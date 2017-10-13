Citigroup: Buybacks Are No Longer Enough

Investors should stay long as this development has always been in the pipeline.

Citigroup's (C) results for Q3 2016 were solid, but, there are buts. And these buts are what the market will now focus on, and the question for investors is Citi's response.

Anyone now talking buybacks is talking yesterday's theme. Yes, Citi can return a lot of capital, and yes, that's supportive. But the market needs to see organic growth as well.

And in the Q3 results there wasn't a lot of growth in evidence. This chart shows loans and deposits in USD million.

Citi has been restructuring up until the last couple of quarters, so some of the flatness here is due to reduced footings following disposals. But incremental data for Q2 and Q3 shows the balance sheet is subdued overall. As an investor in a bank of this size of course you wouldn't want breakneck volume growth. Still, the lack of more or less any overall expansion in customer volumes puts a heavy burden on net interest margin to drive net interest income growth.

In the event there was modest expansion in NIM. This reflects loan mix gains and I would expect Citi to see NIM Lift further by year end or Q1 2018. Still, the picture is certainly subdued in comparison to regional US banks that are seeing step changes for the better in NIM.

Citi made a $355m capital gain on the disposal of a UK based analytics business. The numbers below are adjusted for that one off and we see that while Net interest income did OK, rising Q/Q (by 2%) non interest income fell 4% Q/Q.

Again, there are qualifications to be made about non interest income. We all knew trading income would be down, and the dip was made up by the capital gain referred to above. But fees and commissions -- the transaction fees taken by the group -- were flat Q/Q confirming the lack of overall organic growth in the business.

When are we going to see Citi moving ahead in both revenue categories by a solid 5%-7% a year? This is what the market will now put front and centre in front of management.

Operating leverage stayed positive, just, thanks to a reduction in costs that lifted the operating margin impressively from 41.2% to 43.9%

While this is welcome, there are limits to how far Citi can cut its way to better ROE. The market would welcome cost growth if it was knitted to revenue expansion. Yesterday's share price reaction confirmed that the pure cost story, like the buyback story, is out of juice.

Conclusion

Let's not panic. Citi trades at 10.5x 2018 EPS, and I am not moving the forecast down after a sluggish revenue quarter. The assumption is management will get the revenue growth we need -- it's happening in some lines, and it's happening in other banks. Management have delivered a decent restructuring and cost story, they can do the revenue side. This is where the market will now focus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.