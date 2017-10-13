Switch: Capital Structure Is A Must-Know

I first heard about Switch’s IPO (NYSE: SWCH) when Seeking Alpha reported that Switch would not be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 due to a special class of shares.

I didn’t think much of it as that seems to be the norm these days – giving founders the voting power to make every decision for the company, to go along with sky high valuations and lack of profitability.

But unlike many of the other IPO’s touting that they “may never be profitable” (i.e., SNAP) or too forward-looking to worry about it, Switch IPO’d as a profitable company. That got me interested.

To provide a brief summary of the company, Switch describes themselves as:

... a technology infrastructure company powering the sustainable growth of the connected world and the Internet of Everything. Our mission is to enable the advancement of humanity be creating smart, resilient and sustainable infrastructure solutions that support the most innovative technology ecosystems.

Said in a more mundane fashion, Switch is the owner of mega-scale data centers where it provides services to over 800 customers through its four data center campuses (or primes).

Source: SEC S-1/A

Complicated Capital Structure Explained

I want to preface the description of the capital structure by saying that I recently wrote an article about Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) which has a similar capital structure. As such, many websites providing pertinent information on fundamentals (P/B ratio, shares outstanding, and market capitalization) showed incorrect values. It fooled me too, as before I wrote an article correcting my mistakes, I thought the stock was a sound investment. My goal in writing this article is to provide a must-read article before even thinking about investing in Switch. I fear that due to the complicated capital structure, reputable websites may post the fundamentals incorrectly and affect individual investors. It is a little too early to tell if this will happen, but to an individual investor, I believe this is the single most important thing to know about the company. Moving on…

While everything seems good and well, where the IPO starts heading south is about 10 pages down in Switch’s S1.

Source: SEC S-1/A

So let us hash through it. The initial public offering is for Class A common stock in Switch, Inc. Investors buying shares of the IPO will be entitled to 4.9% (5.6% if underwriters exercise their option in full) of the voting interest in Switch, Inc. and 100% of the economic interest in Switch, Inc. So shareholders buying in the public offering will be shafted in regards to voting rights. But it could be worse; they could have offered zero voting rights to public shareholders (ie. Snap, again).

Class A Common Stock: 1 vote per share, economic interest

Class B Common Stock: 1 vote per share, no economic interest (for non-founder members)

Class C Common Stock: 10 votes per share, no economic interest (for founder members)

You may be asking why only public shareholders have economic interest of Switch, Inc. Keep reading!

Switch, Inc. in turn, is actually only a holding company with the principal assets being “common units” in Switch, Ltd. So Switch Inc. is simply the manager which controls the business of Switch Ltd., (the money maker) and any of Switch, Ltd.’s subsidiaries.

While public shareholders own 100% of the economic interest of Switch, Inc., Switch Inc., in turn only owns 12.6% (14.3% with full exercise) of the economic interest in Switch, Ltd. So shareholders are entitled to 12.6% (14.3% with full exercise) of Switch Ltd.’s assets and cash flow. This is important to note.

As it relates to the other 87.4% of the company, it is owned by private entities (that being founder members and non-founder members). The way this works is through “common units.” For every share outstanding, Switch, Inc. owns one “common unit” of Switch, Ltd. But again, only 12.6% (14.3% with full exercise) of the common units of Switch, Ltd. are owned by Switch, Inc., and therefore public shareholders. To reiterate, and to make clear, public shareholders are only entitled to 12.6% (14.3% with full exercise) of the economic or monetary interest in Switch, Ltd. (the company that produces all the cash).

Let’s put it all into context as it relates to the offering.

In the IPO, Switch issued 31,250,000 shares of Class A common stock (35,937,500 shares if underwriters exercise their full option). Again, these are the only shares of Switch, Inc. with economic interest. Immediately following the IPO, there are also 172,956,932 shares of Class B common stock and 42,866,817 shares of Class C common stock. Class B and Class C common stock have no economic interest and are only for voting rights. If you’re curious of how the percentages work out, I created a table below. Public shareholders have 5.64% of the voting power, assuming underwriters exercise their option.

Source: Author’s calculations

But this is all related to the holding company, Switch, Inc. As I mentioned above, each share of Class A common stock of Switch, Inc. is good for one “common unit” of Switch, Ltd.

Switch Ltd, has 247,073,749 “common units” outstanding (251,761,249 should underwriters exercise their option). 31,250,000 (35,937,500 if underwriters exercise their option) of these “common units” are owned by Switch, Inc. and therefore public shareholders. The other 215,823,749 “common units” are owned by founder members and non-founder members. This is why they don’t need economic interest in Switch, Inc., because they already are entitled to 87.4% (85.7% with underwriter option) of the economic interest of Switch, Ltd (the money maker).

It’s also worth noting that each “common unit” of Switch, Ltd. which is not owned by Switch, Inc. (public shareholders) can be converted into a share of Class A common stock on a one-to-one basis.

Source: SEC S-1/A

While this may seem like dilution, it’s not. What’s happening is non-founder and founder members are redeeming their common units for Class A shares of Switch, Inc. (to have a more liquid asset). For each share issued, it is one less “common unit” owned by private. While dilution can and will occur (discussed below), switching “common units” for shares is not dilutive.

Dilution Potential

Knowing the lack of voting rights and that public shareholders are only entitled to a portion of Switch Ltd.’s profits is important, but the number that simplifies everything is the correct market capitalization. To get there, although not technically correct, you can think of Switch, Inc. as having 251,761,249 total shares (this would be true if all members converted “common units” to shares of Class A common stock and if underwriters exercise their option). At Thursday’s closing price of $19.71, this gives Switch a market capitalization of just under $5 billion. (251,761,249 shares outstanding * $19.71/share = $4,962,214,218.

While valuation is the topic for a different article, I do want to point out the impact dilution will have on current shareholders.

Source: SEC S-1/A

Pursuant to the S-1, 25,000,000 additional shares of Class A common stock may be issued under the 2017 Plan and also 110,225 shares of Class A common stock may be issued upon exercise of “common unit” options (this transfer of common units is dilutive). The 25 million shares is not much less than the 31.25 million shares issued at time of the IPO. However, the option exercise price is $15/share (IPO price), so existing shareholders would only be diluted with respect to book value if the stock was trading above that level (the options won’t be exercised if it’s trading below $15/share.) They will however, be diluted with respect to earnings regardless. As it relates to the 110,225 shares, these will almost certainly be dilutive to book value as they can be exercised at $2.85 per share and will also be dilutive to earnings.

I imagine investors will not mind being diluted with respect to book value but will be with respect to earnings. In fact, if you were to buy the stock at $15/share, your net tangible book value would only be $2.36/share, a dilution of $12.64. Now there’s not an investor out there who invests in a growing technology company based on book value, but certainly they’re interested in future earnings.

Source: SEC S-1/A

The table below show’s Trailing twelve month price to sales and price to earnings ratios, before and after full dilution. Note these ratios are TTM assuming the beginning of 2017. This is all assuming a share price of $19.71

Source: Author’s calculations

Source: SEC S-1/A

Conclusion

Before you even consider an investment in Switch, it’s absolutely necessary to understand the capital structure. When I wrote about Manning & Napier, individual investors commented that they had invested thinking MN traded at a PB Ratio of 0.33 when in fact it was more like 2.62, a pretty big difference for a value investor. I hope this article will serve as a need-to-know should the computer automation of websites providing financial metrics get it wrong. The capital structure is significant and, investors should be aware before forking up hard-earned money on a stock with a 174 TTM P/E. As for me, I’ll pass on this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.