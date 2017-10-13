Position Close Update: Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Closing Long Position – Up 4% since 5/1/17 publish date (vs. +7% S&P 500) and 19% since 8/24/17 position update (vs. +4% S&P 500).

Tenneco (TEN) was originally selected as a Long Idea on 5/1/17. At the time of the report, the stock received a Very Attractive Rating. Our investment thesis highlighted a PEBV valuation that implied a permanent 30% decline in after-tax profits (NOPAT) and TEN’s shareholder friendly executive compensation plan.

TEN was downgraded to neutral by our rating system on 8/10/17 due to lower profitability in its most recent 10-Q. Specifically, NOPAT margin declined to 4% (TTM) from 6% in 2016. Despite the downgraded risk/reward rating, we maintained our long recommendation on 8/24/17 due to better-than-expected 2Q17 earnings, expectations for better 2H17 margins, and the stock’s low valuation.

Following our late-August update, TEN’s neutral rating was suspended due to the disclosure of a material weakness in TEN’s internal controls related to overseas (i.e. China) operations. While the errors themselves were noted to be “immaterial” in TEN’s amended filings, the combination of an accounting-related rating suspension and a neutral risk/reward represents too high of a hurdle to continue recommending the stock. As such, we are closing out of our long recommendation on TEN with a modest gain.

Figure 1: Current Rating Overview

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on October 11, 2017.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Kenneth James receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.