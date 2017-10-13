Applied Optoelectronics: Just A Bump In The Road

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) saw its stock free fall from the high $50's to the high $40's Thursday afternoon, closing at $47.15 in extended hours trading after releasing preliminary 3Q17 results. Revenue guidance came in much lower at $88-$89 million for the quarter as opposed to the previous forecast of $107-$115 million.

The result is a lower earnings figure of $18.6-$19.6 million (vs. $26.6-$29.4 million previously anticipated). This translates into a $0.91-$0.96 earnings per share (down from a $1.30-$1.43 EPS range originally expected).

The press release can be found here.

On the 2Q17 conference call, AAOI management provided revenue guidance reflecting a decrease in demand from one of their major customers: Amazon (AMZN). With Amazon contributing to almost 55% of sales in 2Q17, and Microsoft providing a solid 18.3% (source: 2Q17 10-Q, p.31), the customer base was not diversified and highly exposed to risk - leaving many shareholders burned in the process.

Interestingly enough, on the October 12th conference call, Stefan Murry stated that

We saw lower demand overall from one of our large customers. Revenue from this customer in the quarter was approximately 10% of total revenue, compared with 47% last quarter. As a reminder, we have a Vendor-Owned Inventory (VOI) management model that we employ with this customer, which can impact our revenue visibility. As previously discussed, this VOI program allows the customer to pull inventory from a hub that AOI manages, and revenue is recorded at the time the inventory is pulled. We continue to have ongoing discussions with this customer and based on our conversations we believe that the disruption in order flow is related to the ongoing transition from 40G to 100G and not specific to AOI.

Although we take this guidance with a grain of salt, it is essentially what has been anticipated all along since the previous earnings report.

What does this mean for the future of Applied Optoelectronics? In the long run: not much. With a company consistently delivering high-quality products to incredible customers, there's no reason to begin doubting AAOI's efforts now. The reduction in sales attributable to Amazon relieves some uncertainty and pressure that has been affecting the stock for several months, providing a window of opportunity to many seeking to capitalize off of the 100G transition, overall growth and value correction.

In the 2Q17 conference call, Stefan Murry mentioned that a solid chunk of AAOI sales were already due to 100G transceivers:

In this quarter, 57% of our data center revenue was derived from our 40G data center products and 39% was from our 100G products which represents an increase of 62% in 100G sales from the prior quarter.

Such rapid growth in 100G units, combined with Amazon's supposed transition from 40G to 100G (according to Stefan) allows for fairly substantial growth prospects in AAOI's future - should everything play out as described by management.

Additionally risk is mitigated as Applied Optoelectronics continues adding customers. They have signed new data center customers for products even further down the line than the 100G units. Their 200G transceivers have already begun receiving initial orders, so this segment will be adding to the revenue mix soon. The ability to be first in market with 200G transceivers provides a very large advantage over competitors.

While these factors may positively impact sales throughout the next several quarters, it is not the only effort management is making to grow the business.

Below is a quote from Thompson Lin, President, CEO, & Chairman of the Board of Applied Optoelectronics:

Looking ahead, we see further efficiency gains and we also expect to expand the extent of our vertical integration by producing certain optical components internally that were previously purchased from outside vendors. Source: 2Q17 Conference Call

The vertical integration being carried out at Applied Optoelectronics is undoubtedly a savvy move, allowing them to generate higher margins and increase efficiency throughout the manufacturing process.

With all this taken into account, what occurred this quarter may be seen as nothing but a bump in the road; a result of poor planning and execution on AAOI's part, which unfortunately had negative repercussions.

Regardless of the negative sentiment surrounding the stock, Applied Optoelectronics continues to have a bright future, which looks better everyday as they tap into a market growing at a blistering pace, hanging on for the ride of their lives.

CONCLUSION

Applied Optoelectronics is a growing company adapting quickly to a changing environment. This change may have negative short-term effects (as seen today), yet when looking at the big picture, Applied Optoelectronics is set to be the leader in their respective market. We believe that this hiccup in sales is nothing more than a poorly planned transition into a new product line, and we continue to see AAOI as a hidden gem ignored by many, especially trading at such a low price.

For investors who are in it for the big picture, there aren't many reasons to sit on the sidelines. Applied Optoelectronics seems to be favorably priced when taking growth potential into account, as well as its current financial health. However, investors interested in the short-term volatility should be aware of their actions prior to committing capital; this includes performing sufficient due diligence, and developing an investment rationale. We continue to rate Applied Optoelectronics a buy within our fund for the reasons mentioned in the article, and initiate a price target of $65 for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: None of the data provided by our article is to be taken as a recommendation, nor as financial advice. We encourage all readers to contact their financial adviser or representative prior to making any investment decisions.