Your Daily Pharma Scoop: A Seeking Alpha Interview, Spark AdCom Nod For Luxturna, Pfizer LYRICA Approval

Pfizer’s LYRICA CR therapy was approved for diabetic peripheral neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia but not for Fibromyalgia.

Analysis of an SA Marketplace Interview: Bias on the Street against SGYP

Today we will discuss Will Biotech Continue To Boom?, an interview of Avisol Capital Partners by Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

In the interview, we discussed a few stocks we are or have been bullish on. One of these is Synergy Pharma (SGYP). Synergy’s story is that it has a safer and arguably more efficacious drug for a set of gastro disorders than another which is backed by big pharma and big research firms. However, one major research firm has downgraded SGYP to $2.5 recently. SGYP is a great example of how this game is played. Read this excellent article by Life Sciences Millennial about a research firm’s vested interest in promoting Ironwood (IRWD) and Allergan (AGN) against SGYP. I don’t actually say they are biased, but for them to comment negatively on a company whose competitors they are betting on - that is doubtless conflict of interest. I see on Yahoo Finance today that only one out of 7 analysts has a sell rating on SGYP - and that is the same research firm.

SGYP went down yesterday, and I think that’s because of tenapanor’s positive results. Tenapanor is developed by Ardelyx (ARDX) for IBS-C. That same research firm now has a buy rating on ARDX and an increased price target. However, while tenapanor has seen some efficacy against placebo, it has repeatedly measured poorly on safety. Diarrhea has been reported in 39% patients in an earlier trial, and 16% in this one - Trulance has 5% diarrhea, and severe diarrhea in fractions of one percent. Moreover, this drug, if it ever gets approved, will come to the market in 2019. So I see buying opportunity in SGYP’s downward movement.

And from a Nature article, a table of safety measures for Trulance or plecanatide:

As for Linzess or linaclotide, here’s data: “In IBS-C clinical trials, the most common adverse reactions in LINZESS-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were diarrhea (20% vs 3% placebo), abdominal pain (7% vs 5%), flatulence (4% vs 2%), headache (4% vs 3%), viral gastroenteritis (3% vs 1%) and abdominal distension (2% vs 1%).”

I really don’t see how these drugs can compete. Avisol is long SGYP at $3.25.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of ONCE, INFI, VRX, PFE, LLY

Ad Com backs Spark's Luxturna gene therapy for a type of retinal dystrophy

Company: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume ONCE Spark Therapeutics Inc 3.15B $86.20 424,528.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $91.00 $35.07 145.79 58M Gene therapy

Therapy: LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec)Disease: Vision loss due to confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy.

News: The FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee votes 16 - 0 in favor of approval for Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy.

The FDA's action date is January 12, 2018.

Analysis: The company stock is expected to receive a positive boost from the news. The FDA decision also underlines some changes in FDA processes as the agency took into account the testimonies provided by the patients and their families. The hearing by the agency included 29 patients ranging in age from 4 to 44. FDA is expected to deliver its final decision in January and a positive decision will be a strong catalyst for the stock. The addressable market for the therapy is estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,000 patients in the US alone. The company has not indicated any probable price range so far. Some analysts say that the one-time drug may cost $1mn for both eyes. Insurers, who are used to incremental payments for drugs, may baulk from such one time payments. However, the company has said that it may provide financial assistance to patients, helping in the faster adoption of the therapy post its approval. The company is also expected to benefit from its status as the frontrunner as this will be the first gene therapy for an inherited disorder approved in the US.

Infinity Pharma up big but news scarce; shares ahead 90%

Company: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume INFI Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189M $3.73 1,632,628.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $3.84 $0.84 344.05 7.5M immuno-oncology

Therapy: IPI-549 as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab)

Disease: Advanced solid tumors.

News:” Micro cap Infinity Pharmaceuticals joins the long list of biotech breakouts on a whopping 43x surge in volume. No specific news accounts for the abnormally heavy accumulation.”

Analysis: INFI’s momentum seems to be driven by the company’s progresswith IPI-549 in patients with specific types of cancer, including patients with non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and triple negative breast cancer. These cancers account for more than 22% of all new cancer cases in the United States. Infinity is set to report the trial proceedings in a couple of upcoming conferences. The stock has already outperformed the broader indices this year so far and the upcoming presentation on IPI-549 is expected to keep the stock on its upward trajectory. The company is expected to initiate combination expansion soon, which may be another reason behind the stock’s renewed surge.



VRX announces results from pivotal phase 3 study Of SILIQ (brodalumab) demonstrating long-term efficacy profile

Company: Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) unit Ortho Dermatologics

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume VRX Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc 4.8B $13.83 8,375,707.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $24.30 $8.31 66.43 542M pharmaceutical and medical device company

Therapy: SILIQ (brodalumab)

Disease: moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

News:”Ortho Dermatologics, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, announced results from the Pivotal Phase 3 long-term extension study (AMAGINE-2), which demonstrated that SILIQ™ (brodalumab) injection provided sustained high levels of skin clearance (PASI 100) over more than two years in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. These findings are being presented for the first time today at the 2017 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.”

Analysis: The stock is likely to show positive movements in response to this new SILIQ development. The new treatment is touting long term benefits as its USP. However, there are certain negatives attached to SILIQ as the medicine comes with a black box warning. Due to this, the drug is expected to have moderate positive impact on the company stock as its adoption is likely to be hindered by its black box warning status. However, the company is betting on the longevity of the drug’s positive effects to derive its demand and revenue.



FDA approves Pfizer’s LYRICA CR (pregabalin) Extended-Release Tablets

Company: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume PFE Pfizer Inc. 216B $36.35 17,873,771.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $36.60 $29.83 21.86 2.5B healthcare products worldwide

Therapy: LYRICA CR (pregabalin)

Disease: Neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (pDPN) and the management of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN).

News:”Pfizer Inc. announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LYRICA CR (pregabalin) extended-release tablets CV as once-daily therapy for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (pDPN) and the management of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). LYRICA CR did not receive approval for the management of fibromyalgia.”

Analysis: The latest news is a mixed bag for the company as the tablet received the approval for managing neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (pDPN) and the management of postherpetic neuralgia but not for pains associated with Fibromyalgia. With fibromyalgia market set to grow at a fast pace, this is likely to be a setback for the company. With this shortcoming, the approval is likely to have only a moderate positive impact on the company stock.

FDA grants priority review for Lilly's Verzenio as initial treatment of advanced breast cancer

Company: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume LLY Eli Lilly and Co 90.5B $86.43 3,469,381.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $89.09 $64.18 34.67 4.5B Pharmaceutical products worldwide

Therapy: Verzenio (abemaciclib)

Disease: breast cancer

News:”Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announces that the FDA has granted Priority Review designation for its NDA for breast cancer med Verzenio(abemaciclib).

Analysis: Priority Review status shortens the review time to six months from the standard 10 months. Verzenio (abemaciclib) is an inhibitor of CDK4 and CDK6, which are activated by binding to D-cyclins. Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women worldwide with nearly 1.7 million new cases diagnosed in 2012. An estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in women in 2017.

While the news itself is positive and likely to give some boost to the stock, but coupled with the news of the drug failing to meet its primary endpoints for Phase III study for Lung Cancer, the impact is expected to be balanced out. The company is working to expand the scope of the drug to various other conditions including advanced breast cancer, and the news of the Phase III setback will likely negate the positive impact of priority review. However, overall potential of the drug for the company is still likely to remain positive. With priority review status, the company can now expect the FDA decision to be delivered within six months of receiving an application, instead of the usual 12 months period.

Analyst Ratings

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX): Roth Capital sets target of $8.00 with buy rating. ACRX has an upcoming PDUFA we discussed in yesterday's daily pharma scoop.

Ardelyx (ARDX): Cantor Fitzgerald raises target from $12.00 to $14.00 with overweight rating; Citigroup raises target from $14.00 to $19.00 with buy rating. ARDX stock is on a high after news that the phase 3 trial of tenapanor met the main goal of reducing abdominal pain and increasing bowel movement. See yesterday’s daily pharma scoop for our news analysis.

Allergan PLC. (AGN): Cantor Fitzgerald set price target of $231.00 with hold rating; Cowen and Company reiterates buy.

AveXis (AVXS): BMO Capital Markets reiterates outperform rating and raises target from $123.00 to $130.00; Jefferies Group raises target to $118.00 with buy rating.

Biogen (BIIB): Stifel Nicolaus reiterates hold with target of $300.00. See coverage on BIIB by Avisol Capital.

Merck & Company (MRK): BMO Capital Markets reiterates outperform rating with target of $72.00. Yesterday, BMO Capital Markets had set target at $70.00 with buy rating. See our articles on MRK here.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX): HC Wainwright and SunTrust Banks reiterate buy with target of $20.00 and $13.00 respectively. The company announcedThursday that the Company has been included in the SU2C CatalystTM program, a cutting-edge research initiative led by Stand Up To Cancer ((SU2C)). MRTX closed Thursday at $14.15.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG): Cowen and Company downgrades from outperform to market perform; Janney Montgomery Scott downgrades from buy to neutral; Robert W. Baird lowers target from $23.00 to $19.00 with outperform rating. The company, on Wednesday, announced preliminaryrevenue for Q3 2017, which is lower than the company’s previous guidance.

NuVasive (NUVA): Cowen and Company reiterates buy with target of $83.00; Leerink Swann reiterates outperform lowering target from $74.00 to $69.00; Robert W. Baird too lower target from $72.00 to $60.00 with hold rating. The company released news that it has received expanded 510(K) clearance from the U.S. FDA for the Company's PRECICE® system.

See more ratings in the appendix below.

Insider Sales

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS): 10% shareholders Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L.C. disposed 600,000 shares, which is 13% of their holding, for $2,580,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA): CEO Ciechanover Isaac E. sold 4,400 shares for $66,066.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV): 10% shareholders Novo Holdings A/s disposed all of their 2,725,283 shares for $26,271,182. MRK picked up 10% stake on Tueday.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR): Chief Medical Officer Ravina Bernard disposed 10980 shares for $223,223.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED): Patel Sunil, COB & CEO Hastings Paul J, EVP-R&D Lewicki John A., Gurney Austin, SVP & GC Hager Alicia J. disposed 1248, 1398, 1248, 1248 and 1248 shares respectively.





Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target ABIOMED ABMD Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $180.00 -> $200.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $47.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC ADAP SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $10.00 Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM Raymond James Financial Initiates Outperform -> Outperform $6.00 Agile Therapeutics AGRX HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $10.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $15.00 BioDelivery Sciences International BDSI Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $5.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY BMO Capital Markets Set Price Target Sell $49.00 Audentes Therapeutics BOLD Raymond James Financial Initiates Mkt Perform -> Market Perform Cardiovascular Systems CSII Needham & Company Reiterates Buy $37.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $135.00 Fate Therapeutics FATE HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $7.00 Illumina ILMN Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy $215.00 -> $230.00 ImmunoGen IMGN Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $9.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Market Perform -> Outperform Lion Biotechnologies IOVA Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $13.00 Kamada KMDA Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $7.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $18.00 Lantheus Holdings LNTH Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $22.00 Seres Therapeutics MCRB Citigroup Initiates Outperform -> Positive $19.00 Seres Therapeutics MCRB Oppenheimer Holdings Initiates Buy $19.00 Spark Therapeutics ONCE Raymond James Financial Initiates Outperform -> Outperform $96.00 Opko Health OPK Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $20.00 Prestige Brand Holdings PBH DA Davidson Set Price Target Buy $79.00 REGENXBIO RGNX Raymond James Financial Initiates Outperform -> Outperform $39.00 ResMed RMD Jefferies Group Reiterates Sell $56.00 Ignyta RXDX J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Buy $18.00 -> $20.00 Selecta Biosciences SELB Canaccord Genuity Raises Target Buy $25.00 -> $30.00 Trevena TRVN HC Wainwright Lowers Target Buy -> Buy $8.00 -> $7.00 Trevena TRVN Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $5.00 TESARO TSRO HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $158.00 Viewray VRAY Mizuho Reiterates Buy $12.00 Verastem VSTM Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $6.00 Voyager Therapeutics VYGR Raymond James Financial Initiates Outperform -> Outperform $35.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $33.00 Acceleron Pharma XLRN HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $57.00

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $60.6 Million $3.35/Share CareDx (CDNA) $17.5 Million $4.00/Share NewLink Genetics (NLNK) $51.25 Million $10.25/Share Zogenix (ZGNX) $251 Million $37.50/Share Aethlon Medical (AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.