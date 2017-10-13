Applied Optoelectronics: Ugly Q3 Miss, Transitory Amazon Weakness - Buy The Dip

2018 growth should be very strong. Likely a lot of short covering on this negative catalyst and some fresh money buys. Recommend buying the dip.

Amazon dropped to 10% of sales in 3Q from 47% in 2Q as it executes a transitory architectural changeover in its data centers.

The Craig Hallum call last week suggesting Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) would likely experience a hard stop in demand from Amazon (AMZN) in 3Q 2017 that would likely linger into 4Q 2017 as it executes a sharp 40G to 100G architectural changeover was spot on. Give credit where credit is due. Well done. Assuming this is a transitory architectural changeover and not a share loss situation for Applied Opto, in line with the Hallum call, I recommend buying this dip to average down or for new fresh money buys.

I anticipate a stable quarter in 4Q 2017 overall for Applied Opto relative to the $88-$89 million in 3Q revised guidance followed by a sharp recovery in the first half of 2018 as Amazon likely resurges, many new customers enter the fray for Applied Opto, and the secular growth trend for the market continues. I see this as a customer-centric technology changeover pause within a secular growth trend, not a cyclical downturn.

Applied Opto held a short conference call to discuss the situation after the market close on Thursday, October 12th, shortly after its negative 3Q 2017 pre-announcement.

Amazon dropped to 10% of sales in 3Q 2017 from 47% of sales in 2Q 2017. Amazon is doing an architectural changeover, seemingly at an accelerated rate that clearly impacted 3Q 2017 and will likely have a continued impact in 4Q 2017 for Applied Opto, meaning below recent 1Q and 2Q 2017 levels of sales.

No comments on the Applied Opto call about confidence in a fast 4Q 2017 recovery. They just referred to this as a "transitory" issue. They said Amazon and Applied Opto utilize a Vendor Owned Inventory (VOI) warehouse (we knew that) that Applied Opto stocks and Amazon pulls product from when they want to.

As the quarter progressed, Amazon didn't pull as much as it had indicated earlier in the quarter via typical forecasts to Applied Opto, presumably as its architectural changeover gained momentum. The less than expected pull may have included 100G product as well as 40G. Applied Opto management believes this is not an Applied Opto-specific issue but that is something we will have to watch.

I believe looser availability of 100G related hardware is driving the accelerated 40G to 100G transition by Amazon so it can maximize its bandwidth expansion per capex dollar spent. By related hardware, I mean higher speed servers, network switches and routers.

Impressive margin performance for Applied Opto with new 3Q 2017 gross margin guidance of 43.5%-44.5% versus original 3Q 2017 gross margin guidance of 43.0%-44.5% despite the substantial revenue miss. They said pricing is "largely" consistent with expectations. There might be some below the operating line benefits that helped prop up EPS in the quarter. We'll get all the details in a few weeks when they officially report 3Q and guide to 4Q 2017.

I clearly did not anticipate this magnitude of near-term weakness within my longer-term investment thesis. So I got that wrong. With that said, I am staying with the call. I believe this is the big catalyst that the bears/shorts have been waiting for. Many will cover and move on. Some will stay in the hopes that this is the beginning of a death slide. There will be some long bailouts. I expect some fresh long money to show up on this break.

The key question - is this a customer concentration/technology transition issue as Amazon changes its data center architecture with a faster than previously expected transition to 100G from 40G within the scope of a solid secular growth scenario where Applied Opto maintains a strong position with Amazon and adds many new customers, or something more sinister?

Clearly, the history of Telco-centric disasters in the optical component space is in the back of many people's minds. I just have a very hard time correlating an architectural changeover at Amazon to a cycle crash.

Given the extremely robust 2018 100G market outlook from LightCounting I discussed in my last article, I'm hanging my hat on the pause within a secular growth trend scenario with a solid level of confidence. I do not see the bandwidth expansion trends changing. We will have to see how solid the Applied Opto/Amazon relationship is. So the rate of bounce in 4Q 2017 and/or 1Q/2Q 2018 and beyond should tell the story. We will also have to see if this pause leads to a change in the near-term supply/demand balance and pricing situation. Any changes in Applied Opto's near-term capex plans will be interesting to see.

I think the question of how strong is the relationship between Amazon and Applied Opto is important and will take some time to flush out. I believe it is a strategic relationship. We will see.

I'm going to stick my neck out and maintain my $7 Non-GAAP EPS estimate for 2018. A substantial conversion to 100G, a dozen new customers, and a continuing strategic relationship with Amazon leads me to believe there is likely a strong surge on the other side of this near-term disaster.

I am also staying with my $125 stock price target, 18x my C2018 EPS estimate of $7.00, which was set in July and is a 12-month target. I know it seems like a stretch right now, but if this thing rips back in 1Q/2Q 2018 with Amazon playing a solid role and a dozen new customers ramping into the picture, there is likely a $2 quarter out there by 2Q/3Q 2018. I still have a hard time balancing the 17% consensus growth estimate for Applied Opto in 2018, which will likely contract after this pre-announcement, with the LightCounting 2018 100G market growth forecast in units of 100%-200%.

I think the Bull/Bear tug-of-war comes down to cyclical vs. secular #1, and pricing/market share #2 and #3. I feel confident in the continuing demand/growth side of the story despite the near-term perturbation. I feel confident in the customer diversification trend and the likelihood that Amazon will remain a major customer. We'll see on the pricing front. We will see if Applied Opto's business model is what it is cracked up to be. The margin protection despite the 3Q 2017 revenue miss was solid.

I'm a buyer on the pullback. Staying strong with the story.

Customer Diversification Is Happening

3Q2016 Total Revenue $70.1 million - 56% AMZN, 44% other customers ($30.86 million).

3Q2017 Total Revenue $88.5 million (midpoint of pre announced results) - 10% AMZN, 90% other customers ($79.65 million).

3Q2017 Total Company year over year revenue growth - 26%.

3Q2017 Non-Amazon customers' year-over-year revenue growth - 158%.

If Amazon comes back (1Q 2018 and beyond), existing non-Amazon customers stay strong, a dozen new customers enter the mix over the next three quarters including one hyperscale player, and the mix shifts further to 100G with higher ASPs, I have to believe there is a solid revenue snap-back looming out there.

More importantly, non-Amazon revenue/customer diversification is underway in a fairly material way.

Conversely:

1. AOI management stated CATV was very strong in 3Q 2017. That business tends to be more seasonal as cold weather areas slow down in winter, but the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle seems to be experiencing building momentum - will that offset some normal seasonality? So we will see how CATV impacts 4Q 2017 and 1Q 2018 more importantly from a seasonal perspective.

2. Did AOI pull in any business from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to soften the 3Q 2017 blow?

In the 2Q 2017 call, they said those two customers should be bigger in 4Q 2017, presumably with more 100G but they said that about AMZN as well. Will AMZN increase 100G purchases in 4Q versus 3Q and will it be material?

3. In 4Q 2017, but more importantly in 1Q 2018, how quickly will other new customers ramp?

4. Will AMZN shrink, be flat or grow sequentially in 4Q 2017 from a dismal 3Q?

5. Was the reluctance from management to provide 4Q commentary today a sign of a weak outlook, newfound caution relative to the lawsuits, or a desire to get two more weeks of the quarter under their belt to dial it in?

So questions remain and the stock will be a fair bit volatile as people exit and enter positions on limited information with risk of a buyers' strike until the next call and the 4Q 2017 guidance.

Risks

The primary risk as stated in my past several articles has come to pass, which is the 40G to 100G transition/customer concentration problem. At 10% of sales in 3Q 2017, I have a hard time seeing much downside from Amazon as I still think Applied Opto maintains a strategic relationship with Amazon despite the near term and seemingly accelerated transitory 40G to 100G conversion issue.

Whether or not this is truly transitory and the concept that Amazon and Applied Opto maintain a strategic relationship remains a key risk. I also think the significant risks are the concept of cycle versus secular growth trend, general supply versus demand, and pricing.

Pending Lawsuits

In early August 2017, when Applied Opto reported 2Q 2017 results and provided initial 3Q 2017 guidance, the third quarter revenue and earnings guidance was above the existing consensus at the time but down sequentially from exceptionally strong 2Q 2017 results. AAOI shares dropped precipitously on this guidance, as the down sequential guidance broke a string of multiple up sequential quarters. AAOI shares dropped fairly quickly to the $60 range from a pre 2Q 2017 results level in the $100 range.

This sparked a wave of lawsuits speculating that Applied Opto management misled investors. I believe these lawsuits to be frivolous and not likely to result in a material financial cost to the company, but this does remain a non-fundamental ongoing business risk to the company's strengthening balance sheet. Of note, management did not sell an unusual amount of stock in the months prior to its 2Q 2017 results/2Q 2017 guidance. As such, they clearly did not benefit from any suspected delays in delivering fundamental guidance to its investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.