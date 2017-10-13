Micron's Stock Offering Is A Good Idea

The dilution will be minimal, so investors do not have too much to worry about.

Micron (MU) is performing quite well since the start of 2016. The uptrend is clear and only seems to gain in momentum thanks to superb growth rates. But then management announced a stock offering which briefly sent shares down, making it seem like there were some investors that were startled by the announcement. I actually do not believe that this is a negative development for the company and is actually a good choice.

Stock offering

On the tenth of October, Micron announced that it will offer about $1 bln worth of common shares in an underwritten registered public offering. The underwriter will likely also receive a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of up to $150 mln, which will be at the public offering price, bringing the total to $1.15 bln. When this was announced, Micron’s shares saw a strong decline to $39.75. The decline was a total of $2.23, or 5.3%, a very strong reaction. But when we look deeper into what drove management into this decision and what kind of impact it will have on the balance sheet and the shares, it does not look that bad at all.

Impact on balance sheet

In a previous article about this stock, I talked about the company’s balance sheet as well. And my conclusion was that the current debt levels still pose some risks and difficulties for the company.

“Although the stockholders' equity has improved from $12.1 bln in the fourth quarter of last year to $18.6 bln in this year's fourth quarter, it is not safe to say that the overall balance sheet has significantly improved. The total amount of debt actually increased yoy from $9.9 bln to $11.1 bln with cash seeing an improvement from $4.4 bln last year to $5.4 bln last quarter. Combined, this means that the company still has a growingly negative net cash as well as an elevated Debt/Equity ratio which currently stands at 0.6. While this is no disaster, it does pressure results as interest costs cause lower net margins.”

Therefore, I am actually excited to see management deciding to do something about the debt as the proceeds from the offering will be used to improve its debt position. $476 mln is expected to be used to redeem $438 in principle amounts that have an interest rate of 7.5%. The cash that remains from the offering will also be used to pay off other debt.

Free cash flow growth

Although I like management’s decision to become more aggressive when it comes to lowering its debt, the company already produces plenty of free cash flow that continues to grow to do just that as was highlighted in my previous article with the following chart:

As Micron already had $5.4 bln worth of cash on hand along with a quarterly free cash flow of $1.7 bln, the debt of $11.1 would not be a real problem, although a big part of the cash on hand is offshore ($2.5 bln). This is another reason that a stock offering could be a good idea. Therefore, there are some that call the move unwise or unnecessary. But in this way, management is simply speeding up the process without causing too much harm to its investors.

At the same time, we can expect that Micron’s balance sheet will improve even quicker in the future due to the extra capital. The growing free cash flow can now be used to pay off even more debt, or invest in new endeavors without putting any real strain on the balance sheet.

Impact on stock

The impact of this stock offering on the current shares appears to be minimal. Micron’s market cap currently is $47 bln, meaning only 2.45% will be added. Of course, some effect will be seen on the EPS, causing some to worry about the P/E valuation. But we have to keep in mind that this impact on EPS is minimal and the forward P/E already stands at an absurdly low multiple of 6.3. At the same time, the retirement of debt will lead to an improving bottom line as the 2023 debt it expects to pay off has an interest rate of 7.5%.

Analyst reaction

Mizuho Securities USA seems to agree with my assessment about this matter as it raised the price target for Micron to $45 from $40.

““While the offering points to a potential $0.10-0.20 dilution on F18E EPS, net of the deleveraging the impact could be smaller at $10c. At current prices, we believe the offering will increase shares by 25-30M, with the debt repurchase lowering interest expense for the year by $30-35M,” wrote Rakesh.” The almost $2 per share sell-off after-hours is modestly overdone and a buying opportunity with strong DRAM/NAND fundamentals and ahead of strong memory peer earnings reports.” Mizuho wasn't the only Wall Street watcher to dismiss investor concerns over the offering. Evercore ISI reiterated its price target of $50 a share and outperform rating, saying the reduction of $438 million in principal debt will lower annual interest expense by $33 million, reported Street Insider.”

The pros appear to outweigh the cons, giving the stock more upside potential as many analysts have upgraded their target prices as well.

Conclusion

So the stock offering is far from a bad idea. This way, Micron picks up additional cash to lower its debt, which has been looking troubling. At the same time, the dilution of shares is minimal. After the sudden short pullback of the stock shortly after the announcement of the stock offering, shares recovered quickly. While a stock offering often is not a desirable turn of events for shareholders, it does not have to be a bad one. In Micron’s case, the cash is being put to good use.

So I do not believe that this offering will put any real sustainable pressure on Micron’s shares. Although it is less desirable for any investor to open a position on a new high, I definitely encourage those that already own the stock to hold on to their shares as more upside is still very likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.