PRO Weekly Digest: Upslope Capital Management On Short-Selling And Quality Longs

Why Upslope founder George Livadas launched the fund now, the importance of an attractive fund structure (not just strategy) and the Buffett 1.0 vs 2.0 debate are topics discussed and UCM shares a short idea on Owens-Illinois and a long idea on Ferragamo.

Feature interview

It seems obvious to say this in 2017, but the internet makes it easier to make one's name. Or at least, it increases the number of ways someone can gain attention in any given field. It also increases the number of people trying to gain attention, without giving the audience more time to actually consider more people, so there's a zero-sum game. But there is a flattening effect that at least can be more meritocratic.

Seeking Alpha is built on this principle, but there are other places where this happens. Twitter (TWTR) offers up plenty of noise, but there are also focused communities where anybody can gain a following as long as they add value. "Fintwit", or the financial corner of Twitter is one of those places.

George Livadas is the portfolio manager of Upslope Capital Management, an alternative investment management firm, and a new Seeking Alpha Contributor. He launched this year after experience on both the buyside and the sellside, including managing a portfolio at SCB Global Capital. Relevant to our lead, he launched with some fanfare due to the following he had built on twitter under the account NoonSixCap, becoming an integral part of the fintwit community.

SA's Daniel Shvartsman emailed with George about the current climate for active management, how he uses fintwit in his process, and his approach to short selling. George also shared a declining business he is shorting and a turnaround luxury brand play he owns in his portfolio.

Seeking Alpha: Industry stories predominantly focus on the rise of AI, indexing, algorithmic trading, and sub-par returns for hedge funds either just because we're in a bull market or through the cycle. It's quite the "tape" to be going against, and there are tons of talented managers out there fighting it. How did you weigh these things out as you decided to launch Upslope?

Upslope Capital Management: A few things: first, this is something I’ve really wanted to do for about a decade. Now I’m 35, have a young family, and view it as a now-or-never thing, given my non-traditional career path. So, there’s a lot of self-imposed bias here and a will to make it work.

Second, you never know if it’s really “different this time,” but I have read some compelling research on active management cycles that suggests we could be near a bottom for active management. Specifically, a recent piece from Goldman Sachs noted some key themes. First, “alpha is cyclical.” GS identified four distinct “alpha cycles” since 1990 (we’re currently in the longest down-cycle). Second, active managers perform better in “value” (vs. growth) market regimes (we’ve been in a growth regime for 9+ years – the longest on record). And finally, active managers underperform in markets with very few pullbacks. So, I am optimistic on the cyclical front.

Of course, there are still secular headwinds. On that front, I’ve attempted to construct a differentiated product with an attractive strategy and structure that I hope will thrive, despite the headwinds. What does that mean? Long/short, midcap-focus, high active share (I consider it responsibly concentrated: ~10 longs, 10 shorts, 75-125% gross), greater transparency and liquidity (benefits of an SMA-only vs. pooled vehicle structure), and, of course, a more reasonable, performance-oriented (where possible, given regulations) fee structure.

Final thing to note: it’s not lost on me that the most valuable investment track records span at least a full market cycle. Given the age of this bull market, I wanted to get moving and have the opportunity to invest and protect capital through a bear market in the next 1-2-3 (?) years. While I was getting my MBA (2008-10), I spent way too much time actively investing in and trading stocks. It was probably at the expense of my grades and job search; but, I genuinely enjoyed the challenge and look forward to the next opportunity.

SA: You've built up a sizable following on twitter. I don't want to overstate it, but how does twitter fit into your approach? Is it just an outlet to let off steam or for entertainment, a sounding board, or something else?

UCM: When I first joined “finance twitter” in mid-2015, it was just an outlet to talk stocks. I had just left the sell-side, where taking investor calls and being in the information flow is a big part of the job. I missed that immediately. It quickly became obvious that a healthy contingent of the “fintwit” community were genuine professional investors (confirmed after meeting 30+ in-person over the years) and/or just very smart people.

Today, I use it for all the reasons you mentioned. It’s a fantastic sounding board for potential investment ideas. Over time, you get to know certain individuals, their styles, and the way they think. The feedback can be very valuable. And then I’ll confess, with zero shame, that it can be a good source for ideas (obvious disclaimer: buying someone else’s ideas without doing your own work is a recipe for failure – even if it’s a good idea!). Lastly, yes, I also use it for entertainment purposes – to gossip about the markets and try to convince more people to leave NYC and join me in Colorado.

SA: I wanted to ask about a couple ideas that seemed to run their course on fintwit over, say, 2015-16. First, there was the theme that quality > value; in other words, buy good companies and stop worrying about the multiples. It was a Buffett 1.0 (cigar butts, pre-Munger) vs. Buffett 2.0 (great companies at a fair price, post-Munger) discussion. It seems that's died down a little recently as some 'quality' names gave up quality or got expensive. What are your thoughts on quality vs. value?

UCM: This is an issue I’ve evolved on. I’m in the “quality at a fair price” camp. When I originally started Upslope’s strategy (under a prior firm), I decided to focus the core of the portfolio on high-quality businesses, but deliberately allocate some capital to more modest and even low quality/distressed companies. My assumption was that the market will have cycles favoring each quality tier over time, and that being flexible and opportunistic in finding value is the best approach.

However, I discovered that I’m a poor manager of low-quality positions. I have the stomach for large draw-downs in businesses I’m confident are high- or even medium-quality. But, for low-quality businesses with more limited competitive advantages and/or challenged financial models, I can’t sit tight. I wish that weren’t the case, but that’s the reality. So, I’ve cut that very bottom (low quality) tier out of my strategy. It was also a practical decision, since, from a risk management perspective I was sizing these low-quality names much smaller. They’d eat up lots of time and mental energy – and for what?

SA: The other idea that had buzz but has faded is the obsession with one's edge. There was a period where every investment decision had to be justified by an edge unique to a given investor or firm, but now one's more likely to see #edge as a punchline. This is interesting too because once something reaches a public forum like Twitter or Seeking Alpha, most informational edge is gone. Given all that, how do you get comfortable enough with a position to think you do know or understand something the market doesn't for a given company?

UCM: This might be sacrilege, but I think many professional investors focus far too much on identifying a specific edge or "variant perception" before putting on a position. If you understand that the fundamentals of the business (vs. valuation multiple) are the primary driver of returns over time, you can see why just figuring out whether a business will do well (or poorly) over the long-run should be the primary focus. Obviously, that’s extremely difficult. But, I don’t spend time compiling clever bullet points on my ‘variant perception.’ I get a general feel for what the consensus view is (qualitative research) and what expectations are embedded in the current price (modeling). Then I weigh that vs. my own opinions. In summary: not-obsessing-over-edge = #edge.

SA: Last twitter derived question. You've had an interesting series of sentiment indicators, and you called out Jeremy Grantham's 'this time is different' argument in your last quarterly letter. You cite 'continued unease with broader markets' at the end of the letter. Where do you think we might be headed, or if you'd rather avoid a macro question, how are you positioning yourself given that unease?

UCM: I have two hobbies: playing hockey and calling the direction of the market. I’m much better at the former. While I enjoy chatting about where the market may be headed – and I certainly have opinions – I don’t lean on these views much for actual investing. I'm focused on picking stocks. I have some portfolio guideposts for net long and gross exposure (25-75% and 75-125%, respectively). Aside from that, I try to let the presence (or lack thereof) of high-conviction investment ideas guide where I fall within those ranges.

To attempt to answer the question though: the market looks expensive to me. There are compelling arguments for why it could be different this time (low rates, higher margins, better returns). Those arguments aside, if you cut out 90’s tech bubble era valuations, it gets pretty hard to get excited today. I am finding it harder to find good long ideas. I think Upslope’s portfolio is conservatively positioned, with modest net long exposure (<45%) and a sizable portion of our long book in more defensive names. I can sleep at night.

SA: You talked about short selling quite a bit in your Q2 letter. What's your process for finding shorts, generally?

UCM: Not much different than my process for finding longs. I have three sources for ideas: (1) companies I've covered in-depth in the past (packaging, exchanges/brokers, and other companies I've owned), (2) recent transactions (IPOs, spin-offs, M&A, etc.), and (3) the catch-all “walking around method” (research companies that seem interesting and see where it leads me). I’m suspicious of screens and think they can lead to poor results. Certainly, I look for different qualities in shorts. A few in particular: persistently low returns on capital, capital hogs (constant need to raise capital), secular headwinds (lack of core sales growth), promotional and/or generally lousy management.

SA: It seems like on shorts being in a crowded trade is riskier than on the long side; do you agree with that, and if so, how do you avoid getting stuck in a crowded trade?

UCM: Yes, I completely agree. Like many, I have a preference for shorts that aren’t crowded. Most of my shorts have fairly modest short interest. But, where the thesis is compelling enough, I’m comfortable shorting what I refer to as “battleground” shorts (e.g. Tesla (TSLA)– no position).

The #1 rule for crowded shorts: do not blow yourself up. If you think this is hyperbole, I encourage you to research the Porsche/Volkswagen saga from 2008. I address the issue first and foremost through position sizing and, second, through more active position management. I used to think it was a waste of time to have a 1% (or smaller) position. But, I've come to appreciate that a 1% short that works well can move the needle. This means pressing shorts as a situation develops favorably, and knowing when to take gains. I’m also generally quick (or try to be) to cut losses when battleground shorts go against me. There is no shame in taking a small loss and waiting patiently for a better opportunity.

SA: What's a current short idea, and what's the story?

UCM: We are short Owens-Illinois (OI). OI is a leading manufacturer of glass packaging products worldwide. Think Bud Light and Pepsi bottles. It’s a slowly dying business, in my view, as glass is losing share to cans globally. Barring a significant fall in the dollar, I don’t see how longer-term consensus sales estimates can be achieved. The cash flow profile also looks better than it really should, in my opinion. Over the last five years, management (current and prior) has extracted around a half of a billion dollars of working capital from the business and cut the cash conversion cycle by almost two-thirds. This is great for shareholders, but clearly has been a material contributor to cash flows. I wonder how much more they can pull out.

The other non-operating stabilizer of FCF is the declining annual asbestos settlement payments. This has actually been a point in the bull thesis for some time (the view being that payments will eventually go to zero and provide a tailwind to free cash flow). The declining payments are providing a tailwind to FCF growth. But, my view is that once they go to zero, shareholders will be left with flat-to-declining cash flows.

Finally, I don’t believe OI has much room for error. The stock doesn’t seem particularly cheap: even if you assume consensus estimates are reasonable, OI trades at an ~8.5% 2018 FCF yield. Operationally and financially, this is a tough business. While OI has had a good run under new management, there have been long stretches in the company’s history where operational issues popped up like a whack-a-mole game (to steal a phrase from my old boss at BMO). Combine all of the above with OI’s full balance sheet (4x net leverage), and I like the risk/reward on the short side.

SA: You didn't mention a specific catalyst here or as part of your shorting approach. What's the timeframe where you think the missing estimates/obsolescence story plays out?

UCM: I think 2018 free cash flow guidance (should come out around year-end results) will disappoint. Right now, consensus FCF estimates look about 20-30% too high for 2018 and 2019, in my view. Looking back at historical data (specifically, FCF margins since 1995), there appears to be an assumed step-change in core free cash flow (excluding asbestos and working cap). Based on my normalized estimate for 2018 FCF, the stock is trading ~7.5% FCF yield. Given the lack of organic top-line growth, low likelihood of significant further expansion in margins from here (in my opinion), and other issues previously mentioned, that seems awfully tight.

SA: Briefly, you mention a falling dollar as sort of an escape hatch for OI to meet estimates. The long idea you mention below also has currency exposure, and your recent letter showed 27% gross exposure to non North American firms. How much do you consider currency risk in your portfolio management and/or stock selection, and how do you mitigate it?

UCM: Good question. Given my strategy (domestic-focused, but with a material allocation to international, developed market businesses), I am highly conscientious of holdings with FX risk, but don’t feel a need for a formal policy to manage it. Instead, I manage FX risk on a case-by-case basis. I’ll give two examples.

First, my biggest concern tends to be situations where FX can have a material impact on margins (i.e. cost / revenue mis-match). Ferragamo poses the biggest risk on that front. But: (A) it’s the only company with a material mis-match in the portfolio, (B) it’s not an outsized position at this stage, and (C) the company does do some hedging itself. So, I don’t feel the need to do anything on the FX front here.

Second, my next biggest concern is pure translation risk. These are companies with outsized non-USD exposure, but a good matching of revenues and expenses by currency. One of our biggest longs is Crown Holdings (CCK), a food and beverage can business that generates about two-thirds of sales outside the US. Given the size of the position and the potential impact an adverse move in the dollar could have, I did feel compelled to manage FX risk here. It’s not perfect, but I’ve done that by…shorting Owens Illinois. OI has a roughly similar FX profile; and, if anything OI is marginally more levered to a weak US dollar.

SA: On the long side, you write that "We are not wedded to "low-multiple" stocks and generally seek businesses with the highest level of long-term durability for the lowest price." What are key signs of long-term durability for you, and what sort of holding period do you usually expect when investing?

UCM: I want qualitative signs of competitive advantage that are easy to explain and logical (e.g. don’t do backflips to pretend every other business has network effects). These could be obvious network effects (like an exchange), scale advantages, proprietary technology, or any of the other classics. I also look for quantitative signs: attractive returns on capital and incremental capital, economic value-add, consistent core sales growth.

Although it doesn’t always work out this way, I generally underwrite new positions assuming a 2+ year holding period for core longs, 1+ years for more tactical longs, and 3-18 months for shorts.

SA: What's a current long idea, and what's the story?

UCM: We recently added Salvatore Ferragamo Italia ("SFER:IM") (OTCPK:SFRGY) to the portfolio. As I’m sure many are aware, Ferragamo is a designer and producer of luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel, and accessories. About 40% of sales come from footwear, 40% from leather goods (e.g. handbags, wallets), with the remainder split among apparel, accessories and fragrances. SFER is very global: >50% of its store base is in APAC and, based on my estimates, >50% of sales come from emerging market consumers (emerging market-based stores plus significant tourist sales in developed market stores, e.g. Chinese tourists visiting Paris).

Why do I like it? First, I believe the Ferragamo brand has real value (historically strong returns on capital and growth) but has become temporarily out of favor. Second, this is a family-owned business (I view that as a positive in this case, given the legacy and seemingly-focused Chairman, Ferruci Ferragamo) with fresh, independent leadership that appears qualified to engineer a successful turn-around. Third, although not optically “cheap,” I believe expectations for SFER are low. 2017 has been written off as a transition year (probably rightly so). The stock has significantly underperformed over the last year and trades at reasonable multiples on very achievable long-term estimates. Finally, given Gucci’s (parent company: Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY)) recent, highly successful turnaround, it’s not hard to envision Ferragamo gaining traction in the coming year and investors quickly viewing SFER as a “Gucci Turnaround 2.0” story.

SA: At a superficial level, it seems like brands are under pressure as younger consumers' agnostic preferences and the ability to shop everywhere from anywhere erode traditional moats. Do you worry about that at all, and if so, how does SFER succeed in the face of that?

UCM: First off: when I started looking at Ferragamo, it was because I was seeking a contrarian play for the retail Armageddon we’re going through. So, these are definitely very real risks for the stock. But, I’m comfortable with Ferragamo for a few key reasons. First, luxury seems more insulated than down-stream brands. The barriers to entry are higher (quality, design fire-power, marketing spend, “Made in Italy” image for SFER, etc.) and I believe people around the world will always be interested in luxury goods and brands as incomes expand. Second, the most at-risk category from the issues you noted seems to be apparel. SFER has relatively minor exposure (7% of 2016 sales) here. So, while I remain very concerned about the general environment, I’m comfortable with the horse we’ve bet on.

SA: What about the fresh leadership gives you confidence that SFER's management is going in the right direction?

UCM: I’ll confess it’s not easy for me to confidently “underwrite” the company’s new fashion leadership and their past works. However, the research I’ve conducted (speaking with industry sources, reading trade rags) leaves me optimistic – particularly with regards to Paul Andrew, the creative director for women’s collections. It was controversial when SFER initially named three new heads of design (each with a separate product focus). Well, just a few weeks ago, the company announced the departure of its head of women’s apparel (the smallest division) and that Paul Andrew would take over. I think this is a positive step in ensuring a unified and refreshed brand. But, we’ll have to wait until early 2018 to see how much traction the new lines get.

On the executive team, I like that the new CEO, Eraldo Poletto was very successful in growing his prior business (Furla). And, I appreciate his clear and logical plan for action, upon taking over at Ferragamo. Finally, during the new CFO’s tenure at Amplifon (which is publicly traded in Italy), the company significantly expanded sales, FCF, and EPS.

I’ll just make one final comment related to the above: someone recently prodded me a bit, asking how comfortable I could really get with the new leadership teams. While I noted the above points, I also mentioned that my investing style is to get involved early in situations before it becomes obvious what’s happening (obviously at the risk of being wrong). My assessment of the situation is that the risk/reward is favorable – but clearly, there are significant risks that this doesn’t play out as expected.

Thanks to George for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Of stocks mentioned, Upslope and its clients are currently long SFER:IM and CCK, and short OI. Upslope and its clients do not currently hold positions in: GS, TSLA, BMO, or Kering – nor does Upslope have any plans to initiate any positions in these securities at this time. Upslope Capital Management, LLC (“Upslope”) is a Colorado registered investment adviser. Information presented is for discussion and educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. While Upslope believes all information herein is from reliable sources, no representation or warranty can be made with respect to its completeness. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates in this presentation are forward-looking statements and are based upon internal analysis and certain assumptions, which reflect the views of Upslope and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. As such, the information may change in the future should any of the economic or market conditions Upslope used to base its assumptions change. Any specific security or investment examples in this presentation are meant to serve as examples of Upslope’s investment process only and may or may not be trades that Upslope has executed or will execute. There is no assurance that Upslope Capital will make any investments with the same or similar characteristics as any investments presented. The investments are presented for discussion purposes only and are not a reliable indicator of the performance or investment profile of any composite or client account. The reader should not assume that any investments identified were or will be profitable or that any investment recommendations or investment decisions we make in the future will be profitable. You should not rely on this discussion as the basis upon which to make an investment decision. Upslope is under and accepts no obligation to update this discussion or these materials at a future date.