transformation might look like (please note the word "speculation")

What if a MFIN shareholder were offered the opportunity to own just the bank and eliminate everything else? On Medallion Financial's books, currently, Medallion Bank alone is valued at over $11 per MFIN share.

Let's take a hypothetical situation where Medallion Financial writes down all its taxi medallion loans to $SBNY's presumed year-end target of $334,000 per medallion both at the consolidated Medallion Financial and at Medallion Bank. Considering Medallion Financial has $233MM net taxi medallion loans and Medallion Bank has another $219MM, totaling $452MM, and considering an estimated 25.1% write-off to get from the current $411,000 per medallion (plus an amount reflecting borrowers' guarantees) to $334,000 per medallion (ignoring borrowers' guarantees), the hypothetical required write-off would be an estimated $113MM across both Medallion Financial and the Bank. (Note: assumptions regarding the quality of the Bank's medallion portfolio is simply guesswork; SEC filings disclose lots of information regarding Medallion Financial loans but not regarding Bank loans. The working assumption is that medallion loans are marked at the same level at both Medallion Financial and Medallion Bank.) A $113MM write-off is a scary.

But investors like closure. So maybe not so scary. At the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in June, 2017, Institutional Investor-ranked analyst Ken Zerbe encouraged $SBNY management, beginning at 12:20 on this recording: "If you guys did write-off half your medallion portfolio, take a $200MM-$300MM loss, I would be fine with it. Just get rid of it." Zerbe argued SBNY investors "were waiting for losses to happen", and it would be best to just take the losses so investors could shift their focus to future earnings.

In Medallion Bank's case, if the Bank's on-going annual earnings power is $60MM pre-write-off, pre-tax income, with $20MM ongoing non-medallion write-offs, then the Bank can absorb $40MM of taxi medallion loan losses per year without denting its capital. A $55MM write-down could be painlessly absorbed during the five quarters between now and the end of 2018. I think regulators would respond well to a plan to write-off aggressively over time while growing the consumer loan business. Indeed, maybe regulators already have acquiesced to such a plan. Under the base case scenario, the Bank would likely not be in a position to dividend cash up to the parent Medallion Financial Corp.

At the consolidated Medallion Financial, writing down taxi medallion loans, and in some cases taking real losses, would be more complicated but there is a path forward.

While analysts may not be keen about Medallion Financial's many subsidiaries that complicate analysis, investors should thank the Mursteins every day for the many subsidiaries and the protections those subsidiaries provide to shareholders. Brilliant. If a subsidiary owes more money than it can pay, Medallion Financial may be in the position to force its lender to take potentially much less than owed. For example, the Medallion Funding LLC subsidiaries MF Chicago 0-V, which owe Metropolitan Commercial Bank around $8MM secured by medallions worth around $2MM. The Metropolitan loan is guaranteed by Medallion Funding LLC, but in a stress scenario even with the guarantee, Metropolitan might not get all that it is owed; Medallion Financial Corp, issuer of the MFIN stock, has no obligation to pay the MF Chicago 0-V loans, so shareholders -- at the parent company level -- get protections. Across all its subsidiaries, the parent Medallion Financial Corp is obligated by guarantees to pay only $13,758,000 (the parent guarantee associated with MCCAB's loans secured by Chicago medallions). Investors owe a debt of gratitude to the Mursteins for being so savvy.

The loans located at the parent Medallion Financial Corp level do need to be serviced. And those lenders will want Medallion Financial to monetize assets, if need be, at the parent company level and indeed at the subsidiary level to service their loans. The monetization of LAX Group and Medallion Art, both on Medallion Financial's books at $3MM, would be potential sources of cash. Medallion Capital's cash horde of $9.5MM would seem to be a potential source of cash for the parent, despite the appearance that Medallion Capital carefully husbands it cash. In any case, Medallion Capital is on Medallion Financial's books for $38.2MM, and perhaps it could be monetized at more than book value -- 1.5x book value perhaps.

If Medallion Financial wants to keep Medallion Capital (and Medallion Capital is a gem), another alternative is issuing equity at the parent level. Increasing the share count by 50%, or 12 million shares, would bring in lots of money. Although the current shares would be diluted, investors would take some comfort in knowing new purchasers were bolstering Medallion Financial's finances, so the share price might perform better than some might expect (but I have no expertise in this area). If Medallion Financial wants to go this route, best to start soon.

Regarding Medallion Financing Trust I's unsecured preferred securities, Great Quarter's base case is that, in the event a waiver is required, it would be granted under Section 6.11 of the Amended and Restated Trust Agreement, dated as of June 7, 2007, perhaps for a very modest consideration on the part of Medallion Financial.

And, remember, as shown in the projected financial statement way above, pre-tax operations (excluding asset sales and asset appreciation/depreciation) are expected to be a $10 million drain on cash in 2017, and while 2018 is not projected above, a drain on cash in 2018 as well.

So the reader may ask, why not buy MFIN stock now? The base case is essentially that Medallion Financial transforms into something that looks a lot like the Bank, which is a good business. The answer is, in my opinion, it is too early. Under the base case, the next year or so will be messy. Investors could grow increasingly concerned about the future path of medallion prices and the consequent medallion loan marks that Medallion Financial and its banking peer group may take. While not constructive for the next year, the base case is constructive in the long term after investors have better visibility in a year or so.

Conclusion

Best case - After four years of taxi medallion price declines due to Uber, taxi medallion prices rise and consumer loans continue to perform well at Medallion Bank. MFIN stock should rise.

Base case (most likely) - The banking industry's estimated valuations for taxi medallions drift lower, Medallion Financial and Medallion Bank continue material medallion loan write-offs. The company funds losses through consumer loan profits but also needs to tap other sources of financial flexibility. Times are challenging at least into 2019, but management adroitly navigates. MFIN stock likely is weak over the next year and then rises starting about a year from now.

My next Seeking Alpha article on MFIN may be a strong buy a year from now.

Worst case - Taxi medallion prices continue to decline forcing dis-orderly write-offs, consumer loans slow as consumer credit softens, and banking regulators become more wary. The company's main focus turns to sources of liquidity, including stock sales and subsidiary sales. Under the worst case scenario, Medallion Financial's outlook is tough, but the Murstein team is skilled. Investors would be unwise to write management off.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MFIN MFINL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to Seeking Alpha's Terms of Use: Read this article at your own risk. Under no circumstances should this article be construed to be investment advice. You agree to doyour own research and your own due diligence. Always consult a financial advisor. In no event should Great Quarter be liable for any losses. I make mistakes and I've been wrong. While, to the best of Great Quarter's ability and belief, great care was put into its research, analysis, opinion, and writing, and while this article and the information herein is believed to be accurate and reliable and does not omit material facts, it is presented“as is”and without representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied. Great Quarter makes no promise to update articles or any information, analysis, or opinion herein. Following the publication of this article, Great Quarter reserves the right to make any trade at any time in any securities mentioned; in the future, Imay be long, short, or neutral regardless of anyinformation, analysis, or opinion herein; furthermore I will not report when a security position is initiated or exited. Humans are bad at predicting the future. Part of this article attempts to predict the future. Great Quarter's goal to be more right about the future than wrong. But, he future holds surprises. Please be aware that at least part of this article will prove to be wrong. Great Quarter welcomes readers to make comments or ask questions in the comment section below.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.