AT&T: Pay-TV Problems Mount

Hidden within a warning for Q3 earnings, AT&T (T) detailed more weakness in the pay-TV segment. My research previously warned investors of troubles ahead as the NFL protests would only further hit a segment in decline.

The stock ended down over 6% on the day. At $36, AT&T does turn interesting considering the 5% dividend yield and reiteration of guidance.

The company guided Q3 results down by about $0.02 due to the hurricanes that impacted the U.S. operations and the earthquakes that hit its Mexico business. The company reiterated full-year guidance of mid-single digit EPS growth.

These short-term hits don't matter to investors beyond a few days. The amount shouldn't even count to the adjusted numbers. The bigger issue is the ongoing problem with video subscribers. The negative trend has a long-lasting impact.

Analysts have the wireless giant growing earnings 3.8% this year to $2.95 with a minor bump up to $2.99 next year. The trends don't support positive earnings growth.

For Q3, AT&T forecasts DirecTV Now adding 300,000 subs with total U.S. video subs down about 90,000. The impact is two-fold: less subs and less revenues per subs that shift to the OTT service.

The trend already was seen in prior quarters where U.S. video subs declined ever since the DirecTV merger. The Now online service has started helping the total sub numbers, but AT&T is trading dimes for pennies in this switch. The trend since the merger are as follows:

Q3'17: Total - 90,000, Traditional - 390,000, Now 300,000

Q2'17: Total - 199,000, Traditional - 351,000, Now 152,000

Q1'17: Total - 233,000, Traditional - 233,000, Now 72,000

Q4'16: Total - 240,000, Traditional - 27,000, Now 267,000

Q3,16: Total - 3,000, Traditional - 3,000, Now 0

Q2'16: Total - 49,000, Traditional - 49,000, Now 0

The company placed the blame partially on the hurricanes but skipped right past the NFL protest issue that required AT&T to provide refunds for NFL Sunday Ticket. Even worse, the company wasn't able to market the service that is used to attract general customers to DirecTV. As well, the trend of losing subscribers would suggest that the hurricane impact was to delay cancellations versus prevent additional subscribers.

The impact to the 2017 financials will be rather small. Anybody requesting a refund or canceling services wouldn't impact Q3 revenues to a great extent with most of the NFL-related issues occurring in September.

An impact to Q4 is more likely though AT&T was able to round the expectations into a generic statement on mid-single digit EPS growth. The difference between 4% or 6% growth still falls into those general exceptions. As well, the company might expect some rebound in the quarter that likely won't occur.

The real impact is to 2018 numbers. These lost customers will not generate revenues for the whole year and the ones transitioning to Now will produce substantially lower revenues next year.

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T faces a growing trend of lower revenues from pay-TV customers. The stock reaches strong support toward $35 as the dividend yield tops 5%. For now, AT&T holds at these levels, but investors should expect cuts to 2018 EPS estimates whether due to the NFL protests or not.

Regardless, the company isn't obtaining the expected benefits from the DirecTV merger. The best a shareholder can hope for is to collect the 5% dividend and wait for the next catalyst that may not occur in the competitive pay-TV and wireless markets.