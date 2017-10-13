September Inflation Sets Social Security COLA At 2.0%; New I Bond Variable Rate At 2.48%

The I Bond will get a new variable rate of 2.48% on November 1, an attractive number that was also boosted by the two-month surge in inflation.

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 2.0% for 2018, lower than the Social Security Administration's projection but higher than looked likely three months ago.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.5% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 2.2%.

The consensus estimate for the September number was an increase of 0.6%, brought on by soaring gas and building material prices in the aftermath of multiple hurricanes. So September actually came in slightly under expectations, even with a lofty 0.5% increase in prices.

The September report is significant symbolically because it pushed one-year headline inflation over the 2.0% mark the Federal Reserve considers a target. It also is the last number needed to determine the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2018, and the new I Bond variable interest rate that goes into effect November 1.

Looking at the report, it's clear how the hurricanes have affected the U.S. economy, at least in the short term. The gasoline index increased a massive 13.1% in September, and is now up 19.3% over the last 12 months. The BLS says this increase alone accounted for three-quarters of the month's inflation.

Otherwise, inflation was fairly subdued, with food prices rising 0.1% in the month and shelter up 0.2%. Costs of new vehicles, used vehicles, apparel and medical care commodities all declined.

Core inflation - which removes food and energy - increased only 0.1% in September and is up a moderate 1.7% over the last 12 months. This chart shows how energy costs have skewed overall inflation higher in recent months, even as core inflation remained moderate.

The sudden surge in headline inflation had another effect: Boosting both the Social Security cost-of-living increase for January 2018 and the U.S. Series I Savings Bond's variable interest rate, set to go into effect on November 1.

What this means for the Social Security COLA

Back in July, the Social Security Administration issued a report that projected a 2.2% increase in Social Security benefits in January. At the time, I thought this projection looked suspect, and today's data confirm that thinking, even after two months of hurricane-aided inflation.

If you want to know more about the COLA formula, read my July article: The Formula: How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase In 2018?

In short, the COLA is based on a different inflation index - CPI-W - and is determined by averaging the indexes for July, August and September and comparing that number with the same average for last year. The CPI-W index for September was set at 240.939, completing the equation needed to set the January COLA. Here are the numbers, which set the new COLA at 2.0%:

What this means for the I Bond variable rate

The I Bond pays interest based on a composite rate consisting of a fixed rate (currently 0.0%) and a variable rate (currently 1.96% annualized). The new variable rate, which will go into effect on November 1, will be based on non-seasonally adjusted CPI-U from March to September 2017.

Today's inflation report gives us the final piece of that equation: The September inflation index was set at 246.819, which is 1.24% higher than the March number of 243.801. That means the new variable rate will rise to 2.48% annualized, a pretty attractive number. Here is how that is calculated:

Because the new variable rate will be higher than the existing variable rate, I Bond investors who have been waiting to purchase a 2017 allocation - the limit is $10,000 per person per year - are catching a break. The current fixed rate of 0.0% might be adjusted higher on November 1 (I doubt it, but ..), so investors might as well wait for the reset. By waiting, they'll get a higher variable rate for the first six months.

I'll be writing more about the I Bond buying decision in coming days.

What this means for Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

Non-seasonally adjusted inflation is also used to adjust the principal balances on TIPS, and the September inflation report means that TIPS balances will be rising 0.53% in November, after a 0.30% increase in October. That's a huge turnaround from meager increases in previous months.

Here are the new inflation indexes for all TIPS.

