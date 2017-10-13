Jazz Pharmaceuticals Struggles With Sluggish Sales, High Stock Price

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB), with input from Dr. U. K. Maiya, MD.

Summary of thesis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has one drug in its product line, Xyrem, that makes for about 75% of its entire revenue figure. The other 25% is distributed between a host of drugs like Erwinaze, Defitelio, and the newly approved Vyxeos. Jazz is a leader in the narcolepsy market; narcolepsy is a type of chronic sleep disorder with a host of additional syndromes. With Vyxeos, it is also creating a niche leadership position in secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia or AML in adult patients over 60. It won a lawsuit against a generic drugmaker who filed an ANDA for Xyrem - thereby, Jazz gets until the end of 2022 for the current formulation of Xyrem.

The problem with this picture is that Xyrem makes about $1.2bn today, and its peak sales is estimated to be $1.5bn - so, not a lot of room to grow in 5 years - even after considering pediatric applications. Meanwhile, the revenue replacement drugs do not have high peak sales estimate; like Vyxeos, which is a great therapy, but peak sales estimate is only about $111 million. Erwinaze does not have the capacity to replace Xyrem's revenue, and the product candidate JZP-110, which is claimed to be a safer version of Xyrem (not the molecule, but the therapy), may eat into Xyrem's market until it goes generic, and then lose to generic Xyrem because some opine that the safety difference is not huge. Then there's competition from a few small companies with better versions of Xyrem, or better approaches to narcolepsy, or both. Bottomline is, Jazz is a great company whose greatness seems all priced in, especially at these 52-week high prices, and I don't see much upside to buying it at these prices.

Discussion

The stock showed decent momentum with over 20% growth in the past 12 months. The company received a new FDA approval earlier this year for Vyexos while it is currently in the process of filing approval applications for its drug candidates JZP 110 and Xyrem (sNDA). However, with its current price level close to its 52-week high, the stock may not be able to show strong price appreciation in the near future.

The company has a fairly diversified portfolio of different drugs dealing with various conditions ranging from narcolepsy to pain. Its product pipeline is mainly invested in sleep disorders and hematology/oncology. Its stock's performance in the coming quarters is going to depend a lot on its ongoing trials, Xyrem's performance and outlook, and the performance of its newly approved drug, Vyexos. This drug, originally developed by Celator Pharma which Jazz acquired for $1.5bn last year, at a huge premium over its then market cap, is designed to treat adult patients newly diagnosed with two types of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, t-AML or AML-MRC. Its specialty is that it combines daunorobicin and cytaradine, two chemotherapy agents, and encapsulates them in liposomes in a way such that the drugs are released into the body slowly over longer periods, improving the body's adjustment to the chemo regimen. This will replace a 40-year standard of using the well-known 7+3 regimen in secondary AML in adults, a difficult to treat population that often succumbs to treatment-emergent effects.

The drug was approved by the FDA in August this year and is already available in the market. It is expected to perform well in the market as "Vyxeos is the first new chemotherapy advance in more than 40 years for adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related AML or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes." The company is expected to provide updates about the market penetration of the therapy in the coming months and the positive data is expected to provide a strong boost to its stock price. Further, the company plans to complete its Marketing Authorization Application for European Commission during the fourth quarter. The EC authorization will open up an additional lucrative market for the therapy and will also add to the international portfolio of the company, which currently has only three drugs. While AML is a relatively rare disease, but it is estimated there were more than 21,000 diagnoses in the US this year. Of that, about half the patients are over 60 and may receive Vyxeos. Another author has estimated a peak sales potential of $111 million, and the math seems sound. Whether buying a company for $1.5bn is worth this peak sales volume is for the market to decide. I am not deeply impressed with the money potential, although the therapy does impress me.

Jazz is also gearing up to file its New Drug Application for JZP 110 later this year. The company reported positive data from its Phase 3 trial earlier this year. The drug at all doses demonstrated statistically significant improvements on the co-primary endpoints of mean sleep latency on the MWT and the ESS from baseline to week 12 compared to placebo, boosting its chances of getting a positive verdict from the FDA. Similarly, the company is also looking to file supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem for treating cataplexy, or episodic weakness, in pediatric narcolepsy. Earlier this year, the company reached a settlement with regard to the patents related to the drug. Xyrem is currently approved for treating cataplexy and EDS and the drug is one of the biggest revenue generators for the company. With additional indications on its label, Xyrem is expected to become an even bigger asset for Jazz. The positive patent verdict will also help the drug in maintaining its market exclusivity for a considerable time ahead.

While these developments sound encouraging, the company also reported lower GAAP net income for its second quarter. The metric dipped from $114.5 million for the second quarter of the previous year to $105.6 million for the second quarter of the current year, showing 8% decline. At the same time, the company also reported only marginal increase of 3% in its revenue from $381 million to $394 million. While Xyrem continued to show growth with 6% increase, Defitelio revenue declined 9% on a year-over-year basis. The decline has been attributed to seasonality and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Despite this, the overall growth rate of mere 3% leaves a lot to be desired. The company reiterated its forecast for the year with total revenue expected to be in the range of $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion. Jazz expects its adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $10.70 and $11.30. The company's second quarter numbers show that the company is in need of new products in its portfolio, to sustain the growth in its stock price. The announcement of the market performance of Vyexos in the third quarter may provide some relief to the company and may set the tone for its coming quarterly results. However, Vyexos won't replace Xyrem's numbers.

Jazz stock showed strong performance this year with 34% growth and is currently trading close to its 52-week high of $163.75. This high price tips the scale against investment in the company. While Jazz shows promise with upcoming catalysts such as Vyexos sales data and the NDA submission for JZP 110, its rather dreary second quarter numbers and full year estimates show that the stock may not have much upside left for it at the moment. Jazz stock may receive a boost if the company is able to show strong performance from Vyexos. Re-energized third quarter numbers may also put the stock in top gear. However, at the current price point with no plausible factor to fuel the growth, Jazz stock belongs to the watch list instead of a long term portfolio.

We started the Total Pharma Tracker and offered a discounted price for the first 30 members, assuming that the offer would last until year-end, but we have already reached our target numbers! So we thought we should extend the offer to people who are still trying to decide. Subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker in the next seven days and you will still get the discounted price of $400/year. Lock in that price now before it goes up.

Subscribe today to stay on top of your healthcare investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.