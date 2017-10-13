Industry Insider Takes Out Citron's Garbage 'Report'

Yes, affiliate marketing is a legitimate thing and it’s not to be confused for a ponzi scheme.

His attack on churn rates are fairly irrelevant, for each merchant that dies off, an army will take its place.

Citron tries to call out 500K merchants as an unrealistic metric, when really it should be (and will be) MUCH more. Plenty of TAM to go.

Citron (OTC:CTNI) thinks 500K merchants is an inflation, it's nothing yet.

In Citron’s “research” Andrew Left is somehow mind boggled that Shopify can claim 500,000 merchants on the platform. As if its universe isn't that big. If you know even a bit about this vertical, you'd know he's wrong from the get go. As the founder of a startup, I am familiar with how easy it can be to get carried away with your own TAM, and how investors can too, just as easily. Skepticism is warranted, because often enough, it is overestimated. So somewhere he figures this is a weak spot to begin his attack. However, in the case of Shopify, he's really just walked into a trap.

Target them on competition, the threat of Facebook and Amazon, on shifting market dynamics, anything but TAM.

The addressable merchant market for SMBs/micro-sellers looking for a platform enabling them to sell online is almost immeasurable. For a b2b SaaS, it is perhaps the largest TAM of any vertical.

Let's look at just one of their competitors (more of an indirect competitor) in Magento, they claim 250K merchants

Now take into consideration that Magento is far more enterprise oriented, not as simple to setup and configure - you generally have to hire someone to manage it for your organization.

Magento is just one example of those going after larger corporates, but there are dozens more. Here's roughly what that landscape looks like.

It's safe to assume 1M plus medium to large merchants active today amongst the competition. What does that say for Shopify’s potential... how long is the long tail?

Well it's not so hard to imagine, look no further than Etsy, who claims 1.8M active sellers; they might want independent sites too, and could very well turn to Shopify to do so.

Simply put, Shopify’s current number of merchants is a drop in the bucket of what they could be doing – even post IPO, they’re really just getting started.

Shopify hasn't even gone global still.

Now, get a whiff of this... according to their 2016 annual report roughly 85% of merchants on Shopify were coming from North America, UK, and Australia. Those countries account for just 6% of the world’s population. If he thinks 500K is a vanity metric, imagine what they can achieve becoming more truly global. Remember the premise here, anyone with some motivation and an internet connection can affordably have an ecommerce store. We are talking about an addressable market in potentially the tens, and maybe up to 100 million?

Better yet, let's get to the real elephant in the room – Instagram.

Instagram has so drastically changed the landscape of online commerce, and it’s gone largely undetected by not just Citron, but almost the entire market. Let me explain…

After studying this very subject for well over a year, it boils down to something simple actually. There are two ways Instagram is used for commerce. The first way is that its used as a channel to drive traffic to my ecommerce site (this is what happens in developed markets). The second way, is that it is my ecommerce site (and that's how it's used in emerging markets).

Instagram has lowered the barrier of entry so low to open a “shop”, that there is virtually no barrier at all. In markets like South East Asia, Africa, and MENA – if you want to start selling, your first port of call is now Instagram. In the time you’ve spent reading just the first paragraph of this article, you could have opened an Instagram “shop”. It's used as a store front to show add some photos of your products. How does one get orders? No problem…they just slide into the DM. Either that or on one of the chat apps that all the (billions) of kids are using these days. Just add your phone number and voila! Customers messaging you with a WhatsApp, Kik, Viber, Telegram or (insert preferred chat app for any particular market here) message. Click, tap, tap, click, and congrats, you’re now a seller.

With this lack of friction, new sellers are being made every day, at faster rates every week.

This is increasing the TAM for someone like a Shopify – Instagram is a factory creating newbie sellers with a growing appetite for more tools to help them sell. That’s the only problem with Instagram; they aren’t getting those tools to help them manage sales, no CRM, no order management, no payment and delivery automation. They’re left in a vacuum, they've gotten the taste of selling, and now someone like a Shopify can step in to help.

As a disclosure, I am the founder of a startup that addresses Instagram seller problems. I watch this space very closely, hence why this Citron buffoonery caught my attention and why I’m compelled to chime in. We've built a platform that enables small merchants with chat commerce tools and helps social sellers in emerging markets. I can attest to how many of these merchants there are. Heck, my wife is one of them. We are trying to solve the same problems Shopify is, just from a different angle. I can see how big the opportunity is and how many merchants are still underserved globally.

I don’t know if this makes me an expert exactly, but I’m sure I know a lot more than Andrew Left does on this subject. I must admit though, he is way ahead of me in the art of click-bait.

Churn isn't that relevant, when the growth of your TAM is this big.

Left keeps using the C word to induce panic. But let's be realistic, we're not talking about trying to sell software for golf courses here, where churn will make or break you..this is a different beast. I'm not saying churn doesn't matter. It likely will be higher than other SaaS's across most verticals. That's expected though - these customers often run a lifestyle businesses. One that they can walk away from as easily as they walked into. Although for as little as $10 per month, the opportunity cost of churning may actually be too high for me to abandon my shop. With rent that cheap, I wouldn't wanna let go of the lease.

Let's assume however that there is high churn, does it really matter? For every seller that abandons ship, an army of new merchants will take its place.

Ultimately, he clearly underestimates the potential and opportunity to enable the entrepreneurial endeavor for millions of people – and the significance of providing the tools needed to help them.

In my mind, its hard to rationalize how betting against this model at this juncture is anything but madness. Shopify has literally just scratched the surface.

Now onto Citron's next stab in the dark.

Shopify is an “illegal get rich quick scheme”.

Citron begins their attack on the Shopify model by asking you to Google “Shopify Millionaire”.

If those results surprise you, well then let’s Google "Amazon Millionaire

and see what comes back.

Need I say more?

If Shopify is a scam, then so is Amazon.

Citron seems to take issue with affiliate marketing in general – putting it all in the naughty category. When really, it's a common practice amongst many mainstream internet related businesses.

It's simply a smart way to grow without headcount, and not every company knows how to do it. Really, for Shopify, it’s a cherry on top - a way to bring incrementally more merchants and controllable CAC.

Juxtapose this with something like Herbalife or some multi-level marketing scheme, whose business model is built specifically around that premise.

Using affiliates as a business development tactic is so enormously different then a company with DNA built in the shape of a pyramid. It's so BS to associate the two, but I suppose that achieves his desired effect. Left, you evil genius you.

Let's say Left's right. The FTC is gonna come knocking on Shopify's door about all these marketing tactics. We saw what effect that had on a much more clearly controversial Herbalife. They got investigated how many times? Guess what? They're still worth roughly $7B - not exactly out of business.

About one year ago I became a Shopify affiliate myself, mainly to learn about how it works and to see if it made sense to refer customers who were specifically asking for an ecommerce site. I discovered the affiliate program initially by coincidence, just via navigating around Shopify's site, not from an ad somewhere (in fact I’ve never really seen those types of ads myself) that Left showcases in his “report”.

I receive the regular email newsletters from Shopify. Many examples of successful stores are cited and used as case studies. The language of the subject lines and email bodies are very occasionally about how a seller is earning millions and how they go about achieving that.

Don't believe me? Here's an actual screenshot of my inbox...

In my opinion, Shopify tows the line pretty responsibly, recognizing that at the heart of these entrepreneurs they want to make money and earn financial success, but also the freedom to be their own boss. But follow the trail of their comms - at the end of the day, a merchant learns that they will have to spend money on Google and Facebook to get good at this, and otherwise take a very scientific approach to building up traffic and sales. Shopify is really just trying to get merchants to become and stay motivated to do that.

Citroen’s Valuation Argument Against Shopify Falls Flat on its Face

After several pages of essentially preposterous allegations and zero business analysis, Citron attempts to provide a quick financial analysis of what Shopify’s stock is worth based on peer group multiples. Naturally, like everything else in the report, they paint a very misleading portrait.

He uses this table used to get to his $60 target

It's just missing one thing, the revenue growth rates of these comps!

Now, I am not an expert investor let alone a seasoned short-seller, but even I know the most important driver of high multiple stocks is their top line growth rate.

Why did Citron choose to overlook this important metric?

Here's why:

2017 Guided Rev Growth CRM 23% SQ 24% WDAY 34% NOW 37% WIX 40% SHOP 68%

Shopify is growing their revenue at 2.2x the peer group average.

Does that difference deserve a premium? Well, according to Citron, clearly not. In their “objective” analysis the revenue growth rate of a business is completely irrelevant.

And one more thing…

A short-seller who makes his living putting out reports with sensationalized headlines criticizing anyone’s marketing practices is the definition of hypocrisy in my book. Andrew Left’s report titles and stock price targets all imply that you need to short (fill in the blank) the ticker, and get rich immediately. How many stocks does he write about that are the “most overpriced pieces of garbage” he has ever seen? How many are the next Enron? Going to zero? Total frauds and etc...? Why aren’t his reports titled “ A detailed analysis of the fundamental business of xyz which we believe is an interesting short opportunity”? Obviously because titles like that don’t grab headlines or cause enough hysteria to induce a swift arbitrage. This same individual somehow saying opening an online store to join the club of aspiring “someday millionaires” is illegal marketing?

Conclusion

If Shopify stock is ahead of itself or overvalued, which could be, there is nothing substantive in Citron’s report that supports this conclusion. I assume if you are shorting a stock, you have a compelling case for why the growth story is going to slow, or you’ve uncovered a chink in the armor or a dying business model - and in Shopify’s case that is not happening anytime soon. If they are an "illegal get rich quick scheme", then so is the most loved growth story of all time Amazon.com. There's only one real scheme he exposes in his report, is his own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.