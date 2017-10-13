Sorrento Therapeutics: Buy, Sell Or Hold After Its Big Rally?

We take a look at whether this small-cap biotech stock is a buy, sell or hold.

After consistently disappointing shareholders since going public in early 2014, the shares of Sorrento Therapeutics have staged a huge rally recently.

Last week we highlighted three biotech busted IPOs that have soared ~100% to ~200% in recent months. Earlier this week we profiled another biotech Busted IPO that has basically quadrupled in 2017. Today we look at yet another biotech Busted IPO that has been making a big move recently.

Company Overview

With a market capitalization of around $200 million, shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have had a wild ride since going public roughly four years ago. At one point in 2015 shares soared above the $20 level as Wall Street cheered a collaboration with a Nantworks subsidiary which entailed a 19.9% equity stake and was followed by NantPharma's acquisition of Cynviloq under generous terms ($90 million upfront and $1.2 billion in potential milestone payments).

The San Diego-based biotech firm was founded in 2006 and had a successful initial public offering in 2013. Their ambitious goal is to target malignant cancers and turn them into manageable or curable diseases. With the belief that cancers are highly adaptive and constantly mutating, management has chosen a multifaceted approach comprised of novel and possibly synergistic technologies. These include their immuno-oncology portfolio complete with a fully human antibody library, chimeric antigen receptor-T cells (CAR-T), intracellular targeting antibodies (iTAbs), antibody-drug conjugates, and an oncolytic virus. Fully human antibodies have been generated against a variety of targets, such as PD-1, PD-L1, CD38, CD123, CD47, c-MET and more. Their proprietary G-MAB technology is based on use of RNA transcription and represents one of the largest fully human antibody libraries in the biotech sector.

Pipeline

The company's core immuno-oncology pipeline is made up of several early and mid-stage programs.

CD38 is a validated target following approval of daratumumab for the treatment of multiple myeloma and is widely distributed throughout the surface of lymphoid and myeloid lineages (including B, T, NK cells and macrophages). Importantly, most resting lymphocytes express low levels and high density expression is found in multiple myeloma, B cell malignancies, activated lymphoid cells and terminally differentiated plasma cells. A key advantage could be that Sorrento's anti-CD38 mAb has a different binding epitope than approved competition.

Preclinical data has been encouraging, including a xenograft mouse model of anti-CD38 CAR-T cells which showed impressive outcomes as a result of treatment. On Day 0 CAR-T cells were delivered intravenously. Tumors in all treated mice were eradicated, with 100% of treated mice remaining tumor-free until the end of the experiment (Day 150).

At the 0.4 mg/kg dose, the company's ADC candidate CD38-136 demonstrated complete suppression of tumor growth and excellent tumor activity in a model of multiple myeloma as well.

Management is planning a phase two study evaluating their next-generation HSV-1 based oncolytic virus immunotherapy seprehvir. Early data in over 100 patients treated to date has shown the drug candidate to be well-tolerated across a variety of indications (high grade glioma, squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck, melanoma, mesothelioma, pediatric neuroblastoma/osteosarcoma). Adverse events were noted to be mild and transient, while they might have a potential advantage over Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) recently approved HSV-1 oncolytic viral immunotherapy due to the ability to administer treatment intratumorally and systemically. Combining seprehvir with an anti-PD-1 antibody in a rhabdomyosarcoma model was shown to significantly prolong survival with statistical significance.

Sorrento's non-opioid pain management pipeline is increasingly receiving attention in light of an upcoming regulatory decision on their marketing application for ZTlido (lidocaine patch 1.8%) for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (FDA action date Feb. 28). The market opportunity in the United States is reported to be around $750 million. It remains to be seen whether subsidiary Scilex Pharmaceuticals decides to organize its own salesforce or hire one in order to successfully commercialize the treatment if approved.

The fact that superior adhesion was demonstrated vs. the reference product in the European Union could bode well for market penetration. Using the EMA scale it was demonstrated that ZTlido had superior adhesion as compared to Versatis with a mean adhesion score of 5.35 vs. 3.59 (p<0.001). Two patients had complete detachments of Versatis while none occurred with the ZTlido cohort.

Resiniferatoxin (RTX) is a very potent, highly specific TRPV1 agonist which is administered in a single injection via an epidural, intrathecal, or regional approach for long-term (or permanent) control of previously intractable pain. Other long term benefits of the treatment are linked to disease modifying effect through interrupting the neurogenic inflammation feedback loop. No adverse effects have been observed on normal perception, sensation or coordination.

Open label canine validation studies (translational to humans) have shown efficacy with high statistical significance in the settings of intractable pain due to osteosarcoma and arthritis pain. Several human studies are ongoing or planned, with a trial in terminal cancer pain expected to conclude in the second quarter next year and two additional trials (in terminal cancer pain and chronic osteoarthritic pain in patients scheduled for total knee replacement) to initiate enrollment in the near future.

Lastly, management has stated they intend to acquire other promising immuno-oncology assets as opportunities arise. While the company has multiple shots on goal and it can be confusing to track their assorted technologies and subsidiaries, a concise model below breaks it down along with important upcoming catalysts.

Management brings significant experience to the table, including Chief Medical Officer Jerome Zeldis' 20-year run at Celgene and other key executives hailing from AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Daiichi Sankyo.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The average analyst price target for the stock is $13.50, representing over a triple from the present levels. An analyst at H.C. Wainwright recently slapped the stock with a whopping $20 price target, arguing that their PHN candidate could take meaningful market share if approved.

For the second-quarter total revenue exceeded $4 million, while research and development expenses totaled $11.1 million. The company had around $53 million of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet.

Verdict

I own a piece of SRNE (still underwater even after recent rally), as I think it is a solid high risk/high reward play than can be held for a small amount within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. That said, as my regular readers know, I hate to chase shares after this kind of recent rally. For those without a position, accumulating shares incrementally on any pullback would seem to make sense for aggressive investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

The company has multiple "shots on goal," upcoming catalysts and strong recent analyst support. Options are available on this equity but they seem thinly traded so a buy-write strategy might be difficult to implement for those looking at that possible trade.

