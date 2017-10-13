Arbor Realty Trust: Comparing The Performance Of Its Preferred And Common Equities

Was it an outlier, or did it prove my conclusions?

ABR has had a good year, which is reflected by the price of its common shares.

This article is an update that examines Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) as part of a general study I conducted that compared and contrasted the performance of the preferred and common equities of a number of REITs. I decided to review each company individually in the order I initially listed them, simply to avoid any suspicion that I have been cherry-picking the results to prove any conclusions I might draw from them. As usual, I learn as I write and from the comment section where my followers offer their perspectives and teach me a different way of looking at the numbers. Consequently, with each succeeding review, I plan to refine and improve each article accordingly.

I have copied the list from my original article, "Common Vs. Preferred Investments In REITs. Numbers Don't Lie." The following are the mix of REITs I chose for the initial study: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Colony Capital, NorthStar Realty Finance, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), Newcastle Investment Corp., American Capital Mortgage Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE), AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS), Apollo Residential Mortgage (NYSE:AMTG), Capstead Mortgage, Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), and CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS).

Since then, Colony Capital and NorthStar Realty Finance merged to become Colony NorthStar (CLNS), ARI-A was called, Newcastle Investment Corp. now trades as Drive Shack (DS), and MTGE is now called MTGE Investment Corp. (but uses the same ticker symbol).

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/15/14 16.51 5/27/16 13.43 (3.08) 4.15 - 3.08 1.07 MTGEP 5/15/14 25.00 5/27/16 24.95 (.05) 4.06 - .05 4.01 ABR 1/28/13 7.07 5/27/16 6.90 (.07) 1.90 - .07 1.83 ABR-A 1/29/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.79 (.21) 7.22 - .21 7.01 CLNY 3/12/12 17.09 5/27/16 16.43 (.66) 6.15 -.66 5.49 CLNY-A 3/14/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.99 .99 9.03 + .99 10.02 ARI 7/30/12 16.75 5/27/16 16.04 (.71) 6.24 - .71 5.53 ARI-A 7/26/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.65 .65 8.09 + .65 8.74 LXP 5/30/11 9.00 5/27/16 9.46 .46 3.21 +.46 3.67 LXP-C 5/30/11 45.00 5/27/16 45.96 .96 13.00+.96 13.96 NCT 5/30/11 2.22 5/27/16 4.42 2.20 12.00+2.20 14.20 NCT-D 6/6/11 23.34 5/27/16 24.12 .78 10.47+.78 11.25 MITT 7/30/12 22.93 5/27/16 13.91 (9.02) 7.82 - 9.02 (1.20) MITT-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.96 (.04) 8.25 - .04 8.21 OAKS 12/16/13 9.25 5/27/16 5.01 (4.24) 2.91 - 4.24 (1.33) OAKS-A 12/17/13 25.00 5/27/16 19.56 (5.44) 5.29 - 5.44 (0.15) AMTG 9/10/12 22.48 5/27/16 13.43 (9.05) 7.36 - 9.05 (1.69) AMTG-A 9/13/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.45 (0.55) 7.50 - .55 6.95 CMO 5/6/13 13.01 5/27/16 9.61 (3.40) 3.69 -3.40 0.29 CMO-E 5/8/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.37 (0.63) 5.63 - .63 5.00 ARR 5/28/12 55.52 5/27/16 19.26 (36.26) 16.09-36.26 (20.17) ARR-A 5/31/12 25.00 5/27/16 23.53 (1.47) 6.36-1.47 4.89 CYS 7/30/12 14.16 5/27/16 8.15 (6.01) 4.84 - 6.01 (1.17) CYS-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.21 (0.79) 7.27 - .79 6.48

Rather than bore you with the usual templated way I go about researching a new company and its preferreds for those interested, check out my article from Nov. 8, 2016, titled "Arbor Realty: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Another Update." In that article I said the following:

Because, as I illustrated above, as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. ABR is no such company, as illustrated by the price of its preferred and its common price performance in these past three months, which remain relatively stable and certainly indicate no existential threat.

In the initial study, as shown above, ABR-A outperformed its common cousin, ABR. However, it didn't outperform it by as much as I had initially believed, thanks to the efforts of several of my followers who explained the dollar-for-dollar ramifications of each investment.

25.00/7.07 = 3.54 X 1.83 (common profit) = 6.47, a tad less than the 7.01 the preferred had profited.

Now, let's see how each name has performed since then. I began this review where I ended the last one on May 27, 2016. To keep these updates as current as possible, I will use the last price each traded at as I write. To simplify, I've used five dividend payments for both the commons and preferreds, unless the payments were made on a monthly basis.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss ABR 5/27/16 6.90 10/12/17 8.32 1.42 .85 + 1.42 2.27 ABR-A 5/27/16 24.79 10/12/17 25.64 .85 2.58 + .85 3.43

Consequently, using dollar-for-dollar math we get the following:

24.79/6.90 = 3.59 X 2.27 = 8.16 common profit vs. 3.43 preferred profit.

In this case, the common blew the preferred out of the water. Let's take a closer look at the company and how it performed over the past year.

Now that is another pretty picture. On Oct. 12, 2016, it traded at $7.34 and it's currently $8.32. That's something to write home about.

According to my study, this appears not to be an outlier or even an exception to the rule, as I will now explain. When a company outperforms comfortably, its commons usually outperform their preferred cousins in a big way, as is demonstrated by the above charts and figures.

Again, ABR appears to have substantiated the following conclusions I have drawn from this study:

When the commons appreciated, their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred cousins.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the perferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the one rare occasion OAKS lost value, its preferreds wildly outperformed its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds, the company has to do very well -- not just marginally well.

Now, let's see how ABR-A performed over the past year.

In all it was a profitable year, and it's currently priced at $25.64 according to the above chart. Therefore, at its current price, it offers an effective yield as follows:

2.0625/25.64 = 8.04%

That's an attractive yield, but is it a good investment?



Here, I'm only concerned with when it's callable, on Feb. 1, 2018. If called at that time, I don't like the thought of having to lose $0.64/share. Consequently, it's not my cup of tea. However, it offers other preferreds as listed below. Which is the best buy?

ABR Preferreds -- Oct. 12, 2017

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ABR-A 2/1/18 2.0625 25.64 2.0625/25.64 8.04% ABR-B 5/9/18 1.9375 25.52 1.9375/25.52 7.59% ABR-C 2/25/19 2.125 26.31 2.125/26.31 8.08%

As for the best, frankly, because of their inflated prices above par and the relatively near-term call possibility, I don't like any of them. However, for those who want to do the research, there's a note available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT-B, CYS-B, ARR-A, ARR-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.